ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, when a couple is expecting a baby, they also expect their family members to be supportive and even helpful. Yet, reality isn’t as pretty for all couples.

Let’s take the one from today’s story as an example. They thought the man’s mom was going to be a supportive grandma, until she dropped a random threat that she’d call CPS on the parents-to-be. And let’s just say, the dynamic between them has changed for good since then.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Pregnant couples typically expect their family members to be supportive and helpful during the pregnancy period, but unfortunately, not all get to experience this

Share icon

Image credits: Glauber Torquato / Pexels (not the actual photo)

As an example, we can take the couple from today’s story, who also expected the man’s mom to be supportive of them

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, out of the blue, she dropped a threat that she might call CPS on them, as in her eyes, their house might be too messy to raise a child in

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Annushka Ahuja / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This angered the couple, as their house wasn’t too messy, and the CPS threat hurt the wife, who had to deal with them back in the day

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: No-Lake5036

Now, they’re giving her the silent treatment until she apologizes, but even if that happens, the man is on the skeptical side about her intentions

The place that the OP used to call home was a mess. And it wasn’t a simple kind that can be found in every household – his roommate was a hoarder.

Hoarding is described as the act of excessive acquisition of unnecessary items or those that have no available space. In fact, there’s a whole mental disorder related to it, called hoarding disorder. In simple terms, it’s characterized by experiencing a need to get those excessive possessions and having difficulty parting with them, even when they affect one’s well-being.

It should be noted that hoarding is not the same as collecting. Collectors obtain possessions in an organized, intentional way, while hoarders typically do it in a lack of consistent theme, quite chaotically and impulsively. It’s unclear what exactly causes this disorder, but things such as genetics, brain function, and stressful experiences are being studied as possible causes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, typically, the houses of those with a hoarding disorder tend to be extremely messy. And since the OP lived with such a person, he lived in such a place. Yet, he has since moved out and moved in with his wife, who is expecting his baby. Neither he nor his wife is a hoarder, so they live in a relatively clean space.

Now, to the main event that prompted this post to originate in the first place. A few weeks prior to it, the original poster, his wife, and his family were out camping. Out of the blue, while they were sitting by the fire, the man’s mom said that she would call CPS (child protective services) on the couple if their house were as messy as when the author lived with the ex-roommate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This took the OP aback, as there was no solid reason for her to bring this up. Yes, he might not be the cleanest person on Earth, but he isn’t filthy either. He’s simply average – he cleans up after himself, but still has some clutter that’s normal in most homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this, the author and his wife left the trip mad, as they didn’t like the mom’s threats to call CPS on them before they even had a chance to hold their baby. And it wasn’t only the implication of their messy home that infuriated them. The thing is that the pregnant woman grew up in and out of foster care, so she had her fair share of experiences with CPS, which made the threat even more vile.

Since this was mom’s first “offense,” they decided not to cut contact but to give her the silent treatment instead. But as she definitely crossed a line, they’re going to wait until the MIL apologizes, which she says she’s gonna do at a bonfire at their house, although OP is a tad skeptical.

Well, he isn’t the only one. When the story was posted online, many netizens expressed their skepticism about it too. They suggested the couple keep an eye on the man’s mom, just in case she decides to actually do something. They also didn’t shy away from dragging her for such a nasty threat, just as it belongs for netizens to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think? Is everyone overreacting, or are their reactions justified? Write down your thoughts in the comment section.

Netizens feel the same – in their eyes, her threat was unwarranted, and they suggested that the couple should keep an eye on her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT