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While people drone on and on about the male loneliness epidemic, I think women are just playing it safe these days. I mean, looking at all the awful news we hear about what some men have done in the past, can you really blame women?

Just look at this teen whose first date with a guy spiraled pretty fast, as his every action was a glaring red flag. In fact, the 2 hours she spent with him felt like an eternal nightmare, and all she wanted to do was run away. Scroll down to find out what happened!

More info: Reddit

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Looking at how disgusting some men act on dates, they only have themselves to blame for the “male loneliness epidemic”

Image credits: peoplecreations / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The 18-year-old poster went on a date with a random guy, who showed up late in filthy clothes and started displaying red flags immediately

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Soon, he started calling the poster his “girlfriend,” almost paraded her around the mall to meet his friends, and said some nasty things about his ex

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Apparently, he got his friends’ approval that the poster was “wife material” for him, but it really upset him when she confessed she had an ex

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Image credits: ufabizphoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Apart from acting like a miser, the guy also stole the poster’s pizza, behaved inappropriately in public, and even made love confessions to her

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This 2-hour date tormented the poster so much that she ran away from him after her train came, while he was still delusional about the whole thing

In today’s horrifying tale, the 18-year-old original poster (OP) vents about the worst date she ever had. A random 20-year-old guy asked her out, and the teen said yes as she was free, but little did she know how traumatizing it would get. The red flags were on display right from the beginning, as the guy showed up 15 minutes late, wearing stained street clothes.

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Then, he boasted about how he had brushed his teeth for her. The guy was so delusional that he started calling the poster “babe” and even made love confessions. He also bragged about how much he earned, but acted like a miser when it came to ordering food or drinks. Moreover, he got upset that his “girlfriend” was moving to another city for college, as he wanted them to live together.

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However, the weirdest part was when they were at the mall, all the store employees were his friends, and he left the author alone with them. Well, she later found out that he was seeking their approval for her, and he declared the OP “wife material” because she didn’t go clubbing and knew how to cook. Also, he didn’t shy away from saying the most ungentlemanly things about his ex.

When the author talked about her ex, it upset him somehow, but it also gave him a weird sense of pleasure that he was older than her ex. Well, the whole thing got worse after he ate the poster’s pizza and even behaved inappropriately towards her. She just wanted to run away, but he insisted on dropping her to the train station, least aware of how he had traumatized her for life.

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Image credits: vichizh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

With his million red flags on display, netizens couldn’t believe she stayed with the guy for 2 hours. Research states that one bad date can impact a person’s morale. More than one in six people (16%) report feeling disheartened, while many others claim to leave feeling self-conscious (12%) and even depressed (13%). This might explain why more than half of singles (51%) refuse to date.

Well, she was just an 18-year-old after all, and experiencing such trauma and even physical harassment must have been disheartening for someone her age. Studies indicate that dating violence is very common in the US, and it can happen on a first date. Young women are most likely to experience it, with more than four in 10 college women having already been victims of it.

Peeps online felt that he was just an entitled man-child, and she should have bolted the moment he came late with dirty clothes. Experts highlight that such men are emotionally immature, speak poorly of their past partners, struggle to hold down a job, and have poor stress management skills. Well, the guy in the story surely ticks all the boxes, doesn’t he?

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A few folks claimed that he sounded like a trafficker, and honestly, I don’t think we can put it past him. Well, I can’t help but feel bad for the teen, and I hope it didn’t ruin dating for her permanently. Don’t you agree? Also, if you were in her shoes, what would you do? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type them away in the comments section!

Netizens were totally alarmed by the creepy dude, and they couldn’t even fathom why the poster wasted so much of her time on him

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