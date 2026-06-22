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“How Strong Is Your Geography?”: Guess 22 Capital Cities From Two Clues & Find Out
Trivia quiz: How strong is your geography? Guess capital cities from two clues. Image shows London's Big Ben and a red double-decker bus.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“How Strong Is Your Geography?”: Guess 22 Capital Cities From Two Clues & Find Out

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You’re about to test your knowledge of world capitals. In this challenge, 22 well-known capital cities from around the globe await you. Each question gives you two clues, often highlighting famous landmarks or defining features.

Your task is simple: type in the capital city that matches the clues.

And the best part? Not only will this challenge your knowledge of geography, but it will also reveal interesting facts about each place along the way. So, whether you’re here to prove your knowledge or to learn something new, welcome, and let’s get started…🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A beautiful photo of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, a famous capital city, with the River Thames in the foreground. This image makes one guess capital cities based on two clues, testing one's geography knowledge.

    Image credits: Sofía Marquet

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very eurocentric. Broaden your horizon a bit for the next ones, BP! 🙂

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I missed the bear one. I kept thinking about the association between the Bear and Russia

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very eurocentric. Broaden your horizon a bit for the next ones, BP! 🙂

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    0points
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I missed the bear one. I kept thinking about the association between the Bear and Russia

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