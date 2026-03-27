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Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

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How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

To move an event: Use the arrows or simply drag & drop the items into place.

Use the arrows or simply the items into place. To finish: Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit Submit to see how you did!

Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit to see how you did! Try again: If you made mistakes, you can give it another shot or choose to reveal the answer and learn something new.

Good luck!



