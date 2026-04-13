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Since we last featured these Hazbin Hotel fanfiction comics by artist Chlogami, the story has kept spiraling in exactly the way fans tend to love: bigger emotions, messier dynamics, and even more room for the characters to go off the rails. This new batch continues the Season 2 fanfic storyline from the previous Bored Panda feature, but it also branches out a bit more, moving through a short holiday special before shifting into one of the more intriguing developments yet: Adam’s redemption arc. The last post framed these comics as fan-made stories that push the characters even further, and that same energy carries into this new installment, too.

What makes a series like this so fun to follow is that it doesn’t just borrow familiar characters and settings; it builds on them. These comics lean into the drama, humor, and chaos that make Hazbin Hotel such fertile ground for fan-created stories, while also giving side plots and character turns enough space to breathe. Whether you’re here for the season 2 continuation, curious about the holiday detour, or just want to see how Adam’s path toward redemption plays out in comic form, this next chapter offers plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. Scroll down to check out the newest comics, and be sure to let us know which storyline you’re most invested in.

More info: Instagram

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    Image credits: Chlogami

    Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lute vs. Eve

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    Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Adamstein

    Comic panels from New Hazbin Hotel fanfics in comic form featuring characters in dynamic, colorful scenes and dialogue.

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    Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Hallucinations

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    Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Abel And The Exorcists

    Colorful Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels featuring characters in humorous and dramatic scenes with dialogue and expressive emotions.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Sir Pentious’ Flying Lessons

    Comic panels from new Hazbin Hotel fanfics in comic form featuring characters in action and dialogue advancing the story.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Santa or Satan?

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels featuring characters in colorful scenes expressing emotions and dialogue.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Babysitter Satan?

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels featuring characters celebrating New Year’s Eve with humor and fireworks.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Get Fit With Uncle Adam

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels featuring characters in a humorous and heartfelt new story about Uncle Adam.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 1

    Comic panels from Hazbin Hotel fanfic in comic form featuring character transformations and dramatic forest scenes.

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 2: Lute’s Message

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels showing characters in dramatic and emotional scenes continuing the story further

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: The Deal

    New Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic scenes featuring character drama, emotional moments, and supernatural elements in vibrant art style.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: Heaven’s Lies

    Comic panels from Hazbin Hotel fanfic showing characters in dramatic, dark scenes advancing their story in comic form.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 5: Adam’s Choice

    Comic panels from a Hazbin Hotel fanfic depicting intense character interactions and supernatural themes.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 6: Adam Crashes The Party

    Comic panels showing Hazbin Hotel fanfic characters in dramatic, colorful scenes exploring redemption and conflict in comic form.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 7: The Truth About Eve

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels showing characters discussing secrets and dark forces in a dramatic scene.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 8: Charlie Meets Eve

    Hazbin Hotel fanfic comic panels featuring characters in dynamic scenes with dialogue and action sequences.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 9: Lucifer

    Comic panels from Hazbin Hotel fanfic showing characters in dramatic, emotional scenes with magical and dark fantasy themes.

    Image credits: Chlogami

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    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 10: Lilith

    Comic panels from new Hazbin Hotel fanfics in comic form featuring characters in dramatic, fiery, and magical scenes.

    Image credits: Chlogami

    Adam’s Second Chance – Part 11: Emily Tells Abel The Truth?

    Comic panels from Hazbin Hotel fanfics in comic form showing characters in intense and emotional scenes with vibrant colors and dynamic expressions.

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