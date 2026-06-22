“How Strong Is Your Geography?”: Guess 22 Capital Cities From Two Clues & Find Out

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You’re about to test your knowledge of world capitals. In this challenge, 22 well-known capital cities from around the globe await you. Each question gives you two clues, often highlighting famous landmarks or defining features.

Your task is simple: type in the capital city that matches the clues.

And the best part? Not only will this challenge your knowledge of geography, but it will also reveal interesting facts about each place along the way. So, whether you’re here to prove your knowledge or to learn something new, welcome, and let’s get started…🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Sofía Marquet