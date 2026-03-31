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How well do you know famous people?

Guess the Famous Person will test your knowledge of history, politics, entertainment, science, and pop culture. With every guess, you’ll discover whether you matched six key clues about the mystery figure: their era, gender, expertise, age, region, and whether they are still alive. There’s no limit to how many guesses you can make, so keep trying until you crack it.

It’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round.

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How Does It Work?

Start by guessing any famous person. It could be someone you admire, someone from history, or just a name that comes to mind. Each guess will reveal which details match the mystery person and which ones don’t, helping you narrow down the possibilities.

If you get stuck, keep going. After your 3rd, 6th, and 9th guesses, you’ll receive helpful hints that make the challenge a little easier.

What Do The Fields Mean?

Era

Shows the time period when the mystery person was most influential or well-known.

Gender

Indicates the person’s gender.

Expertise

The field where the person is most famous. This could include politics, film, music, science, sports, technology, and many others.

Age

Displays the person’s current age or the age they were when they died. If the game says “younger”, it means your guess is younger than the mystery person.

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Alive

Reveals whether the person is still alive.

Region

Shows the region where the person was born. Keep in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean they spent most of their life there.

Good luck!