Can you believe we're already halfway through the year? It feels like we just figured out how to write the correct date, and now we're staring down the barrel of the second half. A lot can happen in six months, and in the world of online shopping, that's more than enough time for the truly great products to rise to the top and prove their worth.

So, we decided to do a little mid-year check-in. This isn't just a list of things we think are cool; this is a definitive roundup of the 21 products that have consistently flown off the virtual shelves. These are the crowd-favorites, the viral sensations that actually worked, and the tried-and-true solutions that have officially earned their best-seller status for the year so far.

#1

Let Your Sponge And Dish Soap Finally Move Out Of That Slimy Puddle They've Been Living In And Upgrade To A Swanky New Condo, Also Known As This Chic Kitchen Sink Caddy

Organized kitchen sink caddy holding cleaning brushes, sponge, and soap dispenser, showcasing star performers of the year's halftime show.

Review: "I've been looking for a caddy for my kitchen sink for quite some time. This one is perfect for me. Looks nice, well made and holds everything I need. Not to mention it drains the excess water into my since unlike many ceramic types. I would recommend this product." - Badger

    #2

    That Stubborn Mold In Your Bathroom That Seems To Think It Pays Rent Is About To Get A Very Effective Eviction Notice From This Household Black Stain Gel

    Before and after cleaning of a bathtub corner showing improvement, featuring star performers in home care products.

    Review: "I was skeptical because my grout had been stained for a long time. The tip requires that you create a hole in it. I would recommend something small like a nail. The gel comes out very easily. It worked great. I let it sit about 6 hours. There wasn't much odor, but I kept the bathroom fan on the whole time. Highly recommend!" - JennGA

    #3

    That Monster Of A Lint Ball Secretly Living In Your Dryer Vent Is About To Meet Its Match, Thanks To This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    Handheld vacuum cleaning dryer lint trap using a flexible hose attachment featured in star performers products for the year’s halftime show.

    Review: "The suction power is awesome. It really sucked up all the lint stuck deep in my dryer vent. I also use it to clean the dust off the tall cabinets in my kitchen and other hard to reach places. I hugely recommend." - Blythe

    #4

    Your Stressed-Out Hair That's Seen One Too Many Heat Styling Tools Is About To Get The Spa Day It's Been Dreaming Of With Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment

    CER-100 protein treatment tube next to a woman with long brown hair, showcasing star performing hair care products.

    Review: "I’ve been using collagen coating hair protein for a few months now, and I’m honestly amazed by the difference it’s made. Before starting this treatment, my hair was weak, prone to breakage, and looked dull no matter what products I used. But ever since incorporating collagen into my routine, my hair has become noticeably stronger and healthier. I have curly hair so I'm always putting products or blowdrying it straight and this stuff has made such a difference when i do straighten it. I thought it was just going to be ok because of the price but its amazing my hair is so soft. It doesn't have a scent either which I love." - Syd Hutchings

    #5

    Your Laundry Is About To Get A Surprisingly Soft Glow-Up From The Prickliest-Looking Helpers, These Silicone Cactus Dryer Balls

    Hand holding two green cactus-shaped lint removers with hair wrapped around them, star performer products.

    Review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life changing for me! 😄😻" - E & D

    #6

    Your Toilet Is About To Have Its Very Own Pink Foam Party That, Unlike Most Parties, Actually Leaves It Cleaner Than It Was Before With The Pink Stuff Foaming Toilet Cleaner

    Hand holding The Pink Stuff foaming toilet cleaner packet next to toilet bowl filled with pink foam, star performer product.

    Review: "Love this. You have to scrub some if have bad stains but works really good." - E. S.

    #7

    Let Those Smug Dandelions Know Their Time Is Up, Because The Satisfying 'Pop' Of Grampa's Weeder Is The Sweet, Sweet Sound Of Your Victory

    Gardening tool pulling out weeds over a blue bucket on green grass, showcasing top products for yard care.

