54 Hilarious Before And After Photos Of How Life Changes After Having Kids (New Pics)
Your life completely changes when you have children. Oh, you might think you know how much of a lifestyle shift waits for you, our sweet summer Pandas, but there is nothing that can fully prepare you for parenthood!
It’s a wild ride with intense challenges, endless exhaustion, and a general sense that Chaos might actually be the fundamental state of the universe. Parties with friends and active hobbies morph into changing diapers and grabbing 5-minute naps wherever and whenever you can fit them. But it’s all very much worth it in the end.
The ‘Got Toddlered’ Instagram page is a fantastic digital archive showing just how huge these changes can be. Parents send in their photos of what they looked like before creating a family and pics after they became parents. They’re hilarious, relatable, and remind all of us of a comforting fact—we are all in this together! Upvote your fave pics, Pandas. And if you happen to be a parent, we’d love to hear what advice you’d give someone who just had their first child.
Here at Bored Panda, we’re huge fans of ‘Got Toddlered.’ When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, be sure to check out our earlier features here: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. And be sure to follow the socials if you enjoyed the pics!
From Working It To Milking Tits
From Looking Cool To Being A Step Stool
From Sparkles To Sweatpants. Look At The Expression: Good Feeling Gone!
The ‘Got Toddlered’ Instagram page is the brainchild of Mike Julianelle, from Brooklyn. He’s also the founder of the massively popular ‘Dad and Buried’ social media project, and the creator of a podcast by the same name. He’s a fan of puns, wit, and good humor.
The last time that Bored Panda spoke with Mike, he quipped: “Look, I don’t hate my kids, I just hate parenting. That’s really all it boils down to, and is the premise behind all my Dad and Buried stuff—my blog, my Instagram page, my Facebook, and my podcast—and my Got Toddlered account.”
From Raised Up To Passed Out
From Arms Up To Man Down! Look At That Face Plant. Even Her Kid Is Impressed!
From All Put Together To Wtf Is Even Happening
According to the founder of ‘Got Toddlered’ and ‘Dad and Buried,’ parenting is “challenging and frustrating and expensive and exhausting and stressful and boring.”
“And while my sons are often all of those things as well, I don’t regret having them. How dare you suggest such a thing just because I occasionally make jokes and memes that make it seem that way!" Mike told Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
From Pretend Zombie To Real One
New Year’s Eve Went From Tiara To Ferrero
From Shitfaced To Shit On
"I mock and troll my kids, and I trash and ridicule parents and parenting, and myself, because that’s my sense of humor, and my sense of humor is what keeps me sane amidst the all-consuming hellscape of attempting to protect and raise ignorant, unformed, self-destructive miniature human beings,” he said.
Last time, Mike shared just how stressful things can get when you’ve got an entire family to take care of, not just yourself. "I recently had a job interview,” he opened up to Bored Panda back in 2019.
Double-Fisting Used To Be A Lot More Fun
From Chuggin To Buggin
From Carried To Buried
“Job interviews are stressful no matter what stage of life you’re at, but, like everything else, having children raises the stress exponentially. I’m not just providing for myself anymore, and the stakes are much higher now; the consequences of blowing a job interview are a lot more intense. And so was getting there, because I had to take my toddler with me,” he said earlier.
"Being unemployed, we can’t afford childcare, so I had to ride the subway, in a full suit, on one of the hottest days of the summer, with my toddler on my lap and/or napping next to me. Thankfully I didn’t have to bring him to the interview itself; I was able to drop him with my wife. The logistics of all of this— the scheduling, the traveling, the hand off, the carrying of a sleeping toddler across Manhattan while sweat poured off me like a waterfall, etc.—were incredibly complicated,” Mike said.
"None of this was ideal. But I had to do it, I had to put my best foot forward for the job, so I can provide for my family, and, more importantly, so I can get the hell out of my house. I can’t handle being a stay-at-home dad for another minute!" he joked.
From Blushing Bride To Barf Bag. And Look At That Kid Mean-Mugging After Letting It Rip! “You Want Some?” That’ll Teach Mom To Reminisce About Life Before Parenthood!
From Soaking Up The Sun To Just Getting Soaked
From Dressing Like A Wild Animal To Raising A Wild Animal
Dealing with parental exhaustion and how to tell if you’re reading to be a parent are two topics that we’ve covered before here at Bored Panda. A while back, comedy writer and single mom Ariane Sherine shared with Bored Panda that parenting is very hard work that is very much worth it. Raising kids can be very tiring: sleep deprivation, poor diet choices, a lack of movement and social contact can all rear their heads.
