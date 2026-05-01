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“Think You’re Sharp?”: Prove It By Solving These 20 Visual Word Clues
A campfire blazing in a dark setting next to a close-up of a fly on a green leaf. Solve these 20 visual word clues.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Think You’re Sharp?”: Prove It By Solving These 20 Visual Word Clues

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Think you’re good at spotting how everyday things are connected? This challenge will put that skill to the test.

You’ll be shown 20 pairs of images, and each pair hides a single word that links them together. Your job is to figure out what that word is using only what you see.

Some answers will feel obvious at first glance. Others will force you to look at the images from a completely different angle.

If you’re ready to challenge your brain and vocabulary skills, let’s see how many of the 20 you can solve.

Let’s get started!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A close-up of a Scrabble board with words like "TINGS" and "LÅNG" formed by letter tiles, illustrating visual word clues.

    Image credits: Max laurell

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    elainebaranyai avatar
    Elaine Baranyai
    Elaine Baranyai
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mailbox threw me. was inputting Letterbox then tried postbox (from UK)

    2
    2points
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm in the US and did the same for some reason.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    dhl1968 avatar
    David L
    David L
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    7. Type the word these images represent. It looks like feta.

    0
    0points
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm officially old. I put flameboy instead of fireman, cos the chap in the picture looked so young.

    0
    0points
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    elainebaranyai avatar
    Elaine Baranyai
    Elaine Baranyai
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mailbox threw me. was inputting Letterbox then tried postbox (from UK)

    2
    2points
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm in the US and did the same for some reason.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dhl1968 avatar
    David L
    David L
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    7. Type the word these images represent. It looks like feta.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm officially old. I put flameboy instead of fireman, cos the chap in the picture looked so young.

    0
    0points
    reply
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