    Review: "I put this in my cart like 2 years ago and just never bought it because I couldn’t justify spending $40 on a stick. Well, my friends, this is the greatest tool I’ve ever bought. I got it out of the box and within 10 minutes filled an entire 5lb bucket full of weeds. Not only do I no longer have to bend down, but forget struggling! All you do is push it down with your foot and lean it back to pull it out. The entire root comes out. I never even knew some weeds had such long roots! It even works with my arch nemesis, Virginia creeper!! Saving my back so much pain lately. Love it - HIGHLY RECOMMEND. Don’t hesitate any longer and just buy it. Trust me you’ll be happy you did." - Amazon Customer

    And the mid-year hits just keep on coming. If you thought those first few items were impressive, just wait. The next batch of best sellers proves that everyone was on a mission to make their lives a little easier and a lot cleaner this year. It's clear why these finds became go-to solutions for so many.
    #8

    That Mysterious Stain On Your Carpet, The One You Pretend Doesn't Exist, Can Be Sent Back To Whatever Dimension It Came From With Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

    Hand holding a bottle of Folex instant carpet spot remover on a patterned rug, featured as star performers product.

    Review: "This product is a game changer! I used it to clean my beige carpet, and it looks like new again. It removed pet stains and spots with no scrubbing, just spray and blot. No harsh smell, and the included cloth works great. Definitely a must-have for anyone with light-colored carpets!" - Viviana Dávila Acebedo

    #9

    Your Brain Is About To Be Armed With So Many Wonderfully Weird Facts From The Book Of Unusual Knowledge That You'll Basically Be Undefeatable At Trivia Night

    Hand holding The Book of Unusual Knowledge featuring Stonehenge, a star performer product for halftime show fans.

    Review: "Great book I tried to read at least three pieces of knowledge a day just to keep myself on my toes good quality of book as well." - Paul

    #10

    That Caked-On Crud You've Accepted As A Permanent Design Feature Is About To Get A Very Pink Exorcism From The Pink Stuff

    Hand holding a pink cleaning paste container next to a stainless steel pan bottom, showcasing star performer products.

    Review: "10/10 Would highly recommend. Came on time and just as described. Cleans very well coupled with a sponge 🧽, I use it to clean surfaces and shower/ tub." - Kaymichelle Coston

    #11

    Because Your Internal Eye-Roll Deserves Its Own Official Writing Utensil, You've Got These Sarcastic Pens

    Colorful pens with funny phrases on black wooden surface, featured as star performers in the year's halftime show products.

    Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

    #12

    When You And Your Partner Have Reached Peak 'I Don't Know, What Do You Want To Eat', These Food Deciding Dice Can Make The Final, Delicious Call

    Silver decision dice showing food options like fast food, Mexican, and sushi, featured in halftime show star products.

    Review: "Great product. Delivered as described. This saves us from the dreaded "what's for dinner?" Question." - Amazon Customer

    #13

    All Those Keyboard Shortcuts You Pretend To Have Memorized But Secretly Google Now Come On A Convenient Cheat Sheet Thanks To This Word/Excel Shortcut Sticker

    Keyboard shortcut sticker on laptop showing Word and Excel commands as star performers of productivity tools.

    Review: "Bold colors, matte finish. Great thick quality!" - The.Allie.Mae

    #14

    The Most Adorable Deep-Cleaning Crew For Your Face Has Finally Arrived, And It's A Tiny Octopus Blackhead Pore Scrubber

    Hand holding a black octopus-shaped product showing the item closed and open, highlighting star performers in products.

    Review: "I really love this cute Tako Pore Stick! It has little exfoliating beads inside and works great for blackheads. I definitely want to buy it again in the future." - Jinju

    Alright, we're on the home stretch of our best-of-the-year-so-far list. These final few items are the heavy hitters, the ones that went from being a "TikTok trend" to an "I can't live without it" staple in households everywhere. Get ready to see what other gems have been dominating everyone's shopping carts.
    #15

    Finally, A Cat That Will Actually Hold Your Coat Instead Of Just Knocking It Off The Back Of The Chair, Thanks To These Kitty Door Hooks

    Black cat-shaped over-the-door hook holding two towels, a creative product featured as a star performer in halftime show.

