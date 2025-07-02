The Popularity Contest Is Over, These 21 Best Sellers Won The First Half Of The Year
Can you believe we're already halfway through the year? It feels like we just figured out how to write the correct date, and now we're staring down the barrel of the second half. A lot can happen in six months, and in the world of online shopping, that's more than enough time for the truly great products to rise to the top and prove their worth.
So, we decided to do a little mid-year check-in. This isn't just a list of things we think are cool; this is a definitive roundup of the 21 products that have consistently flown off the virtual shelves. These are the crowd-favorites, the viral sensations that actually worked, and the tried-and-true solutions that have officially earned their best-seller status for the year so far.
Let Your Sponge And Dish Soap Finally Move Out Of That Slimy Puddle They've Been Living In And Upgrade To A Swanky New Condo, Also Known As This Chic Kitchen Sink Caddy
Review: "I've been looking for a caddy for my kitchen sink for quite some time. This one is perfect for me. Looks nice, well made and holds everything I need. Not to mention it drains the excess water into my since unlike many ceramic types. I would recommend this product." - Badger
That Stubborn Mold In Your Bathroom That Seems To Think It Pays Rent Is About To Get A Very Effective Eviction Notice From This Household Black Stain Gel
Review: "I was skeptical because my grout had been stained for a long time. The tip requires that you create a hole in it. I would recommend something small like a nail. The gel comes out very easily. It worked great. I let it sit about 6 hours. There wasn't much odor, but I kept the bathroom fan on the whole time. Highly recommend!" - JennGA
That Monster Of A Lint Ball Secretly Living In Your Dryer Vent Is About To Meet Its Match, Thanks To This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Review: "The suction power is awesome. It really sucked up all the lint stuck deep in my dryer vent. I also use it to clean the dust off the tall cabinets in my kitchen and other hard to reach places. I hugely recommend." - Blythe
Your Stressed-Out Hair That's Seen One Too Many Heat Styling Tools Is About To Get The Spa Day It's Been Dreaming Of With Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment
Review: "I’ve been using collagen coating hair protein for a few months now, and I’m honestly amazed by the difference it’s made. Before starting this treatment, my hair was weak, prone to breakage, and looked dull no matter what products I used. But ever since incorporating collagen into my routine, my hair has become noticeably stronger and healthier. I have curly hair so I'm always putting products or blowdrying it straight and this stuff has made such a difference when i do straighten it. I thought it was just going to be ok because of the price but its amazing my hair is so soft. It doesn't have a scent either which I love." - Syd Hutchings
Your Laundry Is About To Get A Surprisingly Soft Glow-Up From The Prickliest-Looking Helpers, These Silicone Cactus Dryer Balls
Review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life changing for me! 😄😻" - E & D
Your Toilet Is About To Have Its Very Own Pink Foam Party That, Unlike Most Parties, Actually Leaves It Cleaner Than It Was Before With The Pink Stuff Foaming Toilet Cleaner
Review: "Love this. You have to scrub some if have bad stains but works really good." - E. S.
Let Those Smug Dandelions Know Their Time Is Up, Because The Satisfying 'Pop' Of Grampa's Weeder Is The Sweet, Sweet Sound Of Your Victory
Review: "I put this in my cart like 2 years ago and just never bought it because I couldn’t justify spending $40 on a stick. Well, my friends, this is the greatest tool I’ve ever bought. I got it out of the box and within 10 minutes filled an entire 5lb bucket full of weeds. Not only do I no longer have to bend down, but forget struggling! All you do is push it down with your foot and lean it back to pull it out. The entire root comes out. I never even knew some weeds had such long roots! It even works with my arch nemesis, Virginia creeper!! Saving my back so much pain lately. Love it - HIGHLY RECOMMEND. Don’t hesitate any longer and just buy it. Trust me you’ll be happy you did." - Amazon Customer
That Mysterious Stain On Your Carpet, The One You Pretend Doesn't Exist, Can Be Sent Back To Whatever Dimension It Came From With Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover
Review: "This product is a game changer! I used it to clean my beige carpet, and it looks like new again. It removed pet stains and spots with no scrubbing, just spray and blot. No harsh smell, and the included cloth works great. Definitely a must-have for anyone with light-colored carpets!" - Viviana Dávila Acebedo
Your Brain Is About To Be Armed With So Many Wonderfully Weird Facts From The Book Of Unusual Knowledge That You'll Basically Be Undefeatable At Trivia Night
Review: "Great book I tried to read at least three pieces of knowledge a day just to keep myself on my toes good quality of book as well." - Paul