However, as they grow and start going to school, parents find that they have more time to themselves. They can dedicate a few hours to pampering themselves, spending time with their beloved hobbies, working out, and meeting friends. And all of the other things that they feel they might’ve missed out while they were neck-deep in diapers and making airplane noises with spoonfuls of peas (yum!) in their hands.
From Snow White To Grumpy (For Obvious Reasons)
From Swimsuit Model To Pack Mule
From Rocking Some Hot Pink To Getting Her Gut Poked. These Damn Kids Have No Shame!
"Your kid will probably grow out of whatever behavior they're displaying now. The first four years are the most difficult. But at age 4, they go to school, and then you get your life back a bit, for at least six hours a day. See if you can get some help each week, whether that's grandparents doing a bit of childcare or paying a childminder. Use the extra time to exercise self-care and pamper yourself, whether that means having a massage or just a soak in the bath—do things you wouldn't be able to do while looking after your child,” mom Ariane told Bored Panda.
There’s A Reason Only The Baby Is Smiling
From Playboy Bunny To This Shit Ain’t Funny!
Why Is He Still Smiling Tho?! (I Broke My ‘No Happy After Photos’ Rule Because Yikes!)
She added that she truly believes that an essential part of being a good parent is wanting to have kids. “If you don't love the thought of being a mum or dad, you're likely to resent having to put your children first. Secondly, that love for them is what powers you through the difficult times—and there will be difficult times. So do it because you know your life wouldn't be complete if you don't,” she said that parents will have to sacrifice a lot of their time and energy for their children. There’s no other way forward.
"You might not feel as though you're doing a great job, but is your kid fed, clothed, warm, safe, happy and loved? Then you're doing brilliantly—cut yourself some slack.”
From Body Shots To Sippy Cups. From Tequila To Backwash
That’s Not What She Meant
From I’m On A Boat! To I Am A Boat!
Parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, from Walking Outside in Slippers, pointed out to Bored Panda that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to raising kids. Every single family is unique. What might work for one child might be the opposite of what another one needs.
From Poppin’ Bottles To Dropping Bottom Lips (How Cute Is That Kid Tho?!)
From Playmates To Play Dates
From Namaste To Take Me Away!
Meanwhile, dating and relationship expert Dan Bacon, from The Modern Man, said that one of the main changes in a parent’s life is that they will have far less spare time to do the things they want: their kids want and need your attention.
"You are no longer a couple anymore. You are a couple and parents at the same time. It’s difficult to understand what it is like to be a parent without actually doing it,” he explained to Bored Panda. At the core of parenting lies being responsible for others. You have to take care of your family before even thinking of taking care of yourself. Failing to do that can strain your relationship with your kids.
From Laidback To Face Palm - The Official Expression Of Exhausted And Frustrated Parents Everywhere
Homes Can Get Toddlered Too!
From He Got Game To This Shit Lame
But while you’re busy taking care of everyone else, don’t forget about yourself either. You won’t be able to do your best for your family if you’re running on empty. Asking for help and even having a laugh at some relatable parenting stories and pics can help you refuel. Don’t forget—parents are all in this together. No matter what part of the world they’re in.
From ‘Stachin To Crashin’
From Striking A Pose To Needing New Clothes
From Style And Grace To Stickers On Her Face (Why Did I Back Myself Into This Rhyming Corner
From Power Tie To Losing An Eye
From Lifting Weights To Dead Weight. Who’s The Dumbbell Now?
From Ready To Rock To Please Make It Stop
From Beers To Blowouts. From Blue Skies To Brown Pants. From Nature To Nasty
From Cleavage To Leakage. From “Damn Sis!” To Mastitis. From Hot Dress To Hot Mess
From Beach Bunny To Pack Mule
From Fresh And Clean To Down And Out
From Blissed Out To Pissed Off
From Duckface To Stuckface
Close, But No Cigar
Honestly If It Weren’t For The Baby I Don’t Know What I Could Tell Which Was The Before Pic. That First One Just Screams “Dad”
Blondes Do Have More Fun!
From A Little Shoulder Flash To A Little Eye Gash
From Crushing A Pitcher To Ruining The Picture
