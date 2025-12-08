ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to share the story of Thor, a six-year-old rescue cat from Lagoa Santa, Brazil, who recently won the title of the country’s most beautiful cat. What makes him so special? A perfect white heart-shaped mark on his chest – and a personality that has won over thousands of hearts online.

Thor isn’t a purebred or a fancy show cat. He’s just an ordinary rescue with an extraordinary story. His owner, Fabiana Brugnara, says the heart on his chest isn’t a coincidence. “He’s the translation of love in the form of a cat,” she shared with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Meet Thor, the rescue cat with a heart on his chest, who won Brazil’s most beautiful cat title

Thor the cat with a distinctive heart-shaped mark on its chest against a clear blue sky background.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

We got in touch with Fabiana, who shared the story of how Thor came into her family and ended up in the contest: “He was adopted when he was just 35 days old. We were looking to adopt a kitten for my daughter, and that’s when Thor came into our lives. I was the one who had the idea to sign him up for the contest because I’ve always thought Thor had an exotic kind of beauty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark sitting beside a sign with his name on a wooden surface against a plain wall.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Thor was adopted when he was only 35 days old, chosen as a kitten for Fabiana’s daughter

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark standing near a blue cat tree with a hanging ball toy.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Talking about the cat’s personality and charm, she added: “He’s always been like that–unique, charming, and incredibly photogenic.”

From the start, he was photogenic, charming, and full of personality

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark resting next to his personalized feeding bowl indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Fabiana thought he might be perfect for a contest, so she signed him up – and he stole the show

Thor the cat with a distinctive heart-shaped mark on chest sitting on a wooden bench in a cozy setting.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Reflecting on the moment Thor won the title of the most beautiful cat in Brazil, Fabiana said: “My whole family and I were absolutely thrilled with his victory, especially because he isn’t a pet influencer with a large following.”

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark on chest sitting on a black countertop with tiled backsplash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark on its face resting on a bed, known as the beautiful Thor cat in Brazil.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Fabiana shared a little about her furry family: “I’m a proud mom to four pets: Thor, 6 years old; Jade, 4; Amora, 2; and our little dog Bela, who’s 8. I manage their daily care and deeply love all of our animals – especially Thor. We share an incredibly strong bond that’s hard to describe. Only those who have this kind of connection with their pet will truly understand what I mean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Competing against thousands of cats from across Brazil, Thor stood out not just for his looks but for what he represents: the beauty of everyday pets who give love without needing a pedigree

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark on its face, lying down and looking directly at the camera.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark resting inside a decorated white cat house with paw prints and his name displayed above.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Thor isn’t the only pet in the Brugnara household

Two cats sitting on a wooden table, one with a heart-shaped mark, highlighting Thor the cat’s unique feature.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Fabiana’s pets – Thor, Jade, Amora, and their dog Bela – share a lively, loving home together

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark sitting on a chair enjoying sunlight with other cats and a small dog nearby.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Two cats cuddling in a cozy bed, featuring Thor the cat known for his heart-shaped mark and beauty title in Brazil.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Two cats sitting on a kitchen appliance, one with a heart-shaped mark resembling Thor, Brazil’s most beautiful cat.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

The bond between Thor and his owner is special: “Only those who have this kind of connection with their pet will truly understand”

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark lying on a surface with the name Thor displayed nearby.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Black and white cat with heart-shaped mark lying on striped fabric, known as Brazil’s most beautiful cat.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Thor the cat with a heart-shaped mark on its chest sitting on a pink surface indoors in Brazil.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark wearing a blue sweater indoors on a wooden table, close-up portrait.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark on its face resting on a striped blue and yellow surface.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Close-up of Thor the cat with unique black and white fur and a heart-shaped mark on his face outdoors.

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_

Thor’s win is more than just a title; it’s also a reminder that the most beautiful things in life aren’t always fancy or perfect–sometimes they’re simple, full of love, and straight from the heart

Black and white cat with a heart-shaped mark on chest sitting on a wooden surface in a home kitchen setting

Image credits: meu.gato.thor_