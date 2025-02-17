ADVERTISEMENT

We all have different tastes when it comes to many things – from food to music, art, and books. The reasons behind it can be complicated, but we’re not here to discuss them. Instead, we’re here to appreciate how these differences make our world diverse, interesting, and a little odd. 

To celebrate said oddness, today we’re also serving you a full list of weird books. Well, at least according to netizens in various online threads. Whether these books are strange due to their storylines, structures, characters, or whatever else – they are perfectly tip-toeing the line between being too bizarre to enjoy and being very captivating. So, let’s take a look at what’s on the list and maybe we’ll find our next must-read!

#1

Book cover of "The Illuminatus! Trilogy" featuring dolphins and a pyramid with an eye, highlighting weird but wonderful reads. The Illuminati Trilogy by Robert Anton Wilson.

VisualEyez33 , Robert Anton Wilson Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Cover of "Breakfast of Champions" by Kurt Vonnegut, featuring a white T-shirt illustration. Breakfast of champions.

    rhb4n8 , Kurt Vonnegut Report

    #3

    Book cover of "Interior Chinatown" by Charles Yu, featuring its National Book Award sticker. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu is probably the most unique structure for a book I have ever read (and a good story/theme).

    navybluesloth , Charles Yu Report

    We probably don’t have to tell you that books are good for us, do we? From improving our vocabulary and enhancing critical thinking to building imagination and developing empathy – it’s one of the most beneficial pastimes a person can do. 

    Yet, there are quite a lot of people who don’t like reading. Some of them even despise it. As with everything else in life, this hatred (or at least simple dislike) has its own reasons. For instance, some people struggle with dyslexia, which makes it harder for them to enjoy reading, while others simply have poor reading comprehension

    Then there are those who get scared away from reading in school, where they had to study books that were boring to them, so now they imagine all books are this way. At the same time, there are folks who are simply wired to not enjoy books and prefer other forms of entertainment – it’s no secret that everyone likes different things
    #4

    Book cover of "I Who Have Never Known Men" featuring a surrealistic landscape with ladder artwork. **I Who Have Never Known Men** is probably the most unique book I’ve ever read.

    **Homegoing** is an amazing book with a structure I’ve never seen anywhere else before.

    Pugilist12 , Jacqueline Harpman Report

    homonculi avatar
    Occam's Frazier
    Occam's Frazier
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to add this to the list in comments section! I'm glad this book has a following. My book club read it and discussed it for hours.

    #5

    Book cover for "If On a Winter's Night a Traveller" by Italo Calvino, featuring a train crossing a bridge with a lamp-lit table. If on a winter’s night a traveler by Italo Calvino. It’s postmodern with an inventive structure and multiple narrative threads.

    The City & the City by China Mieville. Fantastical detective fiction in two overlapping cities.

    PsychopompousEnigma , italo-calvino Report

    #6

    "Alice in Wonderland cover with cards and animals, highlighting a weird but wonderful read by Lewis Carroll." The Trial

    Alice in Wonderland

    The Vegetarian.

    Trocrocadilho , Lewis Carol Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what "The Vegetarian" has to do with anything, but Alice in Wonderland is one of my favourite books of all time.

    The latter sentiment also applies to the book-reading community itself. While they’re united by a love for literature, they might clash due to things like contrasting book interpretations or liking different genres. 

    After all, genres themselves are very open to interpretation and the exact number of them isn’t agreed upon. In some places, they’re put under 50 divisions, and with the subgenres, the number is increased to more than 110, but in other places, like Amazon, there are over 16,000 of them.

    So, you see, very flexible when it comes to the numbers. It also suggests there’s a genre for everyone, but it might take a while for a person to discover it. 
    #7

    Cover of "The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle" by Haruki Murakami, featuring colorful abstract background. Windup bird chronicles
    1Q84.

    nevrnotknitting , Haruki Murakami Report

    #8

    Survivor by Chuck Palahniuk book cover featuring an airplane illustration in bright colors. Chuck Palahniuk has some weird strange good reads. The Survivor, Lullaby, Rant, all come to mind. I enjoyed the survivor the best but it’s been a bit. (He’s also the author if fight club if anyone did t know already.).

    anon , Chuck Palahniuk Report

    #9

    Cover of "The Eyre Affair" by Jasper Fforde, featuring a character peering from a book with a whimsical backdrop. The Eyre Affair by Jasper fforde.

    hepzibah59 , Jasper Fforde Report

    Today we will talk about only one of the genres, the so-called “weird fiction” genre. We got such an idea after witnessing people online asking for suggestions for “weird” books. We looked at what people offered and compiled the most interesting answers into this list. So, if you’re looking for some odd but good books to read, you’re in the right place. 

