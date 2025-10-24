ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, my name is Simon Dell, a 50-year-old grandfather from Sheffield, UK, and I created a small village in my garden for wild mice to call home. Each year, we celebrate Halloween in our own little way. The mice have many little homes, all handmade by me, often from recycled materials. Here are just some of the fun images I have captured of the wild mice as they get into the Halloween spirit. I hope you enjoy them, and be sure to pop over and visit us on Facebook at “George the Mouse in a Log Pile House.”

All the mice are 100% wild and free, and over time, they have gotten used to me being around as they know I bring peanuts and seeds. I started the mouse village back in 2018, and it has grown from a small log-pile family of mice to a whole village with buildings of all shapes and sizes, such as shops, pubs, a bookstore, a schoolhouse, a bakery, and even a church and train station. Mice are such smart little creatures, and they feature in many of the childhood stories we all loved. Watching them each day is a pure joy, and my grandchildren love to play around the mouse village and watch the mice going about their lives in their little homes.

#1

Mother Mouse Taking Her Baby Trick-Or-Treating

Two wild mice exploring a Halloween village garden setup with miniature pumpkins and seasonal decorations.

Many people ask why I started a mouse village. Well, it all started in 2018. I had just begun getting into photography to help deal with my depression, to give me a reason to get out of the house, and maybe meet new people. My wife and I would travel all over the local Peak District in search of things to photograph, and on the days we couldn’t get out, I would sit in the garden taking photos of birds or other wildlife. Even then, I would use little props or quirky handmade bird tables when photographing birds.

Then, one day, as I was sitting on the patio after just mowing the lawn, I noticed movement in the freshly cut grass. I grabbed my camera and zoomed in, and there he was—George the Mouse—a lone little male house mouse in grass that was a little taller than he was. As I started to take photos, he stood up on his back legs like a little meerkat and looked over towards me. I thought he would run away, but he didn’t. He stood there for some time, checking me out. I posted the photos in some Facebook groups, and everyone loved them.

    #2

    George The Mouse In His Pumpkin House

    Wild mouse peeking out of a carved pumpkin in a Halloween garden village surrounded by autumn fruits and chestnuts.

    #3

    Another Pumpkin Mouse House

    Halloween village for wild mice made from pumpkins with miniature doors, windows, and moss in a garden setting

    The following day, I placed a peanut by the fence and tree where he came out and sat, hoping he would return. And he did—again, with little fear of me, as he sat eating his peanut. That’s when I realized he must need some shelter to keep him safe from local cats. So I built a very basic little log-pile home, and the rest is history. George the Mouse went viral online, and the log pile slowly became a whole village. It’s still growing and could eventually become a town—or even a city.

    #4

    Cinderella Mouse In Her Pumpkin Carriage

    Wild mouse peeking out of a pumpkin house in a Halloween village created in a garden for wild mice.

    #5

    Ghost Mouse, So Very Spooky

    Mouse dressed as a ghost in a Halloween village garden setup for wild mice, surrounded by moss and tiny decorations.

    #6

    Take That Pumpkin Monster As The Mouse Takes A Bite

    Wild mouse exploring a Halloween village garden with a carved pumpkin and autumn foliage setting.

    #7

    A Couple Of The Baby Mice Are Trick-Or-Treating With Their Ghost Costume

    Halloween village setup for wild mice in a garden with miniature decorations including pumpkins and a trick-or-cheese sign.

    #8

    A Little Mouse Trick-Or-Treating Outside One Of The Mouse Homes

    Halloween village for wild mice with pumpkins, a scarecrow figure, and a mouse exploring miniature decorations in a garden.

    #9

    A Grumpy Little Hobbit Mouse - "No Trick-Or-Treaters Please, All Treats Are Mine"

    Miniature Halloween village for wild mice with a mouse peeking out of a wooden house surrounded by moss and mushrooms.

    #10

    Pip-Squeak The Baby Mouse

    A wild mouse exploring a Halloween village in a garden scene with miniature pumpkins and a small statue.

    #11

    Squeak Or Treat

    Halloween village setup in garden with wild mice dressed in costumes among mini pumpkins and decorations.

    #12

    Hurry, Get Back Inside, The Giants Are Coming

    Wild mice exploring a Halloween village in a garden with a pumpkin house, moss, apple, and chestnuts.

    #13

    The Haunted Halloween Mouse House. Do You Dare To Enter?

    Miniature Halloween village in garden designed for wild mice with pumpkins and detailed tiny houses and decorations.

    #14

    A Broomstick-Riding Mouse

    A wild mouse holding a miniature broomstick in a garden Halloween village setup for wild mice.

    #15

    Another Scary Ghost Mouse

    Wild mouse dressed as ghost in a Halloween village setup with pumpkins and a trick-or-treat sign in a garden scene.

    #16

    A wild mouse peeks from a miniature wooden Halloween village house surrounded by tiny pumpkins and mossy garden decor.

    #17

    Pumpkin Cottage And A Little Baby Mouse At The Door

    Miniature Halloween village for wild mice made from pumpkin and moss with tiny red pumpkins and autumn leaves.

    #18

    The Little Mouse Shop Of Horrors

    A wild mouse peeks from a Halloween village plant trap in a detailed garden setup for wild mice.

    #19

    Bat Mouse, Now All We Need Is A Robin

    Wild mouse in a Halloween village costume among autumn leaves and moss in a creative garden setup for wild mice.

    #20

    Pumpkin Cottage And The Little Mouse That Lives There

    A wild mouse peeks out of a pumpkin house in a Halloween village garden decorated with moss, berries, and miniature pumpkins.

    #21

    The Mice Are Having A Family Halloween Picnic

    Wild mice enjoying a detailed Halloween village picnic with miniature pumpkins and treats in a garden setting.

    #22

    The Mouse Pumpkin Seller And His Market Stall

    Wild mouse in a garden Halloween village scene with miniature pumpkins and a rustic wooden table setup.

    #23

    A Pumpkin Head Mouse

    Wild mice peeking out of a small pumpkin house in a Halloween village garden setting with moss and miniature pumpkins.

    #24

    The Little Mouse Of Horrors. Inspired By The Movie

    Wild mouse peeking from a Halloween village garden decoration resembling a carnivorous plant surrounded by moss and small forest items.

    #25

    One Of The Mice Is In A Scary Bat Costume. Are You Afraid Yet?

    Wild mice in a Halloween village setup with a bat costume and miniature village details in a garden scene.

    #26

    The Pumpkin House. I Hand-Made The Doors And Windows From Wood To Decorate A Real Carved Pumpkin

    A Halloween village for wild mice in a garden featuring a pumpkin house and natural autumn decorations.

    #27

    The Pumpkin Mouse House Is So Very Spooky

    Miniature Halloween village house made from a pumpkin in a garden setting for wild mice wildlife.

    #28

    Scary Pumpkin

    Carved Halloween pumpkin with a small decorated pumpkin in its mouth in a garden Halloween village for wild mice.

    #29

    Mouse Eating Pumpkin Or Pumpkin Eating Mouse, You Decide

    Halloween village garden scene with a carved pumpkin house and a wild mouse inside holding a small fruit.

