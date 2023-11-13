Martin shared that his very first transformation involving gray hair was eight years ago, and the story is truly inspiring. It had an impact on both his life and his client's. "Eight years ago, a client approached me with black boxed color and two inches of white roots, asking if I could match her black boxed color to her white roots. Initially, I thought she was insane, but her determination and confidence in me inspired me to challenge myself. I agreed under a few conditions: first, that she wouldn't hold it against me if I fried her hair; second, that she'd be open to a pixie cut if things went wrong; and third, that she'd allow me a full day without rushing, as hair requires time. She accepted all the conditions, and after eight hours, she had beautiful, healthy white hair that perfectly matched her roots. We were both over the moon with the results, and she could now enjoy her early retirement and outdoor activities without feeling embarrassed about her two-toned hair color."

