Your life completely changes when you have children. Oh, you might think you know how much of a lifestyle shift waits for you, our sweet summer Pandas, but there is nothing that can fully prepare you for parenthood!

It’s a wild ride with intense challenges, endless exhaustion, and a general sense that Chaos might actually be the fundamental state of the universe. Parties with friends and active hobbies morph into changing diapers and grabbing 5-minute naps wherever and whenever you can fit them. But it’s all very much worth it in the end.

The ‘Got Toddlered’ Instagram page is a fantastic digital archive showing just how huge these changes can be. Parents send in their photos of what they looked like before creating a family and pics after they became parents. They’re hilarious, relatable, and remind all of us of a comforting fact—we are all in this together! Upvote your fave pics, Pandas. And if you happen to be a parent, we’d love to hear what advice you’d give someone who just had their first child.

Here at Bored Panda, we’re huge fans of ‘Got Toddlered.’ When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, be sure to check out our earlier features here: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. And be sure to follow the socials if you enjoyed the pics!

More info: Instagram (Got Toddlered) | Instagram (Dad and Buried)

From Working It To Milking Tits

From Working It To Milking Tits

#2

From Looking Cool To Being A Step Stool

From Looking Cool To Being A Step Stool

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Oh good, I was about to say why no men in this post!

#3

From Sparkles To Sweatpants. Look At The Expression: Good Feeling Gone!

From Sparkles To Sweatpants. Look At The Expression: Good Feeling Gone!

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
"Have kids they said... It would be fun they said..."

The ‘Got Toddlered’ Instagram page is the brainchild of Mike Julianelle, from Brooklyn. He’s also the founder of the massively popular ‘Dad and Buried’ social media project, and the creator of a podcast by the same name. He’s a fan of puns, wit, and good humor.

The last time that Bored Panda spoke with Mike, he quipped: “Look, I don’t hate my kids, I just hate parenting. That’s really all it boils down to, and is the premise behind all my Dad and Buried stuff—my blog, my Instagram page, my Facebook, and my podcast—and my Got Toddlered account.”
#4

From Raised Up To Passed Out

From Raised Up To Passed Out

#5

From Arms Up To Man Down! Look At That Face Plant. Even Her Kid Is Impressed!

From Arms Up To Man Down! Look At That Face Plant. Even Her Kid Is Impressed!

Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
Are they twins? No wonder she's saturating the cushion in drool!

#6

From All Put Together To Wtf Is Even Happening

From All Put Together To Wtf Is Even Happening

According to the founder of ‘Got Toddlered’ and ‘Dad and Buried,’ parenting is “challenging and frustrating and expensive and exhausting and stressful and boring.”

“And while my sons are often all of those things as well, I don’t regret having them. How dare you suggest such a thing just because I occasionally make jokes and memes that make it seem that way!" Mike told Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
#7

From Pretend Zombie To Real One

From Pretend Zombie To Real One

#8

New Year’s Eve Went From Tiara To Ferrero

New Year's Eve Went From Tiara To Ferrero

#9

From Shitfaced To Shit On

From Shitfaced To Shit On

waddles
waddles
Community Member
a baby’s butt hitting my face is one of my worst fears

"I mock and troll my kids, and I trash and ridicule parents and parenting, and myself, because that’s my sense of humor, and my sense of humor is what keeps me sane amidst the all-consuming hellscape of attempting to protect and raise ignorant, unformed, self-destructive miniature human beings,” he said.

Last time, Mike shared just how stressful things can get when you’ve got an entire family to take care of, not just yourself. "I recently had a job interview,” he opened up to Bored Panda back in 2019.
#10

Double-Fisting Used To Be A Lot More Fun

Double-Fisting Used To Be A Lot More Fun

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Oie the baby’s smile 💛

#11

From Chuggin To Buggin

From Chuggin To Buggin

Nea
Nea
Community Member
What an awesome first picture 😀

#12

From Carried To Buried

From Carried To Buried

Nea
Nea
Community Member
She is happy in both 💗

“Job interviews are stressful no matter what stage of life you’re at, but, like everything else, having children raises the stress exponentially. I’m not just providing for myself anymore, and the stakes are much higher now; the consequences of blowing a job interview are a lot more intense. And so was getting there, because I had to take my toddler with me,” he said earlier.

"Being unemployed, we can’t afford childcare, so I had to ride the subway, in a full suit, on one of the hottest days of the summer, with my toddler on my lap and/or napping next to me. Thankfully I didn’t have to bring him to the interview itself; I was able to drop him with my wife. The logistics of all of this— the scheduling, the traveling, the hand off, the carrying of a sleeping toddler across Manhattan while sweat poured off me like a waterfall, etc.—were incredibly complicated,” Mike said.

"None of this was ideal. But I had to do it, I had to put my best foot forward for the job, so I can provide for my family, and, more importantly, so I can get the hell out of my house. I can’t handle being a stay-at-home dad for another minute!" he joked.
#13

From Blushing Bride To Barf Bag. And Look At That Kid Mean-Mugging After Letting It Rip! “You Want Some?” That’ll Teach Mom To Reminisce About Life Before Parenthood!

