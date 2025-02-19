ADVERTISEMENT

My sister (Carla Santos) and I (Patrícia Santos) are two Portuguese self-taught artists who share the same passion for arts. We work together to create one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art inspired by nature and fantasy. Our main medium is polymer clay, which we hand-sculpt with attention to detail. Please feel free to take a look at our shop: handmadebykimera.etsy.com.

