Chris Dorosz is a Canadian-American artist known for his innovative acrylic paintings that double as sculptures. He creates these pieces by carefully placing layers of paint, drop by drop, onto plastic rods, resulting in abstract forms that resemble people. His unique technique gives the impression that his artwork is suspended in midair, creating a mesmerizing effect.

Chris’s work heavily relies on seemingly chaotic pieces that, when viewed up close, appear disordered but come together from a distance to form something familiar. In addition to depicting human figures, the artist also creates fragmented portraits, through which, as the artist noted, he explores the mutability of the physical world.

More info: chrisdorosz.com | Instagram

#1

Fragmented three-dimensional painting of two colorful figures by Chris Dorosz, featuring suspended paint droplets.

    #2

    Three-dimensional paintings of people by Chris Dorosz, using colorful suspended beads to create fragmented human figures.

    #3

    Fragmented three-dimensional painting of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful droplets suspended on vertical strings.

    #4

    Three-dimensional painting of a head by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful strokes suspended on vertical threads.

    #5

    Three-dimensional painting of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring fragmented colorful figures on vertical strands.

    #6

    Three-dimensional, fragmented paintings of people with colorful pixelated design suspended on strings.

    #7

    Three-dimensional painting of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring fragmented figures suspended in vertical layers.

    #8

    Three-dimensional fragmented painting of a person's head by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful brushstrokes on a grid.

    #9

    Three-dimensional, fragmented paintings of four people by Chris Dorosz, composed of colorful suspended dots.

    #10

    Three-dimensional painting by Chris Dorosz depicting a fragmented form made from colorful beads and rods.

    #11

    Three-dimensional fragmented painting by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful suspended elements creating a cube shape.

    #12

    Three-dimensional, fragmented paintings of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful suspended figures.

    #13

    Fragmented three-dimensional paintings of people by Chris Dorosz, displayed in a transparent frame.

    #14

    Three-dimensional painting of a head, featuring vibrant colors on suspended paint strips, illustrating a fragmented form.

    #15

    Fragmented, three-dimensional painting of two people by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful suspended elements.

    #16

    Three-dimensional paintings of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful fragmented figures suspended on vertical rods.

    #17

    Three-dimensional fragmented painting of a person's head on a textured canvas by Chris Dorosz.

    #18

    Three-dimensional, fragmented painting of people by Chris Dorosz with vibrant, suspended paint droplets.

    #19

    Three-dimensional, fragmented painting of two figures by Chris Dorosz, using colorful suspended beads.

    #20

    Three-dimensional painting of a person by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful suspended fragments.

    #21

    Three-dimensional, fragmented painting of a person's head by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful brushstrokes on a canvas.

    #22

    Three-dimensional painting of a person by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful fragments suspended on vertical rods.

    #23

    Three-dimensional painting of a person by Chris Dorosz, showing colorful fragmented forms across vertical rods.

    #24

    Three-dimensional paintings of people by Chris Dorosz, featuring fragmented, colorful vertical segments.

    #25

    Fragmented, three-dimensional painting by Chris Dorosz, featuring colorful suspended elements forming a human figure.

