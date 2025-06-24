The only thing left for you in such a situation is to reminisce about it by enjoying the old content, without getting anything new. So, today let's take a look at what kind of trends like that disappeared that people would love to get back. And maybe we can manifest some of them back into the spotlight.

One day, you tune into social media and notice a trend that is seemingly everywhere. You enjoy it for a couple of days, and then you observe that trend "going out of style" and there's nothing you can do. No matter how much you love it, it's done.

#1 When companies weren't afraid to make electronics FUN.



Everything was translucent and came in, like, seven different colors. Atomic Purple Game Boys, kiwi green iMacs, the see-through landline phones...



Now my options for a $1,000 phone are black, slightly-less-black, and sad beige.



I miss when our tech had personality.

#2 ‘Social media has made people too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it’ - Mike Tyson.

#3 Forums and message boards with geeks and passionate experts solving every issue known to man for free and with a thorougness and competence that any company or group could only dream of today.

We are sure we don’t have to explain to you what a trend is – if you opened this article, it’s likely that you are online enough to know what it is. Back in the day, whole decades were possible to be described by certain dominating trends. For example, the 1980s can be defined by big hairstyles, shoulder pads, leg warmers, and all things like that. You probably already have an image in mind. And that's just the fashion.

#4 Imma gonna probably get downvoted to hell on this one, but I really miss getting tons of Christmas cards in the mail and hanging them up for the season.





It was such a nice little thing wishing you well and it felt good to celebrate relations that way.

#5 Leaving the house and not being reachable. A good "hey I’m going out, talk to you when I'm back." No Life360, read receipts, and constant texting. Just pure freedom and vibes...

#6 Empathy being considered a positive. So many people now just can’t understand another’s suffering, don’t want to, and hate you for asking them to.

Then, the 2010s reek of street style, subcultures, inclusivity, and consumerism in fashion. Like you can get a pretty firm image in mind when asked about the decade's trends. Yet, when it comes to the 2020s, this task becomes a tad more difficult – there are so many trends everywhere that it’s hard to pin down which ones are the most influential. Granted, the decade is far from over, and maybe in the next couple of years this question will be solved, but as it is right now, it’s a plethora of microtrends.

#7 Spatial awareness. Most kids don’t seem to acknowledge other people/carts in grocery stores and their parents are mostly to blame. I used to go out of my way to avoid but now it’s frogger-time.

#8 7am and 6pm news and nothing more.



Edit: I know there was other times slots but you get it.

#9 A company answering their phone.

Why’s that, you might wonder? What’s so different about the current decade that it seemingly cannot hold down any trends for a longer time? Well, it has to do with the fact that the lifespan of trends decreased significantly. There are a few trends from time to time that take months to completely fade out, but others, more commonly, last only about 3-5 days, especially if they’re most popular on fast-paced platforms like TikTok. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Kids being able to safely play outside and instead of calling the police, neighbors would keep an eye on everyone. My brother and I grew up outside and rode our bikes around the neighborhood. Neighbors would always ask us if we needed anything and told us to be careful. Once a neighbor was outside washing his car and pointed out an unfamiliar truck that had driven around the block a few times. He walked us home. Another neighbor was an older lady who brought us bottles of water when she saw us out and we chased down her dog for her a few times.



Now, everyone freaks out when they see unsupervised children even if they’re doing nothing wrong.

#11 Turn signals when changing lanes.

#12 Politics aside, after Obama was elected there was a nationwide trend to improve your public speaking and articulation skills and people made a concerted effort to appear more educated.



We’ve now backslid into anti-intellectualism and poorly articulated thought processes again.

Like 15 years ago or so, when a viral thing would happen on the internet, it was likely that the authors would end up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a checkmark that would only increase their popularity to the point that they might be discussed for years to come. Now, when things of a similar kind happen online, people talk about it for a couple of days and then forget about it. ADVERTISEMENT One of the reasons behind these short-lived trends is that current media offers so much content that it’s natural for some of it to drown and not even reach its peak as others do. If it manages to go viral, pretty soon something new and more exciting will take away people’s attention, because with such a broad choice of content, there’s no way that something else won’t come up. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Kids getting hooked on reading, like when Harry potter became famous.

#14 Manners was a good trend - I would like to see them return.

#15 Punctuation! Paragraphs, and full words written out!

Of course, the current average attention span is shorter than it's ever been (only 8 seconds!). That suggests that people simply cannot focus on one thing to keep it relevant for a longer time; they crave something new more and more often. This leads to a “landfill” of dead trends. The worst part about it – some of them were actually pretty good, worthy of more attention than they were given. That’s what we’re delving into with today’s list – dead trends people online would like to see back. ADVERTISEMENT So, check it out, upvote if you agree with the provided takes, and suggest your options in the comments!

#16 Social media before advertisements when it was just actual friends that you knew in real life and their albums of drunk photos from the weekend.

#17 Citizen love of and interest in science.

#18 Staying quiet while watching movies.

#19 US presidents debating issues instead of having the equivalent of a rambling diss track with each other.

#20 Politicians being able to vote for legislation across the isle without fear of being labeled a RHINO or DHINO cuz it made sense for the American people.

#21 Racists being embarrassed to air their venom.

#22 I'd love for them to bring back TV shows that were 20 episodes in one season, take the summer off. And start a new season right away in the fall.



Those were the days.

#23 People being present and attentive while driving.

#24 Housing affordability.

#25 Being earnest in comedy. I love my fair share of ironic humor but I'm so tired of "the joke is funny because it's not funny" being absolutely everywhere.

#26 Conspiracy theorists uses to be seen as nut jobs, now every person has at least once conspiracy theory that they believe to be truth.

#27 Pre-Reagan trend of access to free/affordable with a part time summer job public university education and government job training programs.

#28 Dance dance revolution.

#29 Beach clean ups.

#30 The Harlem shake.

#31 Lower interest rates.

#32 Democracy.

#33 Tar and feathering politicians.

#34 Planking.

#35 Self-serve froyo places on every corner.