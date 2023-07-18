Before laying your head on your pillow, read quotes about relaxing to make your sleep experience even more impactful. We have compiled some of these quotes in the list below. Some of these sleep quotes are more impactful than others — so be sure to upvote the ones that made you snooze in a good way. On the other hand, if you have a saying of your own, share it in the comments below.

Positivity is why quotes about sleep can work so perfectly and are read so often. The more positive the saying is, the more willing we will be to put our heads on the bed with a smile on our faces. After all, the best way to improve our mood over the long term is to read up on positive quotes that push us to go to sleep. Generally, these quotes repeat the same “sleep is good, dreaming is better” message, but in different words.

Once the dread of night creeps in, goodnight quotes will help you fall asleep. With quotes talking about the beauty found in a dream, relaxation is guaranteed. Like the other night quotes we have compiled before, these quotes will, in one way or another, encourage you to catch some zzz's pretty quickly. The words in these quotes could help you build up a positive attitude about yourself and go to sleep easier.

#1 “The night is longer than a day for those who dream, and day is longer than night for those who make their dreams come true.” – Jack Kerouac

#2 “There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.” - Homer

#3 “I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky.”

#4 “As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully knowing you’ve done all you can do for the day.” – Roald Dahl

#5 “I love the silent hour of night, for blissful dreams may then arise, revealing to my charmed sight what may not bless my waking eyes.” – Anne Brontë

#6 “Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep.” – Mesut Barazany

#7 “Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night.” - Edgar Allan Poe

#8 “Night is always darker before the dawn and life is the same, the hard times will pass, everything will get better and sun will shine brighter than ever.” - Ernest Hemingway

#9 “Good night. May you fall asleep in the arms of a dream so beautiful you’ll cry when you awake.” – Michael Faudet

#10 “I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.” – Luke Bryan

#11 “How strange, to dream of you, even when I am wide awake.”

#12 “And I start sleeping and dreaming and I think I’ll dream about you all through the night.” – John Mayer

#13 “I wish I was there to hold you tight, instead of just sending you this loving ‘good night.’”

#14 “And tonight, I’ll fall asleep with you in my heart.”

#15 “The day is busy enough to keep me occupied. In the quiet of the night, I begin to really miss you.”

#16 “Sleep, my love, dream happy dreams. You are the only one who has ever touched my heart. It will forever be yours.” – Stephenie Meyer

#17 “Tonight, I would walk a thousand miles just to be with you. Missing you, my love. Good night.”

#18 “Love is one of the simplest feelings. All I dream about is capturing your heart each night. You already have mine.”

#19 “Good night my dearest love and have pleasant dreams. Here’s to hope that tomorrow will be as sunny and bright as you are.” – Anthony T. Hincks

#20 “Take a look out your window now. Although we may be apart at the moment we can both gaze up at the same moon. Good night.” – Sid Mohanty

#21 “I know that you are the one, because when we are apart, I feel incompete. I never want to be without you. Goodnight.”

#22 “Dream sweet dreams for me; dream sweet dreams for you.” – The Beatles, Good night

#23 “May you dream of lovely things and wake to find them real.” – J.J. Heller

#24 “Good night and good luck.” – Edward R. Murrow

#25 “Good night. Sleep gently tonight and dream of the happiness which is sure to come to you.”

#26 “All I wish is a sheet of clouds for your bed and bright crystals for the stars. While you sleep, may the angels play sweet songs that bring you bright dreams.”

#27 “Old dreams come in the still twilight to kiss goodnight…”

#28 “Good night, sleep tight, awake full of joy at the morning light.”

#29 “The stars and moon arrive just to wish you a good night. Let the light of the moon guide your dreams as you pass the night away.”

#30 “If someone wishes you good night every day, you’re happier than so many people.” – Martin Freeman

#31 “The night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” – Vincent van Gogh

#32 “I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” – Sarah Williams

#33 “Good night now, and rest. Today was a test. You passed it, you’re past it. Now breathe ‘til unstressed.” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

#34 “Sweet dreams, because anything else would be just a nightmare. Good night!” – Anthony T. Hincks

#35 “Night is purer than day; it is better for thinking, loving, and dreaming. At night everything is more intense, more true. The echo of words that have been spoken during the day takes on a new and deeper meaning.” - Elie Wiesel

#36 “Do not go gentle into that good night but rage, rage against the dying of the light.” - Dylan Thomas

#37 “This is the end of the day, but soon there will be a new day.” - Bernard Williams

#38 “Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, What more is there to say than goodnight? We’ve had a lot of fun and it’s time to toodle-oo. Au revoir, auf wiendersehn and Inka, dinks doo. Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight.” - Jimmy Durante

#39 “Listen to the night sky; the mockingbird always sings you my lullaby.”

#40 “They say that God sprinkles his blessings upon the Earth every day and I think I’ve caught one — it’s you! Wishing you a good night and I love you.”

#41 “Each night, I hope the moon is large and bright and you will be happy and right. When you turn off the light, keep in mind that I am dreaming of you.”

#42 “You’ll be the last thing I think of before I fall asleep and the first thing I think of when I wake up.” – A.G. Henley

#43 “Star Light, star bright, you are the first and last I think of tonight. Good night, my true love.”

#44 “Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, that I shall say good night till it be morrow.” – William Shakespeare

#45 “Throw off your worries when you throw off your clothes at night.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

#46 “My night has become a sunny dawn because of you.” – Ibn Abbad

#47 “The time between good night to good morning, all poetries are mentioned by her with his love and their good memories.”

#48 “Sleep well because my love is the wings to cover you and my hug and kiss are the warmth to give you pleasure. Good night, darling.”

#49 “Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” – Kay Knudsen

#50 “Good night, my love. I hope you sleep well and have the best dreams. I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you in the morning.”

