I Turned My Garden Into A Halloween Village For Wild Mice, And Here Are 29 Photos
Hello, my name is Simon Dell, a 50-year-old grandfather from Sheffield, UK, and I created a small village in my garden for wild mice to call home. Each year, we celebrate Halloween in our own little way. The mice have many little homes, all handmade by me, often from recycled materials. Here are just some of the fun images I have captured of the wild mice as they get into the Halloween spirit. I hope you enjoy them, and be sure to pop over and visit us on Facebook at “George the Mouse in a Log Pile House.”
All the mice are 100% wild and free, and over time, they have gotten used to me being around as they know I bring peanuts and seeds. I started the mouse village back in 2018, and it has grown from a small log-pile family of mice to a whole village with buildings of all shapes and sizes, such as shops, pubs, a bookstore, a schoolhouse, a bakery, and even a church and train station. Mice are such smart little creatures, and they feature in many of the childhood stories we all loved. Watching them each day is a pure joy, and my grandchildren love to play around the mouse village and watch the mice going about their lives in their little homes.
Mother Mouse Taking Her Baby Trick-Or-Treating
Many people ask why I started a mouse village. Well, it all started in 2018. I had just begun getting into photography to help deal with my depression, to give me a reason to get out of the house, and maybe meet new people. My wife and I would travel all over the local Peak District in search of things to photograph, and on the days we couldn’t get out, I would sit in the garden taking photos of birds or other wildlife. Even then, I would use little props or quirky handmade bird tables when photographing birds.
Then, one day, as I was sitting on the patio after just mowing the lawn, I noticed movement in the freshly cut grass. I grabbed my camera and zoomed in, and there he was—George the Mouse—a lone little male house mouse in grass that was a little taller than he was. As I started to take photos, he stood up on his back legs like a little meerkat and looked over towards me. I thought he would run away, but he didn’t. He stood there for some time, checking me out. I posted the photos in some Facebook groups, and everyone loved them.
George The Mouse In His Pumpkin House
Another Pumpkin Mouse House
The following day, I placed a peanut by the fence and tree where he came out and sat, hoping he would return. And he did—again, with little fear of me, as he sat eating his peanut. That’s when I realized he must need some shelter to keep him safe from local cats. So I built a very basic little log-pile home, and the rest is history. George the Mouse went viral online, and the log pile slowly became a whole village. It’s still growing and could eventually become a town—or even a city.
Cinderella Mouse In Her Pumpkin Carriage
Ghost Mouse, So Very Spooky
Take That Pumpkin Monster As The Mouse Takes A Bite
A Couple Of The Baby Mice Are Trick-Or-Treating With Their Ghost Costume
A Little Mouse Trick-Or-Treating Outside One Of The Mouse Homes
A Grumpy Little Hobbit Mouse - "No Trick-Or-Treaters Please, All Treats Are Mine"
Pip-Squeak The Baby Mouse
Squeak Or Treat
Hurry, Get Back Inside, The Giants Are Coming
The Haunted Halloween Mouse House. Do You Dare To Enter?
A Broomstick-Riding Mouse
Another Scary Ghost Mouse
Pumpkin Cottage And A Little Baby Mouse At The Door
The Little Mouse Shop Of Horrors
Bat Mouse, Now All We Need Is A Robin
Pumpkin Cottage And The Little Mouse That Lives There
The Mice Are Having A Family Halloween Picnic
The Mouse Pumpkin Seller And His Market Stall
A Pumpkin Head Mouse
The Little Mouse Of Horrors. Inspired By The Movie
One Of The Mice Is In A Scary Bat Costume. Are You Afraid Yet?
The Pumpkin House. I Hand-Made The Doors And Windows From Wood To Decorate A Real Carved Pumpkin
The Pumpkin Mouse House Is So Very Spooky
Scary Pumpkin
Mouse Eating Pumpkin Or Pumpkin Eating Mouse, You Decide
This is really cute, but I would be afraid the mice would over-populate and invade my house! They are stinky, messy, destructive critters inside!
