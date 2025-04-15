These 20 Movie Scenes Are Copying Another Film: Show Us That You Can Name Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you like to take some inspiration from others? Many creators would admit that they have at least once experienced what is known as creative block. It’s no secret that in such situations, we look to the work of other creators for inspiration. Filmmakers are no exception. You’ll face it in this movie reference quiz.

You’ll be shown 20 scenes from different movies and your job is to figure out which movie is being referenced.

Are you ready to test your movie knowledge? Let’s find out! 🎬

Image credits: cottonbro studio