    And if you want to learn what “weird fiction” is, you’re also in the right place. What we have to mention first is that the books in this list do not necessarily fall under this genre; they can be put under various categories, but their structures, narratives, and anything else made people feel like they were reading an odd book.
    #10

    Weird but wonderful read: "The Library at Mount Char" book cover with a dark house and leafy wreath design. -Library at Mount Char (one of my favorites)

    -Annihilation (the whole trilogy is dreamy, trippy, and uniquely well written)

    -John Dies at the End (really weird, silly, and just plain fun)

    -Vita Nostra (like a trippier Russian version of Harry Potter)

    -The Hike (a short, odd, and fun adventure).

    jjrumbl , Scott Hawkins Report

    #11

    Book cover of "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr, featuring a blue sky and cloud design, noted for unique reads. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr is very strange but lovely. I think there are five main characters across several timelines.

    MySpace_Romancer , Anthony Doerr Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a lot of work to read, but I received it as a birthday gift and felt morally obligated to read it.

    #12

    "Geek Love book cover, an example of weird but wonderful reads for bookworms." Geek Love.

    No-Resource-8125 , Katherine Dunn Report

    So, when someone asked for suggestions online, they recommended it. The weird fiction genre (in fact, it’s more of a subgenre) is a bit more specific than that. 

    Still, it’s not the easiest thing to define, so bear with us. Basically, it’s a subgenre of speculative fiction (an umbrella of genres that depart from realism). It avoids or at least radically reinterprets traditional antagonists of supernatural horror fiction (ghosts, vampires, and such). Instead, it tries to instill fear and awe by evoking unnerving feelings of the ever-present sense of inescapable dread. 

    In the books, the antagonists can be something outside the power and understanding of man, the law of nature, or something that lurks beyond the world we know. If it sounds pretty confusing, we warned you it was something hard to define. 

    #13

    Cover of "The Hours" by Michael Cunningham, featuring tulips and a Pulitzer Prize badge. *The Hours*

    *Orlando*.

    retiredlibrarian , Michael Cunningham Report

    #14

    Book cover of "A Dirty Job" by Christopher Moore featuring a quirky illustration with a skull in a pram. A Dirty Job - Christopher Moore - a delight.

    haynaorno , Christopher Moore Report

    #15

    Cover of "The Dead Father" by Donald Barthelme, featuring a large hand on a landscape, a weird but wonderful read. If you want weird, you want The Dead Father by Donald Barthelme.

    worldsbesttaco , Donald Barthelme Report

    To fully comprehend what this subgenre is about, you have to read it. Wikipedia offers a full list of writers whose creations can be categorized as “weird fiction” – from H. P. Lovecraft to Ray Bradbury – and even within this subgenre, you have plenty of options. 

    And if you don’t feel like reading books that instill a feeling of inescapable dread, hopefully, you’ll find what to read from today’s list!
    #16

    Cover of "The Hike" by Drew Magary featuring a blue crab on black background; a weird but wonderful read. The Hike by Drew Magary.

    Apocalypstick1 , Drew Magary Report

    #17

    Cover of The Urantia Book with a tree and sky background, highlighting weird but wonderful reads. The Urantia Book.

    Agondonter , Multiple Authors Report

    #18

    Purple book cover of "The Castle of Crossed Destinies" with minimalist black illustrations. The Castle of Crossed Destinies by Italo Calvino, in which stories are told through tarot cards.

    Roland Barthes’ S/Z, which breaks down Balzac’s story, “Sarrasine.”.

