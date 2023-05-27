If you have not been living under a rock, you probably know what ‘goblin mode’ is. This, mostly described as unapologetically self-indulgent and greedy behavior, does not only apply to people but to the animal kingdom as well.

For our entertainment, a Twitter page called “animals going goblin mode" shares the most bizarre images where animals partake in various mischievous acts. They range from making a silly face to “I will destroy you” mode. So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through this collection of hilariously creepy images accidentally captured by people online.