One day, you tune into social media and notice a trend that is seemingly everywhere. You enjoy it for a couple of days, and then you observe that trend "going out of style" and there's nothing you can do. No matter how much you love it, it's done.

The only thing left for you in such a situation is to reminisce about it by enjoying the old content, without getting anything new. So, today let's take a look at what kind of trends like that disappeared that people would love to get back. And maybe we can manifest some of them back into the spotlight.

More info: Reddit

#1

Two translucent wired game controllers side by side, representing a good trend slowly disappeared in gaming technology. When companies weren't afraid to make electronics FUN.

Everything was translucent and came in, like, seven different colors. Atomic Purple Game Boys, kiwi green iMacs, the see-through landline phones...

Now my options for a $1,000 phone are black, slightly-less-black, and sad beige.

I miss when our tech had personality.

BlueeWaater , Mariah N

    #2

    Hand holding smartphone displaying popular social network apps, illustrating a good trend slowly disappeared in social media use. ‘Social media has made people too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it’ - Mike Tyson.

    SCTigerFan29115 , Tracy Le Blanc

    #3

    Young man with headphones and glasses focused on laptop, exploring why a good trend slowly disappeared online. Forums and message boards with geeks and passionate experts solving every issue known to man for free and with a thorougness and competence that any company or group could only dream of today.

    Itscoldinthenorth , KamranAydinov

    We are sure we don’t have to explain to you what a trend is – if you opened this article, it’s likely that you are online enough to know what it is. 

    Back in the day, whole decades were possible to be described by certain dominating trends. For example, the 1980s can be defined by big hairstyles, shoulder pads, leg warmers, and all things like that. You probably already have an image in mind. And that's just the fashion.
    #4

    Holiday greeting cards displayed on a rack with festive decorations highlighting a good trend slowly disappeared over time. Imma gonna probably get downvoted to hell on this one, but I really miss getting tons of Christmas cards in the mail and hanging them up for the season. 


    It was such a nice little thing wishing you well and it felt good to celebrate relations that way.

    The_barking_ant , Iurii Laimin

    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love christmas cards. Each year I write up to 15 cards for friends and family. Oftentimes they are handmade (diamond painting, cross stitching or with papercraft). They all love to receive them, but sadly I receive in the best of cases 1 or 2. And often they tell me, how sad it is, that no one writes cards anymore. Emails are simply not as great as real cards.

    #5

    Young woman walking outdoors on a sunny day, wearing a long coat and jeans, with a good trend slowly disappeared vibe. Leaving the house and not being reachable. A good "hey I’m going out, talk to you when I'm back." No Life360, read receipts, and constant texting. Just pure freedom and vibes...

    ShyLittleBrunette , senivpetro

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until one gets lost, has a breakdown, thinks one is being followed, falls over...I don't follow social media on my phone, but it's very handy to have these days. One doesn't have to respond to the communications of others.

    #6

    Two women hugging in a group setting, showing support as a good trend slowly disappeared among friends. Empathy being considered a positive. So many people now just can’t understand another’s suffering, don’t want to, and hate you for asking them to.

    Abject , freepik

    Then, the 2010s reek of street style, subcultures, inclusivity, and consumerism in fashion. Like you can get a pretty firm image in mind when asked about the decade's trends. 

    Yet, when it comes to the 2020s, this task becomes a tad more difficult – there are so many trends everywhere that it’s hard to pin down which ones are the most influential. Granted, the decade is far from over, and maybe in the next couple of years this question will be solved, but as it is right now, it’s a plethora of microtrends. 
    #7

    Two young girls sitting on grass outdoors, smiling and focused on their phones, showing a good trend slowly disappeared. Spatial awareness. Most kids don’t seem to acknowledge other people/carts in grocery stores and their parents are mostly to blame. I used to go out of my way to avoid but now it’s frogger-time.

    WOD_are_you_doing , pvproductions

    #8

    A couple sitting on a couch watching TV together, enjoying a good trend that slowly disappeared over time. 7am and 6pm news and nothing more.

    Edit: I know there was other times slots but you get it.

    anon , Getty Images

    #9

    Customer support team wearing headsets, engaged in calls as a good trend slowly disappeared in office environment. A company answering their phone.

    No-Music-1994 , freepik

    Why’s that, you might wonder? What’s so different about the current decade that it seemingly cannot hold down any trends for a longer time? Well, it has to do with the fact that the lifespan of trends decreased significantly.

    There are a few trends from time to time that take months to completely fade out, but others, more commonly, last only about 3-5 days, especially if they’re most popular on fast-paced platforms like TikTok. 

    #10

    Children playing on a playground with climbing frames and swings, enjoying a good trend before it slowly disappeared. Kids being able to safely play outside and instead of calling the police, neighbors would keep an eye on everyone. My brother and I grew up outside and rode our bikes around the neighborhood. Neighbors would always ask us if we needed anything and told us to be careful. Once a neighbor was outside washing his car and pointed out an unfamiliar truck that had driven around the block a few times. He walked us home. Another neighbor was an older lady who brought us bottles of water when she saw us out and we chased down her dog for her a few times.

    Now, everyone freaks out when they see unsupervised children even if they’re doing nothing wrong.

    omglookawhale , freepik

    #11

    Close-up of a car's rear light turned on on a city street, illustrating the good trend slowly disappeared in traffic safety. Turn signals when changing lanes.

    95jw85so84bs , bilanol

    Elderly man in a suit speaking at a podium during a conference about a good trend slowly disappeared. Politics aside, after Obama was elected there was a nationwide trend to improve your public speaking and articulation skills and people made a concerted effort to appear more educated.

    We’ve now backslid into anti-intellectualism and poorly articulated thought processes again.

