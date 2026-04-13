This Artist’s 20 New “Hazbin Hotel” Fan Comics Jump From A Holiday Special To A Redemption Arc
Since we last featured these Hazbin Hotel fanfiction comics by artist Chlogami, the story has kept spiraling in exactly the way fans tend to love: bigger emotions, messier dynamics, and even more room for the characters to go off the rails. This new batch continues the Season 2 fanfic storyline from the previous Bored Panda feature, but it also branches out a bit more, moving through a short holiday special before shifting into one of the more intriguing developments yet: Adam’s redemption arc. The last post framed these comics as fan-made stories that push the characters even further, and that same energy carries into this new installment, too.
What makes a series like this so fun to follow is that it doesn’t just borrow familiar characters and settings; it builds on them. These comics lean into the drama, humor, and chaos that make Hazbin Hotel such fertile ground for fan-created stories, while also giving side plots and character turns enough space to breathe. Whether you’re here for the season 2 continuation, curious about the holiday detour, or just want to see how Adam’s path toward redemption plays out in comic form, this next chapter offers plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. Scroll down to check out the newest comics, and be sure to let us know which storyline you’re most invested in.
More info: Instagram
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Abel Misses His Mom
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lute vs. Eve
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Adamstein
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Hallucinations
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Abel And The Exorcists
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Sir Pentious’ Flying Lessons
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Santa or Satan?
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Babysitter Satan?
Image credits: Chlogami
Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Get Fit With Uncle Adam
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 1
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 2: Lute’s Message
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: The Deal
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: Heaven’s Lies
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 5: Adam’s Choice
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 6: Adam Crashes The Party
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 7: The Truth About Eve
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 8: Charlie Meets Eve
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 9: Lucifer
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 10: Lilith
Image credits: Chlogami
Adam’s Second Chance – Part 11: Emily Tells Abel The Truth?
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