From Blushing Bride To Barf Bag. And Look At That Kid Mean-Mugging After Letting It Rip! "You Want Some?" That'll Teach Mom To Reminisce About Life Before Parenthood!

Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
Yeah, been there so many times! The barf bag, that is, not the bride lol.

#14

From Soaking Up The Sun To Just Getting Soaked

From Soaking Up The Sun To Just Getting Soaked

Indosidius
Indosidius
Community Member
Always have a shawl on hand to cover the spontaneous lactating stain....

#15

From Dressing Like A Wild Animal To Raising A Wild Animal

From Dressing Like A Wild Animal To Raising A Wild Animal

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
Aro those pickles in the jar? Want one too!

Dealing with parental exhaustion and how to tell if you’re reading to be a parent are two topics that we’ve covered before here at Bored Panda. A while back, comedy writer and single mom Ariane Sherine shared with Bored Panda that parenting is very hard work that is very much worth it. Raising kids can be very tiring: sleep deprivation, poor diet choices, a lack of movement and social contact can all rear their heads.

However, as they grow and start going to school, parents find that they have more time to themselves. They can dedicate a few hours to pampering themselves, spending time with their beloved hobbies, working out, and meeting friends. And all of the other things that they feel they might’ve missed out while they were neck-deep in diapers and making airplane noises with spoonfuls of peas (yum!) in their hands.
#16

From Snow White To Grumpy (For Obvious Reasons)

From Snow White To Grumpy (For Obvious Reasons)

waddles
waddles
Community Member
like mother, like daughter!

#17

From Swimsuit Model To Pack Mule

From Swimsuit Model To Pack Mule

Monday
Monday
Community Member
Bet she could still rock the swimsuit....looks pretty great for having had 2 kids fairly reccently.

#18

From Rocking Some Hot Pink To Getting Her Gut Poked. These Damn Kids Have No Shame!

From Rocking Some Hot Pink To Getting Her Gut Poked. These Damn Kids Have No Shame!

Nea
Nea
Community Member
My mother wears saree and a part of her tummy is always out and My sister and I still poke her belly button 😂

"Your kid will probably grow out of whatever behavior they're displaying now. The first four years are the most difficult. But at age 4, they go to school, and then you get your life back a bit, for at least six hours a day. See if you can get some help each week, whether that's grandparents doing a bit of childcare or paying a childminder. Use the extra time to exercise self-care and pamper yourself, whether that means having a massage or just a soak in the bath—do things you wouldn't be able to do while looking after your child,” mom Ariane told Bored Panda.
#19

There’s A Reason Only The Baby Is Smiling

There's A Reason Only The Baby Is Smiling

#20

From Playboy Bunny To This Shit Ain’t Funny!

From Playboy Bunny To This Shit Ain't Funny!

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
oH My gOsH sHe’s bReaSt fEediNg anD iTs NoT cEnsoRed… my poor little eyes. (joking ofc :))

#21

Why Is He Still Smiling Tho?! (I Broke My ‘No Happy After Photos’ Rule Because Yikes!)

Why Is He Still Smiling Tho?! (I Broke My 'No Happy After Photos' Rule Because Yikes!)

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
Props to him for smiling after the baby threw up on his face. 0-0

She added that she truly believes that an essential part of being a good parent is wanting to have kids. “If you don't love the thought of being a mum or dad, you're likely to resent having to put your children first. Secondly, that love for them is what powers you through the difficult times—and there will be difficult times. So do it because you know your life wouldn't be complete if you don't,” she said that parents will have to sacrifice a lot of their time and energy for their children. There’s no other way forward.

"You might not feel as though you're doing a great job, but is your kid fed, clothed, warm, safe, happy and loved? Then you're doing brilliantly—cut yourself some slack.”
#22

From Body Shots To Sippy Cups. From Tequila To Backwash

From Body Shots To Sippy Cups. From Tequila To Backwash

Nea
Nea
Community Member
I only see the doggie 💜

#23

That’s Not What She Meant

That's Not What She Meant

#24

From I’m On A Boat! To I Am A Boat!

From I'm On A Boat! To I Am A Boat!

Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
She looks gorgeous either way!

Parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, from Walking Outside in Slippers, pointed out to Bored Panda that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to raising kids. Every single family is unique. What might work for one child might be the opposite of what another one needs.
#25

From Poppin’ Bottles To Dropping Bottom Lips (How Cute Is That Kid Tho?!)

From Poppin' Bottles To Dropping Bottom Lips (How Cute Is That Kid Tho?!)

#26

From Playmates To Play Dates

From Playmates To Play Dates

#27

From Namaste To Take Me Away!

From Namaste To Take Me Away!

DEW
DEW
Community Member
I see the bikini top tan lines!! You look great!!

Meanwhile, dating and relationship expert Dan Bacon, from The Modern Man, said that one of the main changes in a parent’s life is that they will have far less spare time to do the things they want: their kids want and need your attention.