#51 “I wonder how well you sleep at night, and what kind of dreams you have. I wish I could step into them as you step into mine. Goodnight, my beautiful.” – Fred Parquet

#52 “If the stars really could be wished upon, I would spend every wish on you. But tonight, I wish for you restful sleep, undisturbed by all the worries of this world. And for me, my only wish is to dream of you. Goodnight, my love.”

#53 “Dreaming of you is my greatest escape.” – Perry Poetry

#54 “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.”

#55 “I want to be in your arms, where you hold me tight and never let go.”

#56 “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.”

#57 “I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, stay warm, have a good day or sleep well what I’m really saying is I love you. I love you so damn much that it’s starting to steal other words’ meanings.”

#58 “Believing that you are mine forever is what makes me get up in the morning.”

#59 “You know that place between sleep and awake, the place where you can still remember dreaming? That’s where I will always love you.” – J.M. Barrie

#60 “While you dream, I wish that each hope and goal comes true. I just want you to receive everything you’ve wished for.”

#61 “I just want to say good night, sweet prince, may flights of angels sing thee to rest.” – Harry Dean Stanton

#62 “Day is over, night has come. Today is gone, what’s done is done. Embrace your dreams through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light.” – George Orwell

#63 “Good night. Let the stars light the way to where your dreams can be found awaiting your arrival.” – Anthony T. Hincks

#64 “May the good memories of today lull you to sleep.” – Kate Summer

#65 “I close my eyes, then I drift away, into the magic night I softly say. A silent prayer, like dreamers do, then I fall asleep to dream of you.” – Roy Orbison

#66 “Good night. Sleep awaits those of us who dare to dream.” – Anthony T. Hincks

#67 “Night is thee wonderful opportunity to take rest, to forgive, to smile, to get ready for all the battles that you have to fight tomorrow.” – Allen Ginsberg

#68 “I wish for you a good night, a good sleep, and when you awake with energy and passion you will abound.” – Kate Summers

#69 “Although I love the stars that dot the night sky, I love the stars in your eyes even more. While I sleep, I will think about my favorite stars and wait to be with you again.”

#70 “I have late night conversations with the moon. He tells me about the sun; I tell him about you.” – S.L. Gray

#71 “A day is going to end again. It’s nice to have a friend like you, making my every day seem so great. Good night and sweet dreams.”

#72 “Slow down your thoughts. Focus on your breaths. Get rid of the clutter in your mind. Prepare your body for rest. It’s time to sleep and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated in the morning. Good night!”

#73 “May tonight be a lovely and serene bridge that will lead you to a wonderful tomorrow.” – E. Joseph Cossman

#74 “When I got to bed and cannot sleep, I don’t waste time by counting sheep; I count all my blessings, one by one. Good night.” – Eldred Herbert

#75 “Good night! Ah, good the night that wraps thee in its silver light. Good night! No night is good to me that doesn’t bring a thought of thee.”

#76 “As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings happy death.” – Leonardo da Vinci

#77 “The moon will guide you through the night with her brightness, but she will always dwell in the darkness, in order to be seen.” - Shannon L. Alder

#78 “It was the possibility of darkness that made the day seem so bright.” - Stephen King

#79 “Night is the wonderful opportunity to take rest, to forgive, to smile, to get ready for all the battles that you have to fight tomorrow.” - Allen Ginsberg

#80 “Don’t fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed.” - Edmund Vance Cooke

#81 “The sky grew darker, painted blue on blue, one stroke at a time, into deeper and deeper shades of night.” - Haruki Murakami

#82 “We love the night and its quiet; and there is no night that we love so well as that on which the moon is coffined in clouds.” - Fitz-James O'Brien

#83 “Sleep is the best meditation.” - Dalai Lama

#84 “Take a deep breath and sleep tight while dreaming of me. Sweet dreams.”

#85 “For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on Earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” – Lisa Kleypas, Again the Magic

#86 “No matter how far away you are, you will always be in my thoughts. Each day that we are together is the best day of my life.”

#87 “The night breeze is blowing through my hair and the soft touch reminds me of your kisses. I wish I didn’t have to miss you this much.”

#88 “If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” – DeAnna Anderson

#89 “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

#90 “If I had to dream up the perfect woman, she wouldn’t even come close to you.” – Cory Matthews, Boy Meets World

#91 “My mind thinks of you the second I fall asleep and as soon as I wake up each morning.”

#92 “Good night, my angel. Time to close your eyes.” – Billy Joel

#93 “When I want you in my arms, when I want you and all your charms, whenever I want you, all I gotta do is dream.” – The Everly Brothers, All I Have to Do Is Dream

#94 “Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I’m happy now… because I love you.” – Phil Connors, Groundhog Day

#95 “Every night, I think of you before bed with the hopes of having you in my dreams.”

#96 “If my love were an ocean, there would be no more land. If my love were a desert, you would see only sand. If my love were a star late at night, only light. And if my love could grow wings, I’d be soaring in flight.” – Jay Asher

#97 “Here is to hoping that angels will guard you while you dream and the gentle breezes of the night will keep you cool.”

#98 “Before you fall asleep every day, say something positive to yourself.” – Enid Bagnold

#99 “I dream of the day when each night will end with good night and not goodbye. That day will come soon.”

#100 “Goodnight stars, goodnight air, goodnight noises everywhere.” – Margaret Wise Brown

#101 “Good night dear friend! I say good night to thee. Across the moonbeams, tremulous and white, bridging all space between us.” – Hester A. Benedict

#102 “For tonight, he will wonder into a glorious quest off the night, and he lay down his head, will the angels guard him. Good night and sweet dreams.” – Perpetua Ukakogu