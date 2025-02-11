ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of edgy humor, you’ve come to the right place! 

The artist behind @eirinnske_comics has a knack for poking fun at various topics without taking them too seriously. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist disclosed that she thinks that the word “irreverent” is pretty accurate when describing her comics. She wrote: “I generally don’t make comics about anything serious. I try to keep things goofy and hopefully others find them goofy too.”

So, let’s dive into the post to see what Eirinn has cooked up! And for more information about the artist, be sure to check out the full interview below.

#1

Goofy comic strip by Eirinn Ske with a humorous twist featuring a dinner scene and a surprise event.

eirinnske_comics Report

First of all, we asked Eirinn to tell us more about herself. She wrote: “I’m from Brisbane, Australia. I started eirinnske comics in 2019 while I was studying animation at the Queensland University of Technology. Comics are currently a side hustle I would love to turn into a full-time gig one day!”
    #2

    Comic by Eirinn Ske showing a woman in bed realizing she might be dead, creating a humorous twist.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #3

    Goofy comic with a couple asking for a photo under an arch, unexpected twist in the second frame by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    joeandy188
    joeandy188
    joeandy188
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    watching people get antsy when you take too long taking the photo 😆

    The artist also shared what initially drew her to the world of cartooning.

    “I’ve always drawn comics. As a young child, I would draw characters that were basically ripoffs of the Powerpuff Girls that I called the Kit-Kat Kids. When I went to high school I would draw silly comics about my friends.”
    #4

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a girl justifying her broken arms with a humorous twist while carrying groceries.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #5

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a chess game with unexpected thoughts.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    As for the creative process, Eirinn wrote how she comes up with ideas for her comics: “I’ve started doing ‘stream of consciousness’ writing. Basically, I write down my thoughts as they come to me, often sparked by something from my own life. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not all winners. But it helps to not be too much of a perfectionist and let things unravel themselves.”
    #6

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske featuring a child playing with a sandcastle and toy shovel.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #7

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske featuring aliens asking a girl about her leader, revealing a humorous twist with a sleeping cat.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    We were curious to know what she hopes for the audience to take away from her comics.

    Eirinn responded: “My goal is to give people some relief from the doom and gloom on their feed. A sharp exhale through the nose is a win.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “I’ve been attempting to overcome my own perfectionism. It has prevented me from starting many projects (because if I don’t try I can’t fail - flawless logic). Don’t be too hard on yourself. Give things a try, see them through to the end, and you might surprise yourself!”

    #8

    Goofy comic with unexpected twist by Eirinn Ske; a doctor and patient in humorous conversation about a mugging.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #9

    Comic strip by Eirinn Ske showing a couple shopping for a safe vehicle and being shown a tank.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #10

    Two characters in a goofy comic by Eirinn Ske discuss unexpected pregnancy news with a surprise twist.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #11

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske featuring a giant monster in a city with a humorous dialogue twist.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #12

    Comic by Eirinn Ske showing a girl hiding, surprised by two glowing-eyed kids asking about games on her phone.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #13

    Goofy comic with unexpected twist by Eirinn Ske, featuring a humorous interaction involving chloroform.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #14

    Two characters in a comedic twist, learning to fold a fitted sheet, from Eirinn Ske's goofy comics.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #15

    Two women in a diner having a comical breakup conversation with a twist, by Eirinn Ske comics.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #16

    Comic by Eirinn Ske with a character in an unexpected twist, humorous transformation shown in four panels.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #17

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a crying child, a stern man, and unexpected twist at a graveyard.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #18

    A woman reads a book in bed, then looks sad despite finishing a good book. Goofy comic with unexpected twist by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #19

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske featuring a girl overcoming social anxiety with unexpected twist.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #20

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a cat's dramatic bath transformation with an unexpected twist.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #21

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske: a character requests a drawing, posing humorously like a famous image.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #22

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske shows a woman overwhelmed with clothes saying, "I have nothing to wear!"

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #23

    Goofy comic scene on a train, featuring two characters with unexpected twist, by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #24

    Person in a field humorously interpreting life's meaning in a goofy comic by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #25

    Two characters with dice, one spills a bag full, displaying a comedic twist in Eirinn Ske's comic strip.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #26

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a talking toaster burning toast and teasing a person about machines rising.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #27

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske with unexpected twist: unpopped kernels cause popcorn explosion.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #28

    Goofy comic strip by Eirinn Ske featuring unexpected role-playing twist with a nurse costume.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #29

    Goofy comic with unexpected twist by Eirinn Ske, featuring a surprise furry character in bed.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #30

    Two characters in a comic discussing AI-generated art, highlighting its flaws.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #31

    Goofy comic with a character emerging from a gift box, featuring a funny twist, by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #32

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing a humorous Dungeons and Dragons twist with a dragon and adventurer.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #33

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske where a girl’s face melts from bright phone light, shocking twist with humor.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #34

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske with a New Year's twist; a character is hiding under a couch with a cat during fireworks.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #35

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske showing players faced with a closed door after defeating a demilich.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #36

    Goofy comic with unexpected twist, featuring an Australian magic 8 ball answering a student's loan question with "Yeah Nah."

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #37

    A young woman gains +10 XP after an unexpected phone call twist, illustrated by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #38

    Goofy comic strip with an unexpected twist, featuring humorous surprise elements by Eirinn Ske.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #39

    Goofy comics by Eirinn Ske depicting a man sinking into the floor while a woman reads, ending with a "Floor is Lava" sign.

    eirinnske_comics Report

    #40

    Goofy comic by Eirinn Ske with a funny surprise involving two characters and a scarecrow on the couch.

    eirinnske_comics Report