    Review: "My Granddaughter loves it. It is well made." - R. A. Jasper

    #16

    Your Hair Is About To Get The Kind Of Hype-Up Speech Usually Reserved For Main Characters In A Movie, All Thanks To Some Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo For Thinning Hair

    Side-by-side close-up of a woman showing hairline before and after using star performer hair products from the halftime show.

    Review: "Great shampoo. At the least did not cause any scalp issues. Probably stopped hair fall." - AK71

    #17

    Those Crumbs That Have Become One With Your Car's Nooks And Crannies Can Finally Be Assimilated By The Goo With This Car Cleaning Gel

    Blue slime being cleaned around car gear shift, highlighting innovative products as star performers for the halftime show.

    Review: "I love this product for picking up crumbs and dust in my car's center console. I've had it for a couple of years and just now needing to replace it as it has broken down. So, here I am buying another one." - ShopEZ

    #18

    When Your Under-Eyes Are Broadcasting Your Late-Night Scrolling Habits To The Entire World, The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Can Help Them Be A Little More Discreet

    Hand holding Cerave Eye Repair Cream tube next to close-up of woman's clear, fresh face highlighting skincare products.

    Review: "This cream is my go-to for keeping my under-eyes hydrated and refreshed. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t feel greasy. I’ve noticed a difference in puffiness and dark circles with consistent use. If you need a gentle, effective eye cream get this." - Kadeen Farquharson

    #19

    Give Your Tired Eyes A Little Trip To The Arctic Without The Plane Ticket, Thanks To The Cooling Vibes Of This Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

    Hydrating collagen eye stick with cute polar bear cap, one of the star performers in skincare products lineup.

    Review: "This stuff works great!! Its very smooth & hydrating! It smells wonderful & doesnt irritate my skin! I keep it in my skin care fridge & it feels absolutely amazing when I apply it under my eyes! It does great at getting rid of my puffiness & dark circles! Im obsessed! I recommend 100%!!" - Brittany Crandall

    #20

    That Moment You Realize You Can Clean Your Shower By Just Spraying It And Walking Away, All Thanks To Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Spray , Is A New Level Of Adulting Unlocked

    Wet & Forget Shower cleaner bottle next to a spotless modern shower, highlighting top halftime show star products.

    Review: "Wow! I let it sit for a day and while I did use a motorized scrub brush I was absolutely blown away. I can’t remember when my shower actually visibly shined! The pictures show the dirt and the shine afterward and I will tell you I thought I was doing a great cleaning job before this product. As an aside, the foot rest/step is actually a defect and obviously can’t be cleaned. The telltale was asking my husband if he saw any difference and he was also impressed. I suspect if I’m in a hurry I could occasionally just spray, wait a bit and rinse, nah, I want that shiny squeaky clean shower. Added pics per user ingredient question, they aren’t listed. PS Still love this stuff!" - Holly

    #21

    When Your Skin Starts To Resemble A Well-Loved Treasure Map More Than You'd Like, Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion Can Help Smooth Out The Journey

    Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector lotion next to a close-up of a person's chin showing skin texture improvement.

    Review: "Holy cow! I saw results after two uses! I bought this lotion as the hype I've seen says it helps with crepey skin. I'm a 66 year woman with lots of crepey skin. I tried this on my neck first, as it's the most noticeable to me. I'm amazed by the results. One of the most noticeable areas for aging on women is your neck. While I take good care of my skin, my neck is showing my age. I've used all types of neck creams over the years with little success. This Age Renew Crepe Corrector is the real deal. I seriously had to do several double takes when looking at my neck. I can't wait to try this on other areas of my body. If I'm getting these kinds of results after only 2 uses, I'm excited what long term use will do for me. Highly recommend." - Midwest Gal