That Caked-On Crud You've Accepted As A Permanent Design Feature Is About To Get A Very Pink Exorcism From The Pink Stuff
Review: "10/10 Would highly recommend. Came on time and just as described. Cleans very well coupled with a sponge 🧽, I use it to clean surfaces and shower/ tub." - Kaymichelle Coston
Because Your Internal Eye-Roll Deserves Its Own Official Writing Utensil, You've Got These Sarcastic Pens
Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith
When You And Your Partner Have Reached Peak 'I Don't Know, What Do You Want To Eat', These Food Deciding Dice Can Make The Final, Delicious Call
Review: "Great product. Delivered as described. This saves us from the dreaded "what's for dinner?" Question." - Amazon Customer
All Those Keyboard Shortcuts You Pretend To Have Memorized But Secretly Google Now Come On A Convenient Cheat Sheet Thanks To This Word/Excel Shortcut Sticker
Review: "Bold colors, matte finish. Great thick quality!" - The.Allie.Mae
The Most Adorable Deep-Cleaning Crew For Your Face Has Finally Arrived, And It's A Tiny Octopus Blackhead Pore Scrubber
Review: "I really love this cute Tako Pore Stick! It has little exfoliating beads inside and works great for blackheads. I definitely want to buy it again in the future." - Jinju
Finally, A Cat That Will Actually Hold Your Coat Instead Of Just Knocking It Off The Back Of The Chair, Thanks To These Kitty Door Hooks
Review: "My Granddaughter loves it. It is well made." - R. A. Jasper
Your Hair Is About To Get The Kind Of Hype-Up Speech Usually Reserved For Main Characters In A Movie, All Thanks To Some Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo For Thinning Hair
Review: "Great shampoo. At the least did not cause any scalp issues. Probably stopped hair fall." - AK71
Biotin in shampoo isn't going to do much. You can take biotin vitamins that will help your hair, skin and nails. I used to have to clear the drain mid wash. Now it barely gets clogged with hair.
Those Crumbs That Have Become One With Your Car's Nooks And Crannies Can Finally Be Assimilated By The Goo With This Car Cleaning Gel
Review: "I love this product for picking up crumbs and dust in my car's center console. I've had it for a couple of years and just now needing to replace it as it has broken down. So, here I am buying another one." - ShopEZ
When Your Under-Eyes Are Broadcasting Your Late-Night Scrolling Habits To The Entire World, The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Can Help Them Be A Little More Discreet
Review: "This cream is my go-to for keeping my under-eyes hydrated and refreshed. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t feel greasy. I’ve noticed a difference in puffiness and dark circles with consistent use. If you need a gentle, effective eye cream get this." - Kadeen Farquharson
Give Your Tired Eyes A Little Trip To The Arctic Without The Plane Ticket, Thanks To The Cooling Vibes Of This Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick
Review: "This stuff works great!! Its very smooth & hydrating! It smells wonderful & doesnt irritate my skin! I keep it in my skin care fridge & it feels absolutely amazing when I apply it under my eyes! It does great at getting rid of my puffiness & dark circles! Im obsessed! I recommend 100%!!" - Brittany Crandall
That Moment You Realize You Can Clean Your Shower By Just Spraying It And Walking Away, All Thanks To Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Spray , Is A New Level Of Adulting Unlocked
Review: "Wow! I let it sit for a day and while I did use a motorized scrub brush I was absolutely blown away. I can’t remember when my shower actually visibly shined! The pictures show the dirt and the shine afterward and I will tell you I thought I was doing a great cleaning job before this product. As an aside, the foot rest/step is actually a defect and obviously can’t be cleaned. The telltale was asking my husband if he saw any difference and he was also impressed. I suspect if I’m in a hurry I could occasionally just spray, wait a bit and rinse, nah, I want that shiny squeaky clean shower. Added pics per user ingredient question, they aren’t listed. PS Still love this stuff!" - Holly
When Your Skin Starts To Resemble A Well-Loved Treasure Map More Than You'd Like, Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion Can Help Smooth Out The Journey
Review: "Holy cow! I saw results after two uses! I bought this lotion as the hype I've seen says it helps with crepey skin. I'm a 66 year woman with lots of crepey skin. I tried this on my neck first, as it's the most noticeable to me. I'm amazed by the results. One of the most noticeable areas for aging on women is your neck. While I take good care of my skin, my neck is showing my age. I've used all types of neck creams over the years with little success. This Age Renew Crepe Corrector is the real deal. I seriously had to do several double takes when looking at my neck. I can't wait to try this on other areas of my body. If I'm getting these kinds of results after only 2 uses, I'm excited what long term use will do for me. Highly recommend." - Midwest Gal