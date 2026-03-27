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“Are You Really A Grown-Up?”: Every Adult Should Know The Answers To These 30 Questions
Several used toothbrushes in a row on a white background representing adult responsibility choices.
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“Are You Really A Grown-Up?”: Every Adult Should Know The Answers To These 30 Questions

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Adulting can be hard… So many people expect so much of you, while you still feel like a frolicking kid at heart. However tough it may seem, you still pick up a lot of useful skills and know-how along the way. We’re about to test how much you really know.

In this quiz, you’ll be tested on various “grown-up” topics. Expect finances, safety, medical knowledge, and much more. Think you have what it takes?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Three adults smiling and taking notes during a group activity, reflecting on responsible adult questions.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Puzzles based on a wide variety of films and TV shows.' Is that how we're defining grown up now? As seen on TV?

    4
    4points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I jump start my Land Rover quite often (very cold here in the mountains and with a parasitic load - better now I've installed a remote-operated battery cut-out but sometimes I forget, so a week standing unused will drain the battery) and have done it periodically for over 40 years. Never once has it occurred to me to think about wearing any sort of gloves, we're not talking mains electricity here,

    3
    3points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, stuff safety gloves. 12V won't electrocute you. Heck, I've touched a 9V battery to my tongue and survived, and 12V is just a touch more. If anything goes wrong with a 12V car battery, you might find a stupid amount of current going somewhere wrong very very rapidly (when I was a child somebody dropped a spanner across a car battery - the middle instantly exploded into molten blobs of metal, the ends were welded to the terminals) so there aren't any gloves that will be even remotely useful. The only point gloves will help is if one is like "eww, oil, gross!".

    0
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    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Puzzles based on a wide variety of films and TV shows.' Is that how we're defining grown up now? As seen on TV?

    4
    4points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I jump start my Land Rover quite often (very cold here in the mountains and with a parasitic load - better now I've installed a remote-operated battery cut-out but sometimes I forget, so a week standing unused will drain the battery) and have done it periodically for over 40 years. Never once has it occurred to me to think about wearing any sort of gloves, we're not talking mains electricity here,

    3
    3points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, stuff safety gloves. 12V won't electrocute you. Heck, I've touched a 9V battery to my tongue and survived, and 12V is just a touch more. If anything goes wrong with a 12V car battery, you might find a stupid amount of current going somewhere wrong very very rapidly (when I was a child somebody dropped a spanner across a car battery - the middle instantly exploded into molten blobs of metal, the ends were welded to the terminals) so there aren't any gloves that will be even remotely useful. The only point gloves will help is if one is like "eww, oil, gross!".

    0
    0points
    reply
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