    Obvious-Band-1149 , Italo Calvino Report

    #19

    Thomas M. Disch's book "334," a unique read praised by David Pringle. 334 by Thomas M Disch. It has a sort of map you need to reference to tell which character and time they are in.

    perpetualmotionmachi , Thomas M. Disch Report

    #20

    Cover of "The Salt Grows Heavy" by Cassandra Khaw, featuring abstract black and white figures on a red background. The Salt Grows Heavy was pretty weird. Just finished it.

    mekanical_hound , Cassandra Khaw Report

    #21

    Book cover of "My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Ottessa Moshfegh, featuring a seated woman in a white dress. Anything by Ottesa Moshfegh. I really liked My Year of Rest and Relaxation.

    loumomma , Ottessa Moshfegh Report

    #22

    Cover of Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian,” featuring a figure in a wagon under a vast sky, a weird but wonderful read. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

    Outer Dark by Cormac McCarthy

    Child of God by Cormac McCarthy.

    Victorian_Cowgirl , Cormac McCarthy Report

    #23

    Cover of "Chouette" by Claire Oshetsky featuring an owl amid leaves. A weird but wonderful read for bookworms. Chouette by Claire Oshetsky!! One of my absolute favorite books. Bizarre plot, intensely resonant, haunting prose. Definitely check it out.

    spidersovereign , Claire Oshetsky Report

    #24

    "The Last Window Giraffe book cover with vibrant orange background and map design." The Last Window-Giraffe by Peter Zilahy. It's a memoir about the political turmoil in 90s Belgrade, Serbia. The twist? The book is written and structured like a children dictionary, A to Z, complete with picture and illustration.

    carsya23 , Péter Zilahy Report

    #25

    Cover of "The Demolished Man" by Alfred Bester, featuring an illustrated woman in bed, suggesting a weird but wonderful read. Pretty much anything by Alfred Bester. He actually makes use of typography and white space, so beware ebook editions.

    hamstersundae , Alfred Bester Report

    #26

    Cover of "The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman," a weird but wonderful read by Laurence Sterne. The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman.

    GravityTortoise , Laurence Sterne Report

    #27

    Book cover of "Dark Matter" by Blake Crouch, a weird but wonderful read recommended by bookworms. Dark Matter by Blake Crouch is an interesting read. Not sure if it’s weird enough for your criteria but it’s a ride.

    sidneyzapke , Blake Crouch Report

    #28

    Cover of the book "Ella Minnow Pea" by Mark Dunn, featuring colorful typography on a green background. Ella Minnow Pea.

    abookdragon1 , Mark Dunn Report

    #29

    Cover of "Babel-17" by Samuel R. Delany, a Nebula Award-winning book recommended for bookworms. Babel-17, by Samuel R. Delany.

    NomDePlume007 , Samuel R. Delany Report

    #30

    Codex Seraphinianus cover with red abstract art and unique script, a weird but wonderful read for bookworms. The Codex Seraphinianus by Luigi Serafini.

    InsaneLordChaos , Luigi Serafini Report

    #31

    "Cover of 'Perfume: The Story of a Murderer' by Patrick Süskind with an abstract floral design, celebrated among bookworms." *The Perfume* by Patrick Süskind.

    PositiveBeginning231 , Patrick Süskind Report

    #32

    Cover of "Bunny" by Mona Awad featuring a black silhouette of a rabbit on a pink background. Bunny by Mona Awad was weird. In fact, I think it was more weird than good… but it was an addictive and fast read. Glad I read it because it was so weird… weirdest book I’ve ever read really.

    Pristine-Fusion6591 , Mona Awad Report

    #33

    Cover of "The Briefcase" by Hiromi Kawakami, with a light blue background and white tree branches, a wonderful read. The Briefcase by Kawakami, Hiromi

    Jagannath by Tidbeck, Karin
    The Hole by Oyamada, Hiroko


    Soonchild by Hoban, Russell.

    3kota , Hiromi Kawakami Report

    #34

    Cover of "A Confederacy of Dunces" featuring a cartoon character with a yellow bird, highlighted as a weird but wonderful read. Confederacy of Dunces


    Geek Love.

    QuirkyForever , John Kennedy Toole Report

    #35

    Cover of "Convenience Store Woman" by Sayaka Murata, a unique read for bookworms. Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata is a really interesting and "weird" book that I absolutely loved, it's very short so if you read it and don't like it it won't have taken much of your time. Super interesting book!

    M_A_D_S , Sayaka Murata Report