"You are no longer a couple anymore. You are a couple and parents at the same time. It’s difficult to understand what it is like to be a parent without actually doing it,” he explained to Bored Panda. At the core of parenting lies being responsible for others. You have to take care of your family before even thinking of taking care of yourself. Failing to do that can strain your relationship with your kids.
#28

From Laidback To Face Palm - The Official Expression Of Exhausted And Frustrated Parents Everywhere

From Laidback To Face Palm - The Official Expression Of Exhausted And Frustrated Parents Everywhere

#29

Homes Can Get Toddlered Too!

Homes Can Get Toddlered Too!

Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
That was unexpectedly adorable ❤️

#30

From He Got Game To This Shit Lame

From He Got Game To This Shit Lame

DEW
DEW
Community Member
Two beautiful babies!! It's worth it!!

But while you’re busy taking care of everyone else, don’t forget about yourself either. You won’t be able to do your best for your family if you’re running on empty. Asking for help and even having a laugh at some relatable parenting stories and pics can help you refuel. Don’t forget—parents are all in this together. No matter what part of the world they’re in.
#31

From ‘Stachin To Crashin’

From 'Stachin To Crashin'

#32

From Striking A Pose To Needing New Clothes

From Striking A Pose To Needing New Clothes

The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
Oh my! I hope your son is doing better! It took me a sec to realize that wasn't part of your shirt's design.

#33

From Style And Grace To Stickers On Her Face (Why Did I Back Myself Into This Rhyming Corner

From Style And Grace To Stickers On Her Face (Why Did I Back Myself Into This Rhyming Corner

#34

From Power Tie To Losing An Eye

From Power Tie To Losing An Eye

#35

From Lifting Weights To Dead Weight. Who’s The Dumbbell Now?

From Lifting Weights To Dead Weight. Who's The Dumbbell Now?

DEW
DEW
Community Member
Not you!! You look great and fit. You just had a baby and I bet you'll to lifting in 6mos. to a year! You look exactly how women are supposed to look after having a new baby!!

#36

From Ready To Rock To Please Make It Stop

From Ready To Rock To Please Make It Stop

#37

From Beers To Blowouts. From Blue Skies To Brown Pants. From Nature To Nasty

From Beers To Blowouts. From Blue Skies To Brown Pants. From Nature To Nasty

#38

From Cleavage To Leakage. From “Damn Sis!” To Mastitis. From Hot Dress To Hot Mess

From Cleavage To Leakage. From "Damn Sis!" To Mastitis. From Hot Dress To Hot Mess

Susan S
Susan S
Community Member
I remember having to stay in the hospital for 2 days so I could get IV antibiotics for my mastitis (breast infection) I got the infection since my 1 month old daughter used her jaws as a vise grip on my nipples. Good times!

#39

From Beach Bunny To Pack Mule

From Beach Bunny To Pack Mule

DEW
DEW
Community Member
You look the same just different clothes!! Watch out beach here she comes!!

#40

From Fresh And Clean To Down And Out

From Fresh And Clean To Down And Out

#41

From Blissed Out To Pissed Off

From Blissed Out To Pissed Off

#42

From Duckface To Stuckface

From Duckface To Stuckface

#43

Close, But No Cigar

Close, But No Cigar

Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
Aw, isn’t this adorable?

#44

Honestly If It Weren’t For The Baby I Don’t Know What I Could Tell Which Was The Before Pic. That First One Just Screams “Dad”

Honestly If It Weren't For The Baby I Don't Know What I Could Tell Which Was The Before Pic. That First One Just Screams "Dad"

#45

Blondes Do Have More Fun!

Blondes Do Have More Fun!

#46

From A Little Shoulder Flash To A Little Eye Gash

From A Little Shoulder Flash To A Little Eye Gash

#47

From Crushing A Pitcher To Ruining The Picture

From Crushing A Pitcher To Ruining The Picture

Joshua Moore
Joshua Moore
Community Member
No ruined picture here, that's a great shot of momma and baby. 😁❤️

#48

It’s A Me, @dadandburied!

It's A Me, @dadandburied!

#49

From Sexy French Maid To Just Regular Old Maid

From Sexy French Maid To Just Regular Old Maid

DEW
DEW
Community Member
You can still rock that outfit!!

#50

From Romantic Dating To Nearly Suffocating

From Romantic Dating To Nearly Suffocating

#51

Who Needs An Intervention When You Have Kids?

Who Needs An Intervention When You Have Kids?

#52

From Rave To Slave. From Ecstasy To Agony. From Waiting For The Beat To Drop To Waiting For The Milk To Come In

From Rave To Slave. From Ecstasy To Agony. From Waiting For The Beat To Drop To Waiting For The Milk To Come In

Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
From rave to slave! Ha ha, I like that.

#53

It’s Like She Looked Into The Mirror And Said “Toddler” Five Times

It's Like She Looked Into The Mirror And Said "Toddler" Five Times

DEW
DEW
Community Member
You've still got it

#54

From I Do To I Don’t

From I Do To I Don't

DEW
DEW
Community Member
I'm a little concerned about the baby behind her with the face in the pillow. If that baby is older I'm fine but if you have twins I'm worried...

