After painting glow-in-the-dark murals for over 10 years in the dark (literally), it's a total pleasure to give my art some colour.

While I've made hundreds of glowing starry night sky murals in New Zealand, when I moved to Australia, I wanted to get back to making art in the daylight. In this sunny country, why would it be a shame to be working all the time in a dark studio? The new paintings still glow brightly, though!

I painted these lions as part of a little series of animal portraits. I'm now starting to combine my starry skies with the animals I connect with, so I won't be doing a portrait series again soon. But never say never...anything might happen in a universe where lions glow. The portrait art is 30 cm x 30 cm, painted on a deep edge canvas.

More info: shadowluxart.com