If you’re a fan of The Matrix films, you’ll remember the classic moment when Neo spots a black cat passing twice and simply attributes it to déjà vu. But as Trinity swiftly informs him, it isn’t always so simple. In their world, this was actually a glitch in the Matrix, reminding everyone that they are in fact, in a simulation. Regardless of whether or not you believe we’re all plugged into the Matrix, (that’s a discussion for another day…) we think you’ll enjoy pretending, at least for as long as it takes you to read this article, that we are.

Below, you’ll find examples of creepily accurate animal doppelgangers that might make you feel like you’re seeing double. From dogs that look identical to rows of seagulls all perched in unison, be sure to upvote the animal look-alikes that you can’t believe were caught on camera. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that might make you wonder if we truly are living in a simulation, you can find a another Bored Panda article featuring inexplicable glitches in the Matrix right here.

#1

People Always Ask How I Can Tell My Cats Apart, And I Can Never Answer How. I Just Know

People Always Ask How I Can Tell My Cats Apart, And I Can Never Answer How. I Just Know

Lazy-Squish Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

left ones cheeks are floofier

#2

There's A Glitch In The Matrix

There's A Glitch In The Matrix

psykideillix Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

The same head tilt and everything! Wow lol

#3

These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

_vedantt1_ Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are they queuing for something? Are they British cats?

You might not be convinced that the Matrix, let alone the idea that it can glitch, is real. And that is totally fine; it might take donning a tin foil hat to believe in it. But you have to admit that it is not every day we see identical animals lined up next to each other or posed exactly the same way. Whatever it is that’s causing these occurrences, perhaps just simple coincidences, they are fascinating to see. 

When it comes to animals having doppelgangers, we often only hear about owners who look like their pets, rather than pets who look like one another. Psychologist Sadahiko Nakajima has dedicated his research to exploring human and animal doppelgangers, and he has found that it’s very common for owners to resemble their fur babies. He has several theories as to why this happens, one of which being the exposure effect. This essentially means that we are drawn to familiar things, so pet owners tend to gravitate towards animals with similar facial features to their own, particularly around the eyes. Perhaps this is also why animal doppelgangers tend to find one another? 
#4

Twinsie Derp. How This Is Comfortable?

Twinsie Derp. How This Is Comfortable?

verve1994 Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

So.. my dog isn't the only one who does yoga while alseep

#5

Catnal Space

Catnal Space

DD1234567 Report

Greta Kolding
Greta Kolding
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Must be Scandinavian cats.

#6

A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild

A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild

totzalotz Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

don't walk under a ladder

Glitches in the Matrix can happen with anything and everything, though. They don’t have to feature animals who look creepily alike. And although the first Matrix film was released in 1999, many people have held onto the ideas discussed in the movies. In 2021, film directory Rodney Ascher released A Glitch in the Matrix, a documentary tackling the question of whether or not we’re living in a simulation, featuring testimonies, philosophical evidence and even scientific explanations in his search for the answer. 

Jordan Hoffman, a writer for Vanity Fair, spoke to Rodney Ascher about the film and discussed the world’s fascination with this topic. Hoffman first notes that the documentary features some very upsetting scenes, including one early on in the film where an “eyewitness” vividly describes a terrifying dissociative episode he had. Whether the Matrix exists or not, Hoffman says the world is certainly a bizarre place.  
#7

I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He's The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something

I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He's The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something

Clear-Relief-1424 Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Warning you of cuteness overload

#8

These Birds In Hyde Park

These Birds In Hyde Park

reddit.com Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wayy too perfect!

#9

Everybody Smiles For The Camera

Everybody Smiles For The Camera

Chompering Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look at the grumpy little one, hahaaha!

Hoffman explains that A Glitch in the Matrix is a heavy film to watch, and it even features a testimony from the so-called “Matrix murderer” Josh Cooke, who at 19 years old shot his mother and father, claiming he was living in the Matrix. Hoffman wondered if the nature of this documentary started to mess with director Rodney Ascher’s head, but thankfully, he said he managed to keep work separate from his personal life. “Even having conversations with Joshua Cooke about the murder of his parents, I would go home and play with my kid, then fall asleep in front of the TV,” Ascher explained. “It’s a day at the office. I like to think that my movies are crazier than I am in person. What affected me was being in the mix room—watching it big, hearing the sound design and music that Jonathan Snipes made. Hearing that existential dread at a loud volume does start to work through your lower intestines.”
#10

On Our Walk Today, We Met Two Dogs Identical To Ours

On Our Walk Today, We Met Two Dogs Identical To Ours

Libss231 Report

Manasvi Tupe
Manasvi Tupe
Community Member
33 minutes ago

they got separated you got them together now!

