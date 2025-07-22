These Brand Logos Are So Easy That Scoring Below 24/31 Is A Bit Embarrassing
Who doesn’t enjoy those logo guessing games? This is our version of it… We show you a logo and you try to identify the brand. Some logos might be partially hidden, others creatively altered, but one thing is for sure: only sharp eyes and quick minds will ace this challenge.
Whether you love a good guessing challenge or you are a brand enthusiast, this quiz is designed to test how well you really know those famous symbols. Be ready to put your brand knowledge to the test and to score at least 26/31 🤯
Image credits: Vlad Alexandru Popa
Thus quiz is BS! The answer for Dunkin’ Donuts beats me. Tried everything, than had the same answer as one of my answers…Then at the end of the quiz it says: you have to answer all of these questions…. WHAT?!
Kentucky Fried Chicken was incorrect, it was KFC 🤣 and then they begin the explanation with: Kentucky Fried Chicken, also known as KFC, blablbla. Same goes for Monster Energy
