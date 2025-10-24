ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, my name is Simon Dell, a 50-year-old grandfather from Sheffield, UK, and I created a small village in my garden for wild mice to call home. Each year, we celebrate Halloween in our own little way. The mice have many little homes, all handmade by me, often from recycled materials. Here are just some of the fun images I have captured of the wild mice as they get into the Halloween spirit. I hope you enjoy them, and be sure to pop over and visit us on Facebook at “George the Mouse in a Log Pile House.”

All the mice are 100% wild and free, and over time, they have gotten used to me being around as they know I bring peanuts and seeds. I started the mouse village back in 2018, and it has grown from a small log-pile family of mice to a whole village with buildings of all shapes and sizes, such as shops, pubs, a bookstore, a schoolhouse, a bakery, and even a church and train station. Mice are such smart little creatures, and they feature in many of the childhood stories we all loved. Watching them each day is a pure joy, and my grandchildren love to play around the mouse village and watch the mice going about their lives in their little homes.

