Your life completely changes when you have children. Oh, you might think you know how much of a lifestyle shift waits for you, our sweet summer Pandas, but there is nothing that can fully prepare you for parenthood!

It’s a wild ride with intense challenges, endless exhaustion, and a general sense that Chaos might actually be the fundamental state of the universe. Parties with friends and active hobbies morph into changing diapers and grabbing 5-minute naps wherever and whenever you can fit them. But it’s all very much worth it in the end.

The ‘Got Toddlered’ Instagram page is a fantastic digital archive showing just how huge these changes can be. Parents send in their photos of what they looked like before creating a family and pics after they became parents. They’re hilarious, relatable, and remind all of us of a comforting fact—we are all in this together! Upvote your fave pics, Pandas. And if you happen to be a parent, we’d love to hear what advice you’d give someone who just had their first child.

Here at Bored Panda, we're huge fans of 'Got Toddlered.'

