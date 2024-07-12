I Made A Haunted Mansion Wreath With Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madam Leota Crystal Ball, A Welcome Foolish Mortals Sign, And Many More (13 Pics)
These Haunted Mansion wreaths are completely handcrafted. The Foolosh mortals signs, hitchhiking ghosts, and glow-in-the-dark eyes are hand-painted on foam mounted on balsa wood. Madame Leota was created by adding teal hair and painting a baby doll's head aqua with dark makeup. The version with "Welcome foolish mortals" mounted to the left was created thin to fit behind a storm door. I create wreaths and decor for any theme and love a challenge, so send any special requests and get ready to have your expectations exceeded.
More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com | gmail.com
