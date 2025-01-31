8 Uplifting Pieces Of News From This January For Those Who Are Fed Up With The Bad Ones
It can often feel like doom and gloom are waiting for us everywhere we look. It’s the middle of winter, so it’s frigid and dreary outside. And if you open up social media, you’re likely to be confronted with various atrocities from around the globe and complaints about how our planet will never recover from the damage we’ve caused.
It’s definitely not easy to stay optimistic these days, but it’s always worth it to seek out some good news that will restore your faith in humanity. That’s why Sam Bentley shares monthly recaps of all the uplifting news stories from the previous 30 days. Below, you’ll find a list of all the best things that happened in January, as well as his video highlighting these events. So enjoy scrolling through, and we hope these headlines will put a smile on your face!
In an effort to spread positivity, Sam Bentley shares monthly videos highlighting the most uplifting recent news stories
Image credits: sambentley
Korean Scientists Developed A Method To Treat Colon Cancer
Incredible. There are a lot of very exciting things happening in medicine right now. I genuinely believe in the next decade or two there will be a significant number of life changing breakthroughs.
We all know that we should be taking care of our mental health, but that’s easier said than done when you work a full-time job, are struggling to make ends meet and see doomsday headlines every time you turn on the TV or pull out your phone.
According to the American Psychological Association, in 2022, a whopping 70% of adults in the U.S. reported that they don’t think their government cares about them. 64% of Americans also said that they feel like their rights are under attack, and 76% admitted that worries about the future of their nation causes a significant amount of stress in their daily lives.
New York Signed Into Law A Bill That Will Fine Fossil Fuel Companies
Unsurprisingly, inflation is also a source of stress for 83% of Americans, and over a quarter of adults in the U.S. admitted that they’re so stressed most days, they can’t even function properly.
While there’s an immense amount of pressure to keep up with current events nowadays, checking the news can also be an anxiety-inducing experience, especially if it leads to doomscrolling.
The UK's National Trust Announced A Massive Restoration Plan Across 250000 Hectares Of Land
Harvard Health Publishing reports that some of the dangers of doomscrolling are physical symptoms including nausea, headaches, muscle tension, neck and shoulder pain, lack of appetite, trouble sleeping and elevated blood pressure.
Reading too many negative news stories can take a toll on mental health as well. It may cause existential anxiety, worse mental well-being and decreased life satisfaction.
The Snow Leopard Population In Kazakhstan Made An Incredible Comeback
My favorite big cat! Whenever I used to draw Lakota as a gryphon when I was younger, her back half would be a snow leopard instead of a lion XD
So what’s the best way to combat all of this? Well, making sure that you have access to positive news is a great place to start. Good News Utah reports that consuming positive news can reduce stress and anxiety, boost your mood, strengthen your relationships, make you more optimistic, help your heart stay healthy and even empower you to give back to others.
But you don’t even have to find news articles that have wholesome headlines to see these benefits. According to Greater Good Magazine, it’s also helpful to simply share good news from your own life with friends and family members.
People Of Louisiana Donated Their Christmas Trees To Help Build Coastal Defenses To Prevent Flooding
I mean, that’s nice and everything but what were they going to do with dead Christmas trees anyway? I think the better story is that communities are trying to find natural, cost effective ways to protect property from the forces of nature.
A 2024 study found that we can increase our feelings of gratitude by opening up to others about our own personal victories. Once we say these positive things out loud, we get an even deeper understanding of how wonderful they are, and our loved ones will likely only validate how lucky we are to be in that position.
Plus, this can strengthen your relationships. If friends and family members hear you sharing positive news, they might be inspired to share their own as well, and the cycle will continue! This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t ever seek out support from loved ones, but it’s just a reminder to focus on the positives as well. They deserve to be celebrated!
Communities Across La Came Together After The Wildfires
Hundreds Of New Species Were Identified
We understand that there are a lot of things happening in the world right now that you might be concerned about, and rightfully so. But don’t forget that there are always good things taking place too!
We would love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. And feel free to share something positive from your life that’s happened recently too! Then, if you want to hear even more good news, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next.
The U.S. Banned New Offshore Drilling Across 625 Million Acres Of Ocean
You can watch Sam's full video right here
Viewers greatly appreciate the positivity, and many thanked Sam for shining a light on these topics
Yeah, uplifting stuff for a change. Shame it's via some TikTokTwät. I'd rather just the good news without his ugly mug on every post.
