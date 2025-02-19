ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Dorosz is a Canadian-American artist known for his innovative acrylic paintings that double as sculptures. He creates these pieces by carefully placing layers of paint, drop by drop, onto plastic rods, resulting in abstract forms that resemble people. His unique technique gives the impression that his artwork is suspended in midair, creating a mesmerizing effect.

Chris’s work heavily relies on seemingly chaotic pieces that, when viewed up close, appear disordered but come together from a distance to form something familiar. In addition to depicting human figures, the artist also creates fragmented portraits, through which, as the artist noted, he explores the mutability of the physical world.

More info: chrisdorosz.com | Instagram