Family Turns On Woman For Having Half-Brother Arrested When He Was The One To Steal Her Car

Going outside and noticing that your car is gone is many people’s worst nightmare. A thousand thoughts might run through your head. Who took it? When did it happen? Will I ever get it back?

One woman says she knew the answers immediately when her car vanished from her parents’ driveway after a family dinner one night. Her half-brother had asked to borrow the vehicle, and she’d said no. But the cocky 19-year-old took it anyway, while nobody was looking. When he ignored her calls, the woman phoned the police and reported the car stolen…

Refusing to accept no for an answer, this 19-year-old took his half-sister's car and disappeared for hours

Young man sitting in a car looking focused while adjusting the dashboard, highlighting half-brother car theft conflict.

Image credits: Vladdeep / Envato (not the actual photo)

When he ignored her calls, she phoned the cops and had him arrested

Text excerpt about a woman calling the cops on her half-brother who stole her car leading to family conflict.

Alt text: Woman's family turns on her after she has half-brother arrested for stealing her car and invading her privacy.

Text on plain background about family conflict involving stepmom normalizing half-brother’s behavior after car theft.

Screenshot of a text about a college student whose half-brother stole her car, causing family conflict.

Woman's family conflicts over half-brother arrested for stealing her car, causing tension and trust issues.

Text excerpt describing a conflict with a half-brother over car use leading to family tension and theft issues.

Conversation about half-brother stealing car keys leading to family turning against woman for his arrest

Text message describing a woman trying to find her car stolen by her half-brother, who hung up on her calls.

Text excerpt showing a woman furious about her half-brother stealing her car and family conflict over calling the police.

Police officer talking into radio next to a car in daylight, related to half-brother arrested for stealing vehicle case

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text showing a woman explaining how her family turned on her after she called police on her half-brother for stealing her car.

Text excerpt about woman refusing permission for half-brother to use her car causing family conflict.

Text on a white background saying stepmom’s family is angry about having half-brother arrested for stealing a car.

Text showing a family conflict over a half-brother arrested for stealing a car and family taking sides.

Text excerpt explaining a misunderstanding involving a half-brother and a car theft in a family dispute.

Text excerpt showing family conflict over half-brother involved in stealing car and resulting arrest situation.

Image credits: RS3770967

Using someone's vehicle without their permission is a crime

While the law varies from state to state in America, it is generally considered a crime to use someone’s vehicle without their permission. In New York, it carries the potential of jail time and a hefty fine.

“To legally operate another person’s vehicle, consent or permission must be obtained from the owner,” explains criminal defense lawyer Julie Rendelman. “Something as straightforward as asking a friend to borrow their truck for a week, but taking two weeks to return it could see charges being brought against you for unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

New York Penal Law 165.05 is also known as the “joyriding statute.” It breaks up “unauthorized use of a vehicle” into three categories:

If a person knows that they don’t have the consent of the owner, but still takes, operates, exercises control over, rides in, or otherwise uses the vehicle If a person has been granted lawful possession of the vehicle in order to perform a specific service for the owner – for example, mechanical repairs – but operates the vehicle for their own personal use If a person has the owner’s consent to borrow their vehicle and return it at a specified time, but intentionally keeps the vehicle beyond that time limit

According to Rendelman, if a teenager’s parents (or, in this case, half-sister) forbid them to use their car, and the teen disobeys and takes it anyway, it’s considered a crime. Even if the teenager intends to return the vehicle before anyone finds out. The expert says the same applies if someone takes their car to a mechanic and he/she use the vehicle for personal use while it is in their care.

Smiling man driving a car, representing family conflict over half-brother arrested for stealing woman's vehicle.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“You borrow a car from a friend, and agree to return it within a week. You keep the car for three weeks without seeking permission from your friend,” adds the lawyer. “Here you may end up having a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle being brought against you, as you’ve failed to ask for consent from the vehicle’s owner and broken the agreement you made.”

The expert notes that unauthorized use of a vehicle is not the same as vehicle theft and here’s why: “In an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, the defendant may intend to return the motor vehicle to the owner, whereas in a case of theft, a person has no intention of returning it to the owner thereof.”

You could face jail time of up to one year, a fine of $1000, or both if found guilty of using someone’s vehicle without their consent. However, if you’re caught and found guilty of doing the same again, it’ll be worse. “A repeat conviction within ten years of a prior offense is a class E felony, and carries with it a risk of up to five years’ jail time. You may also face a fine of up to $5000,” warns Rendelman.

North Dakota-based law firm Nilson Brand Law warns that if you’re convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle by a court in that state, you face a class A misdemeanor.

“The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a fine of up to $3,000,” adds the site. “However, if the vehicle’s retrieval and restoration cost exceeds $1,000, the crime is enhanced to a class C felony. A class C felony conviction carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.”

Wherever you find yourself, the bottom line is that you should always ask for permission to use another person’s vehicle. And if they say no? Well, you’ve been warned…

“Homie stole your car”: many agreed that the guy got what he deserved

Reddit comments discussing family conflict after woman has half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Reddit comments discussing family conflict over woman’s half-brother stealing her car and the arrest fallout.

Reddit conversation discussing family conflict over woman having half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Comment discussing consequences of having a half-brother arrested after stealing a family member’s car.

Comment discussing family conflict over half-brother stealing car and enforcing boundaries with him.

Comment on family conflict over half-brother who stole car, highlighting consequences and accountability in theft case.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict over a half-brother who stole a woman's car and got arrested.

Comment discussing family conflict over half-brother involved in stealing car and resulting arrest situation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family conflict over a half-brother arrested for stealing a car.

Reddit comment discussing family conflict over woman having half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Screenshot of a text comment discussing a woman’s half-brother stealing her car and family turning against her.

Comment discussing family conflict over half-brother arrested for stealing car, highlighting betrayal and retaliation fears.

Comment discussing legal issues and family conflict after woman has half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a family turning on a woman for having her half-brother arrested over car theft.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family dispute over a half-brother stealing a car and the woman’s reaction.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s half-brother who stole her car, leading to family conflict

Screenshot of a forum comment supporting a woman whose family turned on her after her half-brother stole her car.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s half-brother stealing her car and family conflict over the arrest.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family conflict over a half-brother accused of stealing a car.

Reddit user discusses family turning on woman after her half-brother was arrested for stealing her car.

Comment explaining consequences of bad actions in family disputes after woman has half-brother arrested for stealing car

Comment supporting woman after half-brother arrested for stealing her car, family conflict over the incident.

Comment discussing consequences for actions related to family conflict over half-brother stealing car and arrest.

Comment discussing a half-brother stealing a car and questioning if he got arrested and was insured.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing family conflict after woman had half-brother arrested for stealing car.

Comment on a forum stating the half-brother stole the woman's car, causing family conflict.

Reddit comment discussing family conflict after woman has half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Comment explaining stepbrother stole car and deserves consequences, highlighting family conflict and theft issue.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict over a half-brother stealing a car and resulting arrest.

Some felt the entire family should, and could, do better

Comment discussing family conflict after woman has half-brother arrested for stealing her car, debating boundaries and discipline.

Online comment discussing family conflict over woman involving half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Comment discussing family conflict after woman calls police on half-brother for stealing her car and legal versus moral issues.

Reddit comment discussing family conflict after woman had half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Comment discussing family conflict over half-brother stealing car and reactions to calling police involvement.

Reddit comment discussing family conflict over woman having half-brother arrested for stealing her car.

Comment discussing family conflict over half-brother arrested for stealing car and the impact on relationships.