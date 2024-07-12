ADVERTISEMENT

These Haunted Mansion wreaths are completely handcrafted. The Foolosh mortals signs, hitchhiking ghosts, and glow-in-the-dark eyes are hand-painted on foam mounted on balsa wood. Madame Leota was created by adding teal hair and painting a baby doll's head aqua with dark makeup. The version with "Welcome foolish mortals" mounted to the left was created thin to fit behind a storm door. I create wreaths and decor for any theme and love a challenge, so send any special requests and get ready to have your expectations exceeded.

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com | gmail.com

Haunted Mansion wreath thin enough to fit between a storm dooror

I Made A Haunted Mansion Wreath With Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madam Leota Crystal Ball, A Welcome Foolish Mortals Sign, And Many More (13 Pics)

1 of 3 hand painted Hitchhiking ghosts

Haunted mansion wreath

Madam Leota crystal ball with battery operated lights

Hitchhiking ghost hand painted on foam

Haunted mansion wreath illuminated with battery operated lights

Hat box ghost on Haunted Mansion wreath

Welcome Foolish Mortals sign in haunted mansion wreath

Hitchhiking ghosts in Haunted Mansion wreath

https://likivi-designs.myshopify.com/products/haunted-mansion-wreath

Haunted mansion wreath with foam glow in the dark creepy eyes and working lantern

Haunted Mansion wreath with battery operated lights throughout and inside Madam Leota’s Crystal ball 🔮

https://likivi-designs.myshopify.com/products/haunted-mansion-wreath

