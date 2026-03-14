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Hair transplant technology has come a long, long way. From the hair plugs of the ’70s to the follicular unit extractions of the 2000s, you can clearly see the evolution.

These days, you can’t even tell if a person has gone through treatment for their balding dome. And as you will see in these photos, the current way of doing things has seemingly become a life-changer for those who likely carried the insecurity of losing their hair at a relatively young age.

Check out these before-and-after photos we’ve collected from different Instagram accounts. If hair loss is something you’ve struggled with, these images may just give you hope.