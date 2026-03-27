“Are You Really A Grown-Up?”: Every Adult Should Know The Answers To These 30 Questions
Adulting can be hard… So many people expect so much of you, while you still feel like a frolicking kid at heart. However tough it may seem, you still pick up a lot of useful skills and know-how along the way. We’re about to test how much you really know.
In this quiz, you’ll be tested on various “grown-up” topics. Expect finances, safety, medical knowledge, and much more. Think you have what it takes?
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: RDNE Stock project
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'Puzzles based on a wide variety of films and TV shows.' Is that how we're defining grown up now? As seen on TV?
I jump start my Land Rover quite often (very cold here in the mountains and with a parasitic load - better now I've installed a remote-operated battery cut-out but sometimes I forget, so a week standing unused will drain the battery) and have done it periodically for over 40 years. Never once has it occurred to me to think about wearing any sort of gloves, we're not talking mains electricity here,
Yeah, stuff safety gloves. 12V won't electrocute you. Heck, I've touched a 9V battery to my tongue and survived, and 12V is just a touch more. If anything goes wrong with a 12V car battery, you might find a stupid amount of current going somewhere wrong very very rapidly (when I was a child somebody dropped a spanner across a car battery - the middle instantly exploded into molten blobs of metal, the ends were welded to the terminals) so there aren't any gloves that will be even remotely useful. The only point gloves will help is if one is like "eww, oil, gross!".Load More Replies...
TIL- a spanner is a British term for a wrench. I really enjoy learning new British terms and would love to go to the UK someday. I somewhat recently found out that my background is very European, mainly English, which makes me want to visit even more. My family was from North Central England, specifically. Any recommendations on specific areas?
PS: I don't recommend licking batteries, it was quite unpleasant.
Fortunately, I've never done this, but I can imagine it's quite unpleasant. However, apparently when I was ~2 years old I had a fascination with sticking my fingers in the electrical outlets. I guess I didn't mind or maybe I liked the sensation of being electrocuted and my little fingers were black from the shocks. Great parenting, I know.
Didn't we all do that? Yes it's quite unpleasant. But you only do it once,
'Puzzles based on a wide variety of films and TV shows.' Is that how we're defining grown up now? As seen on TV?
I jump start my Land Rover quite often (very cold here in the mountains and with a parasitic load - better now I've installed a remote-operated battery cut-out but sometimes I forget, so a week standing unused will drain the battery) and have done it periodically for over 40 years. Never once has it occurred to me to think about wearing any sort of gloves, we're not talking mains electricity here,
Yeah, stuff safety gloves. 12V won't electrocute you. Heck, I've touched a 9V battery to my tongue and survived, and 12V is just a touch more. If anything goes wrong with a 12V car battery, you might find a stupid amount of current going somewhere wrong very very rapidly (when I was a child somebody dropped a spanner across a car battery - the middle instantly exploded into molten blobs of metal, the ends were welded to the terminals) so there aren't any gloves that will be even remotely useful. The only point gloves will help is if one is like "eww, oil, gross!".Load More Replies...
TIL- a spanner is a British term for a wrench. I really enjoy learning new British terms and would love to go to the UK someday. I somewhat recently found out that my background is very European, mainly English, which makes me want to visit even more. My family was from North Central England, specifically. Any recommendations on specific areas?
PS: I don't recommend licking batteries, it was quite unpleasant.
Fortunately, I've never done this, but I can imagine it's quite unpleasant. However, apparently when I was ~2 years old I had a fascination with sticking my fingers in the electrical outlets. I guess I didn't mind or maybe I liked the sensation of being electrocuted and my little fingers were black from the shocks. Great parenting, I know.
Didn't we all do that? Yes it's quite unpleasant. But you only do it once,
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