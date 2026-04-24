Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

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How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

To move an event: Use the arrows or simply drag & drop the items into place.

Use the arrows or simply the items into place. To finish: Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit Submit to see how you did!

Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit to see how you did! Try again: If you made mistakes, you can give it another shot or choose to reveal the answer and learn something new.

Good luck!



