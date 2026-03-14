Surgeons Show What A Hair Transplant Can Do With 81 Before And After PicsInterview With Expert
Hair transplant technology has come a long, long way. From the hair plugs of the ’70s to the follicular unit extractions of the 2000s, you can clearly see the evolution.
These days, you can’t even tell if a person has gone through treatment for their balding dome. And as you will see in these photos, the current way of doing things has seemingly become a life-changer for those who likely carried the insecurity of losing their hair at a relatively young age.
Check out these before-and-after photos we’ve collected from different Instagram accounts. If hair loss is something you’ve struggled with, these images may just give you hope.
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As we mentioned in our intro, hair transplant procedures have come a long way. Those who’ve been around long enough will remember the “pluggy” look that older methods often produced.
These days, procedures are far more meticulous. Speaking with Bored Panda, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Amy Bandy briefly explained the process of follicular unit transplantation and extraction.
“Follicular units containing one to four hairs are inserted with extreme detail and precision, allowing us to mimic exactly the patterns and lines of natural hair,” explains Dr. Bandy, who specializes in dermatology and hair growth. “Advances in microscopes and surgical equipment have also allowed us to significantly increase survival rates.”
Given the painstaking and detailed nature of today’s hair transplant procedures, it’s likely the reason why they look so natural. To differentiate, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Cory Bonvenzi explained that hair plugs were imprecise back in the day.
“Back when hair plugs were the norm, each graft would have multiple hair follicles and create an unnatural appearance as well as more noticeable scarring,” he said.
Dr. Bovenzi noted that today’s methods often take six to eight hours to complete because “a few hundred” to “a few thousand” follicles are used.
“However, this allows for unmatched precision in hairline design and has proven to create long-lasting natural results,” he said.
But are hair transplant procedures a quick fix for a balding dome? That could be a misconception, given how easily these before-and-after pics can go viral. However, Dr. Bandy says it’s not the case, noting that full results often take 9 to 12 months.
“Another misconception is that it completely stops hair loss, which is simply not true. The transplant only moves hair from more secure areas of the head, and in many cases, medication is still necessary to maintain all of the patient’s hair.” Dr. Bandy clarified.
Meanwhile, Dr. Bovenzi noted that the recovery period before new hair grows out takes about six months.
“Initially, it is common to have a period of ‘shock loss’ where the transplanted hairs shed as the follicle builds a new blood supply. Once things have healed in, the transplanted follicles start growing hair,” he explained.