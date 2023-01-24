New Mom Is Offended Her Retired Mom Who’s “Home All Day” Won’t Babysit For Free After She Goes Back To Work

A 29-year-old woman and a mom to a newborn turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgment.

“I asked my mom to help me take care of my newborn so I could go back to work once my leave is up,” the Redditor who goes by the nickname erika_urrrika explained. She also added that her mom, who is 64, has been “a homemaker/stay-at-home-mom since 1992, and hasn’t been part of the workforce since then.”

The author saw it as a perfect plan since she had financial problems, including debts waiting to be covered as well as saving for a more spacious apartment for when the baby grows.

However, to the Redditor’s surprise, the mom refused to help her with raising her baby and now the author wonders if it’s too big of a thing to expect from her mom.

A 29-year-old woman asks if she was wrong to expect her homemaker mom to look after her newborn baby because she needs to get back to work

Image credits: Hollie Santos (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Credits: erika_urrrika

Many people thought that the author waswrong to expect her mom to look after her baby