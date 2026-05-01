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Daily Guess The Timeline Game #039 (May 01, 2026)
A Daily Guess The Timeline Game image showing event cards, an hourglass, scroll, compass, and question mark.
Curiosities

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #039 (May 01, 2026)

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Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

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    How Does It Work?

    You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

    • To move an event: Use the arrows or simply drag & drop the items into place.
    • To finish: Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit Submit to see how you did!
    • Try again: If you made mistakes, you can give it another shot or choose to reveal the answer and learn something new.

    Good luck!


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    Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

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    Editorial Staff

    Editorial Staff

    Author, Bored Panda

    Read more »

    Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

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    Daily Guess The Timeline Game showing history events on cards, a scroll, compass, hourglass, and question mark.
    Curiosities

    Daily Guess The Timeline Game #039 (May 01, 2026)

    Add us on Google
    Bored Panda
    Add us on Google
    0

    28

    0

    Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

    RELATED:

      How Does It Work?

      You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

      • To move an event: Use the arrows or simply drag & drop the items into place.
      • To finish: Once you’re happy with your timeline, hit Submit to see how you did!
      • Try again: If you made mistakes, you can give it another shot or choose to reveal the answer and learn something new.

      Good luck!


      ADVERTISEMENT
      Follow
      Share on Facebook

      28

      0

      28

      0

      Editorial Staff

      Editorial Staff

      Author, Bored Panda

      Read more »

      Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

      Read less »
      Editorial Staff

      Editorial Staff

      Author, Bored Panda

      Read more »

      Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

      Read less »
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