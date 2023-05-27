If you have not been living under a rock, you probably know what ‘goblin mode’ is. This, mostly described as unapologetically self-indulgent and greedy behavior, does not only apply to people but to the animal kingdom as well.

For our entertainment, a Twitter page called “animals going goblin mode" shares the most bizarre images where animals partake in various mischievous acts. They range from making a silly face to “I will destroy you” mode. So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through this collection of hilariously creepy images accidentally captured by people online.

#1

Goblin-Mode-Animals

"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
Ooh, must resist urge to poke the fluff!

#2

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#3

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Helena
Helena
Community Member
And this is why slinky kitties are great

The 'Animals Going Goblin Mode' Twitter page has been active on the social platform since April 2022 and we, as well as other people on the internet, immediately took an interest in it. Goblin mode’s popularity in general extends even to Oxford as in 2022 it was nominated as the word of the year by public vote. This term started to appear in 2009, and when Covid restrictions started to ease, goblin mode skyrocketed since people had gotten comfortable with a new lifestyle.
#4

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#5

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Rebekah
Rebekah
Community Member
Did you enjoy breakfast? "Yaaaaaaaassssssssss!!"

#6

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Goblin mode is good for our mental health since it loosens up our uptight lives. It lets us acknowledge that we are not supposed to be always living an ideal life, which lets us relax and indulge in what we were not essentially letting ourselves do.

“One premise of ‘goblin mode’ is about saying no to outside pressures and expectations that no longer align with your well-being. I think this is very timely for living through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought so many restrictions,” says Karmel Choi, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. “After holding it together for so long, people are ready to let go. They want to live on their own terms, even if it’s messy."
#7

Goblin-Mode-Animals

It's_me
It's_me
Community Member
I see a brain freeze in their future.

#8

Goblin-Mode-Animals

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
‘Hi honey, you do be lookin beautiful tod— AAAAAAAAAAY’

#9

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Seeing animals going goblin mode only confirms that it is natural, and we should not be ashamed of that whatsoever. Luckily, we do not have such galleries of us going goblin mode as do our furry friends, and maybe that’s for the best. So whether you let yourself loose from time to time or not, we highly recommend exploring this part of yourself.
#10

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#11

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Rebekah
Rebekah
Community Member
Water piglet is hungry.

#12

Goblin-Mode-Animals

If you feel that this list was way too short for you, we advise you to check out our previous post here. However, if that is still not enough, we have other similar posts, like times when cats hilariously malfunctioned. Feel free to check them out and leave a comment on what you think about goblin mode.
#13

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Lightning_Thief
Lightning_Thief
Community Member
"Hello from the other side! I must have meowed a thousand times!"

#14

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#15

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#16

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#17

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Community Member
I too will sit like this until attention is received

#18

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#19

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Incompetent Pigeon
Incompetent Pigeon
Community Member
I'm no furry, but the dog looks better than the girl

#20

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#21

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#22

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#23

Goblin-Mode-Animals

pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
That's not a goblin, that's a gremlin

#24

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Yeet_girl360
Yeet_girl360
Community Member
He only wants to talk about your cars extended warranty

#25

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#26

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#27

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#28

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Yeet_girl360
Yeet_girl360
Community Member
When your mom walks in on you and your siblings getting snacks in the kitchen at unholy hours of the night:

#29

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#30

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#31

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#32

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#33

Goblin-Mode-Animals

lizzie lixx
lizzie lixx
Community Member
Is that cat brushing its teeth?

#34

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Robin DJW
Robin DJW
Community Member
Those birds can do serious damage. They never left the dinosaur stage.

#35

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Robin DJW
Robin DJW
Community Member
PLease wash his paws immediately. wet cement is corrosive. You seriously don't want him licking it off his feet, either.

#36

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#37

Goblin-Mode-Animals

pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
Rudolph's bullies are starting to get to him.

#38

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#39

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#40

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#41

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#42

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Yeet_girl360
Yeet_girl360
Community Member
Waking up before your alarm be like:

#43

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Helena
Helena
Community Member
Just a birb out here birbin

#44

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#45

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#46

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Yeet_girl360
Yeet_girl360
Community Member
They look like the evolved form of the Grapoids from Tremors (the movie)

#47

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#48

Goblin-Mode-Animals

ToastedFroggy
ToastedFroggy
Community Member
"Does I haz spinash in my teefs?"

#49

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Yeet_girl360
Yeet_girl360
Community Member
When your demon portal spell actually works:

#50

Goblin-Mode-Animals

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
‘Honey I swear it isn’t what it looks like’

#51

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
I'm jealous... I want to feel like that. He's seeing into unknown dimensions.

#52

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#53

Goblin-Mode-Animals

#54

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Community Member
oh the poor baby!!! This just looks so mean to the poor cat

#55

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
Looks like a start of a bad joke…

#56

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Danny Haworth
Danny Haworth
Community Member
I thought cow licks were meant to be in your hair?

#57

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
I never knew you could actually grow a basketball.

#58

Goblin-Mode-Animals

Robin DJW
Robin DJW
Community Member
That's just sick. Poor kitty needs professional help.

#59

Goblin-Mode-Animals