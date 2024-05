ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Italian Doll Convention in Milan was marked by a notable event, namely the auction sale of a unique Golden Blush Barbie OOAK doll designed by famous Mattel designer Bill Greening.

This OOAK doll was created exclusively for the event and raised an impressive final bid of €3,300 (+- US$3,500), a significant contribution to the convention’s charitable efforts.

More info: dollshobby.club