    TheSubtleSaiyan , pressmaster

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Social media has people abbreviating every other word. Lazy-speak, I call it. Sure, this was necessary back when texts were limited to 127 characters, but come on. Many these days can't spell or use correct grammar. Not to mention punctuation.

    Like 15 years ago or so, when a viral thing would happen on the internet, it was likely that the authors would end up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a checkmark that would only increase their popularity to the point that they might be discussed for years to come. Now, when things of a similar kind happen online, people talk about it for a couple of days and then forget about it. 

    One of the reasons behind these short-lived trends is that current media offers so much content that it’s natural for some of it to drown and not even reach its peak as others do. If it manages to go viral, pretty soon something new and more exciting will take away people’s attention, because with such a broad choice of content, there’s no way that something else won’t come up. 

    #13

    Young girl reading a book by the window, reflecting a calm moment as a good trend slowly disappeared from daily life. Kids getting hooked on reading, like when Harry potter became famous.

    boredproggy , freepik

    #14

    A woman speaking to a masked waiter while food is being served, showing a scene of good trend slowly disappeared. Manners was a good trend - I would like to see them return.

    tattooedtall , Drazen Zigic

    #15

    Hands with red nail polish typing on a laptop keyboard outdoors, illustrating a good trend slowly disappeared in technology use. Punctuation! Paragraphs, and full words written out!

    fromhelley , Vardan Papikyan

    Of course, the current average attention span is shorter than it's ever been (only 8 seconds!). That suggests that people simply cannot focus on one thing to keep it relevant for a longer time; they crave something new more and more often. 

    This leads to a “landfill” of dead trends. The worst part about it – some of them were actually pretty good, worthy of more attention than they were given. That’s what we’re delving into with today’s list – dead trends people online would like to see back.

    So, check it out, upvote if you agree with the provided takes, and suggest your options in the comments!
    #16

    Facebook app on a smartphone screen showing low ratings, hinting at a good trend slowly disappeared in social networking. Social media before advertisements when it was just actual friends that you knew in real life and their albums of drunk photos from the weekend.

    Pleasant_Detail5697 , Shutter Speed

    #17

    Two girls wearing safety goggles, observing a chemical reaction with curiosity, showcasing a good trend slowly disappeared in science learning. Citizen love of and interest in science.

    heymerideth , freepik

    #18

    Two women enjoying a movie in a theater, smiling and clapping while a good trend slowly disappeared in the background. Staying quiet while watching movies.

    Fragrant-Salamander1 , Andrej Lišakov

    #19

    US presidents debating issues instead of having the equivalent of a rambling diss track with each other.

    AlligatorMidwife

    #20

    Three people wearing vote badges examining papers at a table with a transparent ballot box showing a US flag, reflecting a good trend slowly disappeared. Politicians being able to vote for legislation across the isle without fear of being labeled a RHINO or DHINO cuz it made sense for the American people.

    Tommysfatt , Mikhail Nilov

    #21

    Close-up of two people holding hands, symbolizing a good trend slowly disappeared in relationships and connections. Racists being embarrassed to air their venom.

    inabighat , Fellipe Ditadi

    #22

    Two women watching TV with concerned expressions, reflecting a good trend slowly disappeared in entertainment choices. I'd love for them to bring back TV shows that were 20 episodes in one season, take the summer off. And start a new season right away in the fall.

    Those were the days.

    Rosencrantz_IsDead , Getty Images

    #23

    Person using a smartphone with a map app inside a car, illustrating the good trend slowly disappeared in navigation habits. People being present and attentive while driving.

    tonyMEGAphone , Rahul Himkar

    #24

    Hand passing house key over a small model home, symbolizing a good trend slowly disappeared in real estate transactions. Housing affordability.

    Intrepid-Artist-595 , freepik

    #25

    Hand holding a microphone emerging from behind a red curtain, symbolizing a good trend slowly disappeared. Being earnest in comedy. I love my fair share of ironic humor but I'm so tired of "the joke is funny because it's not funny" being absolutely everywhere.

    chloe-and-timmy , freepik

    #26

    Man wearing a tin foil hat while working on a laptop, symbolizing a good trend slowly disappeared in online discussions. Conspiracy theorists uses to be seen as nut jobs, now every person has at least once conspiracy theory that they believe to be truth.

    No-Cauliflower-4661 , sheremetaphoto

    #27

    Pre-Reagan trend of access to free/affordable with a part time summer job public university education and government job training programs.

    Turbulent-Ad6620

    #28

    Two people playing a dance arcade game with illuminated arrow pads, highlighting a good trend slowly disappeared in gaming. Dance dance revolution.

    Twostepsfromlost2 , freepik

    #29

    Three children cleaning a beach, collecting trash in yellow bags, showing a good trend slowly disappeared in environmental care. Beach clean ups.

    Depressy-Goat209 , EyeEm

    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They still do this, it's just that the rude people by far outnumber the ones who clean up. Which goes back to manners -- cleaning up after oneself.

    #30

    Four people in colorful full-body suits and masks in a cluttered room, showing a good trend slowly disappeared. The Harlem shake.

    identifyasgod , DizastaMusic

    #31

    Person pointing at financial chart with pen, analyzing good trend slowly disappeared data next to calculator and laptop. Lower interest rates.

    Ld_squared , RDNE Stock project

    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They cycle and will go back to lower (eventually).

    #32

    People casting ballots at a voting station with American flags, showing a good trend slowly disappeared in participation. Democracy.

    Potential_Sun6667 , freepik

    #33

    Tar and feathering politicians.

    Are_mods_thin_skinnd

    #34

    Planking.

    juancn

    #35

    Self-serve froyo places on every corner.

    keatonpotat0es

