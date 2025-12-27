Guy Goes Above And Beyond For His Ex Girlfriend, Doesn’t Understand Why Current Partner Is Upset

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Among those who suspected foul play, 85% said they did something about it, including 32% who immediately confronted their partner about it.
Going no contact with your ex might help. As the phrase implies, the rule is about cutting off all communications with your ex after a breakup. This includes not engaging in phone calls, texting, direct messages and “likes” on social media, and in-person meetups. Some even argue that looking at their social media posts is considered off limits.
“In addition to no direct contact with your previous partner, it also means not following up with mutual friends to gather any form of information about their lives,” says Leanna Stockard, LMFT at LifeStance Health.
While you inevitably will think of your ex-partner from time to time, eliminating contact and ceasing innocent “check-ins” can help reduce how much your mind wanders back to them and your relationship. It can also help prevent confusing feelings for both of you.
Upset woman looking away while man sits stressed in background, highlighting relationship tension and emotional conflict.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
