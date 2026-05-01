“Think You’re Sharp?”: Prove It By Solving These 20 Visual Word Clues

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Think you’re good at spotting how everyday things are connected? This challenge will put that skill to the test.

You’ll be shown 20 pairs of images, and each pair hides a single word that links them together. Your job is to figure out what that word is using only what you see.

Some answers will feel obvious at first glance. Others will force you to look at the images from a completely different angle.

If you’re ready to challenge your brain and vocabulary skills, let’s see how many of the 20 you can solve.

Let’s get started!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Max laurell