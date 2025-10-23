ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Hande, an artist who can turn a handful of wool into the most lifelike pets you’ve ever seen. With just a needle and a lot of patience, she creates tiny sculptures that capture every whisker, eye sparkle, and floppy ear. Seriously, they almost look like the real thing!

Hande’s felted pets aren’t just adorable—they’re full of personality. Each one is handmade with care, making them the perfect keepsake for anyone who wants to hold onto a little piece of their furry friend forever.

More info: Instagram