#11

Sometimes It's Hard To Tell Them Apart

Sometimes It's Hard To Tell Them Apart

Costasmk Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

right one has bigger, fluffier cheeks. both are adorable

#12

Last Month My Cat Disappeared. A Week Ago I Found Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Cat Came Back. Now I Have Two Identical Cats

Last Month My Cat Disappeared. A Week Ago I Found Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Cat Came Back. Now I Have Two Identical Cats

Stanislav Zak Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Heckin chonkers

And although Rodney Ascher was happy to make a film exploring possible glitches in the Matrix, he understands that sometimes the reason people believe in such an idea is due to the use of psychedelic drugs, though he decided not to discuss that in his documentary. “We considered including the topic of DMT, in which people who take it go to another reality," he told Vanity Fair. "If you read the book The Spirit Molecule, there are descriptions of people who take a short psychedelic trip that reminded me a lot of sleep paralysis, in that there are reports of similar apparitions,” Ascher explained. “One possibility suggests that it is not a hallucination from random imaginary sparks—that you are seeing something ‘real’ from a heightened sense of awareness.”
#13

My Cat's Doppelganger Lives Upstairs From Us

My Cat's Doppelganger Lives Upstairs From Us

BoognishWeen Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think they are both judgemental

#14

There Is 2 Of Each Cat Outside Of This Abandoned House

There Is 2 Of Each Cat Outside Of This Abandoned House

StrangeBedfellows Report

TKA
TKA
Community Member
1 hour ago

Took me a minute to see the 6th one in the planter 😂

#15

Night Herons And Kingfishers With Identical Poses. Looks Like Copied And Pasted (Taiwan)

Night Herons And Kingfishers With Identical Poses. Looks Like Copied And Pasted (Taiwan)

manaluuu Report

There are a variety of possible explanations as to why we might think we’ve observed a glitch in the Matrix. One interesting point that Dr. Steven Novella brings up on his blog, Neurologica, is that we could be experiencing glitches in our brains rather than reality. “There is no question that people experience glitches in their stream of perception of external reality,” Dr. Novella writes. “This is a common topic of psychological study, and pretty much the entire field of stage illusion. One very common theme of critical thinking and scientific skepticism is that we seek to carefully explain these apparent glitches as largely neurological phenomena (an approach I call neuropsychological humility).”
#16

For Weeks Kept Seeing What I Thought Was The Same White Cat Everyday But Like A ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ It Was Impossibly Everywhere. Then Today My Questions Were Answered

For Weeks Kept Seeing What I Thought Was The Same White Cat Everyday But Like A ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ It Was Impossibly Everywhere. Then Today My Questions Were Answered

I thought maybe it was two cats just never spied at the same time. Then that seemed impossible. 

ArtfulPandora Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh my, that would drive me nuts too

#17

This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers From South Of Stockholm, Sweden Who Likes To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes

This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers From South Of Stockholm, Sweden Who Likes To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes

kattvakt Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, that white dot will mess a bit if they try blaming eachother 😄

#18

Picture? What Picture?

Picture? What Picture?

waitwhatup Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

omg i love that aesthetic tho

Dr. Novella explains that when we experience an anomaly or an amazing coincidence, the idea of neuropsychological humility means that we should first consider that it was a glitch in the way our brain functions, rather than assuming there were external phenomena at play. “Our stream of experience is an extremely active constructive process,” Dr. Novella notes. “Perceptions are filtered, altered, enhanced, compared, matched to internal patterns, and altered again. Memory is also an active constructive process. Attention, cognitive biases, and expectation all shape our perceptions of reality.”
#19

Look-Alikes

Look-Alikes

vladgrinch Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

So cute!

#20

Our Identical Twin Lambs

Our Identical Twin Lambs

JackUIM Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dolly?

