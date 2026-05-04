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“Can You Guess The Movie From BTS Photos?”: Only True Fans Will Get 20/20 In This Quiz
BTS photos from a movie set showing actors and crew. A man and a girl look at maps. Guess the movie.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Can You Guess The Movie From BTS Photos?”: Only True Fans Will Get 20/20 In This Quiz

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You’ve seen the final scenes – the polished, dramatic, unforgettable moments on screen. But what about everything that happens behind the camera? 👀

This quiz flips the script. Instead of iconic scenes, you’ll get a glimpse of behind-the-scenes photos, and your job is to figure out which movie they belong to. Sound easy? Think again.

Some images will give it away instantly. Others will leave you staring and second-guessing until you want to give up.

Ready to prove you’re a true movie insider?

Let’s see how many you can get right! 🎥

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Guess the movie from BTS photos: The set of 2001: A Space Odyssey with cast and crew, including Stanley Kubrick.

    Image credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    lbrown918 avatar
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    on the spider-man one, it said the film FRANCHISE, not the FILM. i got pissed and quit. LOL

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    lbrown918 avatar
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    on the spider-man one, it said the film FRANCHISE, not the FILM. i got pissed and quit. LOL

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