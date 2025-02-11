40 Goofy Comics With Unexpected Twists, By Eirinn SkeInterview With Artist
If you’re a fan of edgy humor, you’ve come to the right place!
The artist behind @eirinnske_comics has a knack for poking fun at various topics without taking them too seriously. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist disclosed that she thinks that the word “irreverent” is pretty accurate when describing her comics. She wrote: “I generally don’t make comics about anything serious. I try to keep things goofy and hopefully others find them goofy too.”
So, let’s dive into the post to see what Eirinn has cooked up! And for more information about the artist, be sure to check out the full interview below.
First of all, we asked Eirinn to tell us more about herself. She wrote: “I’m from Brisbane, Australia. I started eirinnske comics in 2019 while I was studying animation at the Queensland University of Technology. Comics are currently a side hustle I would love to turn into a full-time gig one day!”
watching people get antsy when you take too long taking the photo 😆
The artist also shared what initially drew her to the world of cartooning.
“I’ve always drawn comics. As a young child, I would draw characters that were basically ripoffs of the Powerpuff Girls that I called the Kit-Kat Kids. When I went to high school I would draw silly comics about my friends.”
As for the creative process, Eirinn wrote how she comes up with ideas for her comics: “I’ve started doing ‘stream of consciousness’ writing. Basically, I write down my thoughts as they come to me, often sparked by something from my own life. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not all winners. But it helps to not be too much of a perfectionist and let things unravel themselves.”
We were curious to know what she hopes for the audience to take away from her comics.
Eirinn responded: “My goal is to give people some relief from the doom and gloom on their feed. A sharp exhale through the nose is a win.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I’ve been attempting to overcome my own perfectionism. It has prevented me from starting many projects (because if I don’t try I can’t fail - flawless logic). Don’t be too hard on yourself. Give things a try, see them through to the end, and you might surprise yourself!”