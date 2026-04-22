Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Harrowing Investigation Uncovers Catholic ‘Sect’ Where Young Girls Are Forced To Serve Boys
An old stone cross stands against a partly cloudy sky, signifying the religious theme of the Catholic sect investigation.
Social Issues, Society

Harrowing Investigation Uncovers Catholic ‘Sect’ Where Young Girls Are Forced To Serve Boys

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who went undercover inside Opus Dei in the UK has revealed the “haunting” moments that set off alarm bells.

Jordana Seal, a journalist at the Daily Mail, spent five months investigating the ultra-conservative Catholic group, which has been referred to as a “cult” by former members.

“In the UK they operate in the shadows, owning multiple properties in Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford and London, alongside women-only university halls of residence in the heart of London and Manchester,” Jordana said of the organization.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Journalist Jordana Seal spent five months undercover in Opus Dei, a personal prelature of the Catholic Church.
    • Members were seen performing "corporal mortification," including whipping and wearing spiked chains.
    • Female members were forced to serve male students, cooking and cleaning for them while living in controlled dormitories.

    A journalist’s undercover work inside Opus Dei exposed chilling rituals and a tightly controlled world

    Image credits: DW

    Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    After earning the trust of its members, she witnessed self-punishment rituals and scenes of women serving men that were reminiscent of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jordana knocked on the door of London’s Lakefield Hospitality Training College, an alleged cookery center, and posed as a reserved university graduate.

    The woman who opened the door allegedly informed her that they were no longer offering cooking lessons and invited her to return so they could meet for coffee.

    Image credits: DW

    “We ended up having weekly sessions where she would guide me spiritually,” Jordana recounted in a video posted on Wednesday (April 22). “It started off in a coffee shop, and eventually we moved to having them inside the center.”

    Jordana explained that there was a chapel close to where the women lived, and her spiritual guide would “slam” her knees against the ground every time she entered to “give herself to God.”

    That was the first physical thing she had me do as well,” the reporter recalled. “When you’re slamming your knees onto the ground every time you enter or exit a building, it starts to hurt and feel a bit odd.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During her five-month investigation, Jordana Seal gained the trust of members who operate in London

    Image credits: DW

    The woman eventually revealed that she was a numerary, a celibate Opus Dei member, and that she had joined the religious group as a teenager while living in student accommodation in London.

    Erin, as she’s referred to in the investigation, reportedly gave up a successful career in lab research to join Opus Dei.

    As Jordana described, Erin wore an engagement ring to symbolize her “spiritual calling’” and justified self-punishment acts known as “corporal mortification.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lakefield Hospitality Training College sign on a brick wall. Location investigated for a Catholic 'Sect'.

    Image credits: Lakefield Hospitality College

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These include whipping oneself and wearing a spiked metal chain, known as a cilice, around the thigh, which was described as being “normal in the church.”

    Erin attempted to justify corporal mortification by asking Jordana if she had ever cold-plunged.

    “She said, ‘Well, when you plunge, you physically punish yourself for your physical health. So why wouldn’t you do that for your spiritual health?’”

    Members normalize self-punishment practices known as “corporal mortification”
    Solemn young girls in red robes and white bonnets, evoking a Catholic sect where young girls are forced into service.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The women who ran the center, who were also numeraries, always encouraged female members to sit with different women to avoid developing individual bonds and “cliquey” behavior.

    Their leisure time was allegedly controlled. The women could not have private male visitors, and they were only allowed to watch U-rated Disney films.

    As Jordana soon learned, Erin and the other women at Opus Dei served a group of “about 40 boys.”

    Rope discipline and metal cilice, items used in a Catholic sect where young girls are forced to serve boys.

    Image credits: Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In the back of their halls of residence was a boys’ university accommodation,” the reporter explained. “These women would cook all their meals and do all their laundry for them.”

    When she was given more access to the Opus Dei building, Jordana was led to a room where she found neatly packed boxes of men’s clothing.

    She was also shown a “massive dining hall” where the men ate and was told that women were not allowed to interact with them.

    Inside the residences, women reportedly cooked, cleaned, and provided daily service for dozens of men
    Close-up of a white rosary with a silver crucifix against a brown fabric. Related to Catholic sect investigation.

    Image credits: France24

    Erin reportedly told Jordana, “We lay out all their knives and forks, we bring in their food, and we leave a bell. And then we walk back in and lock ourselves into the smaller room. If they need anything, they’ll ring a bell.”

    If the men rang the bell, other Opus Dei members, known as an assistant numeraries, would serve them like waitresses.

    Women living inside the home are consumed by their duties to male students, working six days a week, with just one day off, while living in adjoining halls of residence called Netherhall House,” Jordana explained.

     

    Only members known as assistant numeraries were allowed to interact with the men they served
    A clean commercial kitchen with stainless steel appliances, related to a Catholic sect investigation where young girls serve boys.

    Image credits: Lakefield Hospitality College

    Erin reportedly told the reporter that some women choose to also work outside the accommodation but have to pay Opus Dei residence fees. In contrast, she lived there for free and was paid “not very much, but enough.”

    “It’s obvious that Opus Dei is preying on impressionable young girls from university campuses. Being an 18-year-old away from home for the first time puts you in a really vulnerable position, and these girls deserve more of a duty of care,” Jordana said. 

    “Someone needs to be checking in on them. And these centers need to be looked at because no woman should be paid barely any money or just enough to survive.”

    Dining room featuring multiple tables, chairs, and a buffet area with a large painting, relevant to a Catholic 'Sect' inquiry.

    Image credits: Lakefield Hospitality College

    Opus Dei, which translates to “Work of God,” is a personal prelature of the Catholic Church that was founded in 1928 by a Spanish Catholic priest called Josemaría Escrivá.

    The religious organization has since been established in more than 70 countries and it’s strongest in Spain, Italy, and Latin America. It has around 90,000 members, who are expected to commit to a life of intense work, prayer, and asceticism.

    In 1982, Opus Dei received Vatican-approved status, with anyone under the age of 18 being formally banned from joining.

    The investigation suggested young women, particularly students living away from home, may be especially vulnerable to the group

    Image credits: DW

    However, dozens of women have accused the group of exploiting them as children and adolescents, forcing them to live a life of domestic servitude.

    The women claimed they were lured by promises of an education and better life opportunities but were trapped in servitude. Opus Dei has categorically denied the accusations.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opus Dei is a twist cult fully of lunatics.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opus Dei is a twist cult fully of lunatics.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT