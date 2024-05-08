Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Refuses To Wear BIL's Wife's Dress, Fears For Her Safety When He Becomes Unhinged
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Refuses To Wear BIL’s Wife’s Dress, Fears For Her Safety When He Becomes Unhinged

People say that the bond between twins is special. There is anecdotal evidence of twins being able to read each other’s minds, experiencing the same physical sensations, and being able to finish each other’s sentences. So it’s understandable if the twins (or one of them) lean into the myths and want a close relationship with their sibling.

But where’s the line in this quest of having intertwined lives? Does that mean the partners of the twins should tolerate their requests even when they don’t feel comfortable? Take a wedding, for example. The bride and groom should make the decisions, not the groom’s twin, right? So, when one brother-in-law started making bizarre demands about his twin’s wedding, the bride went on to the Internet to check with people if her response to his behavior was appropriate.

A wedding is a special day for the bride and groom, and they should have the day that they want

Image credits:  Wu Jianxiong / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the twin brother of this groom started demanding some bizarre things, as he wanted his brother’s wedding to be more like his

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throw-awa-y109

The bride gave more info about her future husband’s family dynamic in the comments

Many people were weirded out by the twin brother’s behavior and cautioned the bride to limit contact

A couple of days later, the bride posted an update, and the disagreement escalated into a serious conflict

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / unsplash (not the actual photo)

After reading the update, people drew attention to the safety of the future newlyweds

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

I'd be worried about my home security. Guys unhinged and sounds like his partner is just as nuts or at least helping feed his delusions.

I'd be worried about my home security. Guys unhinged and sounds like his partner is just as nuts or at least helping feed his delusions.