#21

You Don't See This Every Day

You Don't See This Every Day

reddit.com Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

That one stray bird 😭😭

Dr. Novella goes on to note that the brain is not perfect. “Even things that the brain does well comes at a cost. Our brains are great at finding patterns in data – but that talent means that our brains also tend to see possible patterns in noise,” he writes. “Further, the brain is not always functioning ‘normally’ (within nominal parameters). We may be sleepy, drunk, highly emotional, or even experience seizures or similar neurological phenomena. But to be clear, even when functioning perfectly, the brain is subject to glitches.”
#22

I've Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake

I've Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake

anders1318 Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now I've had the time of my life ... No, I never felt like this before

#23

There's Been A Glitch In The Matrix

There's Been A Glitch In The Matrix

sergmezing Report

#24

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

poisonouschimp Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ctrl C, Ctrl V

“The bottom line is that parsing reality is horrifically complex, and our brains do an incredible job, but they are also an evolved mess,” Dr. Novella says. “Like all adaptations, they work well enough with the material at hand, but are not perfect, include many trade-offs, and have serious limitations. It is no wonder that our perception of reality is a little fuzzy at the edges.” Our brains making mistakes can’t account for the photos on this list, as we have photographic evidence of these occurrences. But when it comes to spooky and unsettling experiences that we can’t explain, don’t count out the possibility that your brain just had a hiccup.
#25

2 Deer Pooping At The Same Time

2 Deer Pooping At The Same Time

WEL5H Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

These deers poop like a dog! Never knew they did it like that.

#26

The Dog I'm Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food

The Dog I'm Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food

Captainsboot Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

When I read the title, I thought the dog looked like her food, not the food packet! smh

#27

My Cat Went Missing For 2 Days. My Cat Comes To The Door And 30 Mins Later My Neighbor Comes And Drops Off What He Thought Was My Cat

My Cat Went Missing For 2 Days. My Cat Comes To The Door And 30 Mins Later My Neighbor Comes And Drops Off What He Thought Was My Cat

Now I have two identical cats.

Now I have two identical cats.

teoman_asyn Report

P Switch
P Switch
Community Member
1 hour ago

They looking at each other like''who are you?''

Is this list convincing you that we're living in a simulation? Or at least making you want to rewatch The Matrix? We hope you're enjoying these adorable, yet maybe a little unsettling, photos of animals looking identical or mimicking one another. Keep upvoting the pics that would have blown your mind if you had seen them in real life, and feel free to share any of your own personal "glitch in the matrix" stories in the comments. Then, if you want to check out even more animal doppelgangers, you can find a previous Bored Panda article featuring animals who look suspiciously like celebrities right here.

#28

My Dog, Flirt (Left) Found Her Doppelgänger

My Dog, Flirt (Left) Found Her Doppelgänger

minty_farts Report

Sanni Salo
Sanni Salo
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Perfect example of how some breeds are prone to eye problems...

#29

Double Double Doggo

Double Double Doggo

supurrrnova Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Double doggo = double trouble

#30

They Do This Every Day At The Same Time

They Do This Every Day At The Same Time

111ruberducky Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its like the ink started running out when they were born ;))

#31

A Few Years Ago I Found Someone Online Who Had My Dog's Doppelgänger. Well, Thanks To A Road Trip, They Were Able To Meet Last Week! This Is Potato And Rufus

A Few Years Ago I Found Someone Online Who Had My Dog's Doppelgänger. Well, Thanks To A Road Trip, They Were Able To Meet Last Week! This Is Potato And Rufus

BeansandWeiss Report

#32

These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth

These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth

9999monkeys Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

one of their marks makes a heart awwww ❤️❤️

#33

My Dog's Ear Looks Like His Own Face

My Dog's Ear Looks Like His Own Face

Embeast Report

Mark Howell
Mark Howell
Community Member
1 hour ago

Always carry ID

#34

My Roommate's Little Voids

My Roommate's Little Voids

hbrannock7 Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful eyes

#35

A Glitch In The Puppy Matrix

A Glitch In The Puppy Matrix

mouseinthecorner Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too many adorable pups!!

#36

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V

treslittlebirds99 Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Their smiles just made my day

#37

Glitch In The Matrix

Glitch In The Matrix

febennett Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cute but they are staring straight into your soul.

#38

Um. My Parents Don’t Have A Cat, Let Alone Half A Dozen

Um. My Parents Don’t Have A Cat, Let Alone Half A Dozen

captandor Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

You mean didn't. Past tense.

#39

Copy Dachshund, Paste Dachshund

Copy Dachshund, Paste Dachshund

erickgramajo Report

#40

Adorable Glitch In The Matrix

Adorable Glitch In The Matrix

susanlobster Report

#41

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

pcarn9 Report

#42

We Thought This Cat Was Ours But Ours Just Came Home And Now We Have Two. Is She Yours?

We Thought This Cat Was Ours But Ours Just Came Home And Now We Have Two. Is She Yours?

Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Nope. Same cat.

