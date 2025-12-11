“Don’t Want To Lose Our Relationship”: Man Loses It On GF When She Refuses Open Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethical non-monogamy has been on the rise in recent years. More and more people are opening up their relationships, living as throuples, and openly seeking the type of connections that satisfy their needs.

However, this kind of arrangement can only work if everyone involved is a consenting adult who know what they’re getting themselves into. And unfortunately, that’s not always the case. One woman was blindsided by her partner’s suggestion to venture into an open relationship. So in an effort to move forward with her relationship, she reached out to Reddit for advice. Keep reading to find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Ethical-non monogamy is becoming more and more popular. However, it is still a tough subject to broach with your partner

Couple facing away from each other on bed, showing tension in relationship and refusal of open relationship discussion.

Image credits: Alex Green

In this story, a man approached his girlfriend about opening up their relationship. But he wasn’t expecting the reaction he got

Woman shares her experience rejecting boyfriend’s ultimatum about an open relationship, causing relationship drama.

Text from a person explaining their boyfriend’s idea of opening up their relationship and their feelings of shock and betrayal.

Text excerpt describing a man giving an ultimatum about agreeing to an open relationship or ending their relationship.

Woman in gray sweater sitting with face in hands, appearing upset about relationship conflict and open relationship refusal.

Image credits: Liza Summer

Text expressing emotional struggle about not wanting to lose the relationship and refusing an open relationship.

Alt text: Woman heartbroken after rejecting ultimatum as man loses it over open relationship refusal in their relationship conflict.

Text discussing a woman rejecting her boyfriend’s ultimatum about an open relationship and seeking guidance.

Image credits: Unlucky_Life_7482

The boyfriend might not have handled the conversation correctly

While the woman doesn’t detail how exactly their conversation about an open relationship went down, it might be that there were a lot of questions left unanswered.

When approaching such a touchy subject, one has to explain a lot of things. The boyfriend was supposed to put all his cards on the table and say why he wants to open the relationship. At the same time, he had to be very reassuring that his love and connection to his current partner would not diminish either. He also had to clarify that he did not act upon it yet and define what fidelity would mean to him from now on.

But even if everything is laid out correctly, the partner might still express a lot of hesitation. This is understandable as it’s all completely new information to them.

The ultimatum and the blame that came after is really what ruined it all

The aftermath of the conversation was the place where the boyfriend was supposed to shine. He had to show that he is lenient and try to simply keep the conversation open. Figuring out such things might take a while, after all. His decision to create a strict boundary where it wasn’t before and make an ultimatum right away was a big misstep. No surprise it made his girlfriend recoil from the idea of an open relationship completely.

The blame and manipulation that came after made him even more of a jerk. This is a sign of immaturity that shows that he wasn’t prepared for the open relationship in the first place.

Technically, the couple still has a chance of salvaging the relationship. It will need a lot of honest communication but it’s doable. They might need some help from a therapist but if they wish to do so, they might still stay together. The question is, would either of them want this at this point.

Many agreed that the woman did the right thing, and there was no way she was the jerk in this situation

Commenter explains man loses it on girlfriend after she refuses open relationship, showing tension in their relationship discussion.

Comment advising to get tested for STDs and move on from a one-sided open relationship situation.

Comment discussing a man losing it on his girlfriend over refusal of an open relationship and emotional manipulation concerns.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing a controlling boyfriend upset over refusal of an open relationship.

Commenter advising a woman that incompatibility in an open relationship is valid and she should find someone with matching relationship goals.

Comment defending girlfriend who refuses open relationship, highlighting man's refusal to respect boundaries and consent.

Comment discussing a man upset over his girlfriend refusing an open relationship and seeking a monogamous partner.

Comment displayed on a forum discussing a man losing it on his girlfriend over refusal of an open relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man losing it on his girlfriend over an open relationship refusal.

Screenshot of a forum comment explaining why refusing an open relationship is valid and standing up for self-respect.

Comment on a relationship conflict where a man gets upset over his girlfriend refusing an open relationship, emphasizing self-worth.

Reddit user commenting on relationship issues when man loses it as girlfriend refuses open relationship.

Reddit comment discussing a man reacting strongly when his girlfriend refuses an open relationship.