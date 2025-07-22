Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
These Brand Logos Are So Easy That Scoring Below 24/31 Is A Bit Embarrassing
Wikipedia globe puzzle logo next to neon sign reading famous logos type it for brand logos quiz challenge
Curiosities

These Brand Logos Are So Easy That Scoring Below 24/31 Is A Bit Embarrassing

Who doesn’t enjoy those logo guessing games? This is our version of it… We show you a logo and you try to identify the brand. Some logos might be partially hidden, others creatively altered, but one thing is for sure: only sharp eyes and quick minds will ace this challenge.

Whether you love a good guessing challenge or you are a brand enthusiast, this quiz is designed to test how well you really know those famous symbols. Be ready to put your brand knowledge to the test and to score at least 26/31 🤯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Crowded city street with multiple brand logos and billboards, illustrating easy brand logos quiz challenge.

    Image credits: Vlad Alexandru Popa

    Progress:

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thus quiz is BS! The answer for Dunkin’ Donuts beats me. Tried everything, than had the same answer as one of my answers…Then at the end of the quiz it says: you have to answer all of these questions…. WHAT?!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got 2 wrong even though I typed them correctly. Some I recognised but didn't know and some I'd never seen before. Living in the UK, why would I know what the Target one looks like?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kentucky Fried Chicken was incorrect, it was KFC 🤣 and then they begin the explanation with: Kentucky Fried Chicken, also known as KFC, blablbla. Same goes for Monster Energy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