#43

A Once In A Lifetime Shot For Me

A Once In A Lifetime Shot For Me

Yaherd_Meigh Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love stingrays!!!! 🖤

#44

There Was An Old German Shepherd Here Last Month

There Was An Old German Shepherd Here Last Month

GiulioMichelon Report

#45

Double Doppelgangers

Double Doppelgangers

a_weepingangel Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited)

A Doppelgang...?

#46

Goat Spawn Glitch In Earth Version 1.0.4

Goat Spawn Glitch In Earth Version 1.0.4

makethemadnesstop Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
36 minutes ago

"I told you goats grow on trees!"

#47

One Of These Is Not My Cat, But Tried To Join The Dog/Cat Walk

One Of These Is Not My Cat, But Tried To Join The Dog/Cat Walk

Macaroon_mojo Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This could be a picture I've taken, except for the dog. My tuxedo cat likes to walk with me, and sometimes we meet an identical one that lives nearby.

#48

A Rather Cute Glitch In The Matrix

A Rather Cute Glitch In The Matrix

kinkadec Report

#49

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

imgur.com Report

#50

Thought My Cat Was Outside When I Saw This Guy

Thought My Cat Was Outside When I Saw This Guy

3ngine3ar Report

#51

Found A Glitch While Scrolling On Facebook Pictures Of Cats

Found A Glitch While Scrolling On Facebook Pictures Of Cats

KaiMostaddictive Report

#52

Copycats

Copycats

sloppeejoe Report

#53

My Cat Gets Visits From His Doppelganger

My Cat Gets Visits From His Doppelganger

maxaxel3000 Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe the Doppelganger is your cat...

#54

One Of These Is Not My Cat, Can Get Confusing From A Distance

One Of These Is Not My Cat, Can Get Confusing From A Distance

FedUpFrog Report

#55

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

ISFJ-T Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

The way their tongues hang out of their mouths!! Too cute for me

#56

I Saw A Post The Other Day About Visiting Cat Doppelgangers. My Tuxedo Cat And His Tuxedo Neighbors

I Saw A Post The Other Day About Visiting Cat Doppelgangers. My Tuxedo Cat And His Tuxedo Neighbors

too_much_minecraft Report

RMA
RMA
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Every apartment comes with the standard Cat A. You can upgrade to Cat B but it’s expensive. Most stick with Cat A.

#57

Copy And Paste

Copy And Paste

TheEvolvingFool Report

#58

These 2 Cats Came To Me As Strays, Several Years Apart. I Sometimes Call Them Copy And Paste

These 2 Cats Came To Me As Strays, Several Years Apart. I Sometimes Call Them Copy And Paste

georgepordgie Report

#59

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Resize

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Resize

Hoax_xaoH Report

#60

Blursed Resemblance

Blursed Resemblance

bigpapaglim Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Take care when cooking

#61

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Life_Uh_Finds_A_Wah Report

#62

My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

living-trainwreck Report

#63

Can You Tell They’re Littermates?

Can You Tell They’re Littermates?

BeautifulTango Report

#64

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

DR_1337FEET Report

#65

Lilo Met Her Doppelganger Today

Lilo Met Her Doppelganger Today

WulfySky Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 hour ago

one dog, two leashes ?

#66

Last Month My Dog Ran Away. It's Been A Week Since I Met Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Dog Came Back And Now I Have Two Identical Ones

Last Month My Dog Ran Away. It's Been A Week Since I Met Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Dog Came Back And Now I Have Two Identical Ones

Lucas Alves Report

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean neither of them seem bothered so..

#67

I Looked Over, And My Cat Was Doing The Same Thing As The Curtain

I Looked Over, And My Cat Was Doing The Same Thing As The Curtain

LeadTheWay Report

#68

A Cat That Looks Just Like Mine Showed Up At My Backyard. Now I Don't Know Which One To Bring Inside

A Cat That Looks Just Like Mine Showed Up At My Backyard. Now I Don't Know Which One To Bring Inside

reddit.com Report

Mark Howell
Mark Howell
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sure they will let you in if you're house trained ;o)

#69

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

MickeyD1996 Report

#70

My Dog Stella (A Portuguese Water Dog) And Her Mini Look-Alike, Roxie (A Havapoo)

My Dog Stella (A Portuguese Water Dog) And Her Mini Look-Alike, Roxie (A Havapoo)

noseholes1 Report

#71

The Same Two Birds Sitting Under The Same Two Car Models Of The Same Color

The Same Two Birds Sitting Under The Same Two Car Models Of The Same Color