Bridezilla Blames Teen For Being “Too Flashy” And Ruining Her Big Day, Gives An Ultimatum That Leads To Teen’s Parents Pressing Charges

Most wedding guests are familiar with the unwritten “don’t wear white” rule, but if the bride is an insecure drama queen, you can get in trouble with even a seemingly safe option. Like sage green.

Which is exactly what happened to Reddit user RealisticTart2391.

The 17-year-old recently went to a ceremony thinking she was following its code, which asked women “to be modest, [wear] a simple color, and makeup.”

However, the bride’s mom asked her to join the two of them in private and berated the teen for “destroying” the big day. Even more, that was just the beginning of the drama.

After the whole ordeal unfolded, the teen turned to the internet to ask if she really made a mistake. Continue scrolling to read her account.

We got in touch with RealisticTart2391 and she agreed to tell us more about what happened. “During the event (before her tantrum), it was pretty chill,” the Redditor told Bored Panda. “It was before the bride was outside saying all those votes of love, etc. I didn’t even see her, so when the bride’s mom asked me to talk to her, it was pretty strange due to this time being the second time meeting her.”

She said the bride managed to keep her emotions largely unnoticed. “No one saw her having a breakdown, only our fathers were fighting since he chased my dad. The guests’ faces were like [what the heck] is happening because it’s not normal to fight in the middle of a wedding.”

“I was feeling pretty bad for ‘destroying’ the wedding and was thinking about giving some cash for her. But with Reddit, I now see she was the problem, not me. As I said before, it’s not my fault if I’m attractive. I’m pretty sure the whole charge thingy will be a deal out of court since our businesses are related.”

Generally, as a guest, you don’t want to blend in with the wedding party (or even mimic it). According to experts, you should try to get intel ahead of time about what shades and colors the bridal party and the groomsmen will be wearing. From there, select an outfit that blends nicely with the tones or something completely opposite, but not too loud.

Also, “look at the invitation because it’s the first source of information for what colors you should or shouldn’t wear to a wedding,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann told Brides. “The invitation will contain the color scheme for the wedding.”

Throughout the invitation, there should be a color scheme, and these shades are typically the tones used in the wedding decor and bridal party. So, if you notice a repetitive royal blue or fern green, it’s safe to assume those are what the wedding party will wear. So choose colors that aren’t too close to them.

It’s one thing to select an outfit that makes you feel confident, empowered, and adds a touch of sexiness, however, keep in mind that showing up in something too exposed could offend other guests as well. Your selections should be mostly modest with little hints and playfulness of sexiness through slits, mesh, and open-back dresses. Try to consider the wedding’s dress code for guidance on how formal or casual your selection should be.

Ultimately, a wedding isn’t a chance to show off your body. Instead, “remember that a wedding is a sacred ceremony and reflect that in your outfit selection,” Swann said.

However, as we can see, even if you play by the book, there’s no guarantee that everything will be OK.

