We probably don’t have to tell you that books are good for us, do we? From improving our vocabulary and enhancing critical thinking to building imagination and developing empathy – it’s one of the most beneficial pastimes a person can do.

Yet, there are quite a lot of people who don’t like reading. Some of them even despise it. As with everything else in life, this hatred (or at least simple dislike) has its own reasons. For instance, some people struggle with dyslexia, which makes it harder for them to enjoy reading, while others simply have poor reading comprehension.

Then there are those who get scared away from reading in school, where they had to study books that were boring to them, so now they imagine all books are this way. At the same time, there are folks who are simply wired to not enjoy books and prefer other forms of entertainment – it’s no secret that everyone likes different things.