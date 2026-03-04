Chlogami Drops 17 New “Hazbin Hotel” Fan Comics Full Of Sharp Jokes And Drama
Picking up right where the last batch left off, artist Chlogami is back with another round of Hazbin Hotel fan comics, this time continuing his Season 2 fanfic storyline with even more character chaos, sharp one-liners, and those little “wait… that totally fits” moments fans love to obsess over.
What makes Chlogami’s work so bingeable is how it balances tone. One panel can feel like a quick punchline, and the next can sneak in a surprisingly sincere beat that adds weight to a character’s choices. The expressions do a ton of heavy lifting, the pacing feels like a mini-episode, and the dialogue has that confident rhythm that makes each scene land.
If you’re already following along, you’ll know exactly what you’re in for. And if you’re new here… fair warning: these comics have a way of turning “just a quick scroll” into a full-on reading session.
Hazbin Hotel: Adam and Saint Peter kiss?!
Hazbin Hotel: Adam gets kidnapped?!
Hazbin Hotel: Adam reunites with his long lost rib— err… love
Hazbin Hotel: Sera’s Vision
Hazbin Hotel: Mermaid AU
Hazbin Hotel: Mermaid AU Part 2
Hazbin Hotel: When Vaggie became an exorcist
Hazbin Hotel: Lute’s Secret Date
Hazbin Hotel: Adam’s Snake Trauma
Hazbin Hotel: Time Travel
Hazbin Hotel: Time Travel Part 2
Hazbin Hotel x Helluva Boss Orphan Time: Adam’s Daddy Issues!
Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s Pet Snake!
Hazbin Hotel: Baby Emily on Earth
Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s Pet Snake Part 3
Hazbin Hotel: Lute in Eden
Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s First Day in Heaven
