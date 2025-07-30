Glow In The Dark Starry Night Sky Paintings

ADVERTISEMENT

Shadowlux Art is my new glow in the dark project!

My name is Esther Iranyi and I’ve painted glow art for over 10 years for Stella Murals, I sold large murals that were invisible during the day and glowed brightly with starry night skies at night.

Now I’m moving back to using a more traditional style art with both colour for the daytime and glow. It’s like asking day and night to play nicely on the same canvas!

These paintings are from a small series of forests with tiny galaxies in the sky overhead. They glow all night and are best hung closely by your bed making a tiny nighttime window to the stars.

If you sleep uneasy or have insomnia you will appreciate these glowing night time paintings on your wall that help you dream.

More info: shadowluxart.com

Glow in the Dark Nebula Painting | During the Day

Glow in the dark Nebula Painting | at Night

Glow in the dark Nebula Forest Painting in Half Light

A Closeup of my Colourful Glow Paintings

Glowing Skies, Nebula Painting at Night

