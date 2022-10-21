130 Animal Glitches In The Matrix That Might Freak You Out
If you’re a fan of The Matrix films, you’ll remember the classic moment when Neo spots a black cat passing twice and simply attributes it to déjà vu. But as Trinity swiftly informs him, it isn’t always so simple. In their world, this was actually a glitch in the Matrix, reminding everyone that they are in fact, in a simulation. Regardless of whether or not you believe we’re all plugged into the Matrix, (that’s a discussion for another day…) we think you’ll enjoy pretending, at least for as long as it takes you to read this article, that we are.
Below, you’ll find examples of creepily accurate animal doppelgangers that might make you feel like you’re seeing double. From dogs that look identical to rows of seagulls all perched in unison, be sure to upvote the animal look-alikes that you can’t believe were caught on camera. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that might make you wonder if we truly are living in a simulation, you can find a another Bored Panda article featuring inexplicable glitches in the Matrix right here.
This post may include affiliate links.
People Always Ask How I Can Tell My Cats Apart, And I Can Never Answer How. I Just Know
There's A Glitch In The Matrix
These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs
You might not be convinced that the Matrix, let alone the idea that it can glitch, is real. And that is totally fine; it might take donning a tin foil hat to believe in it. But you have to admit that it is not every day we see identical animals lined up next to each other or posed exactly the same way. Whatever it is that’s causing these occurrences, perhaps just simple coincidences, they are fascinating to see.
When it comes to animals having doppelgangers, we often only hear about owners who look like their pets, rather than pets who look like one another. Psychologist Sadahiko Nakajima has dedicated his research to exploring human and animal doppelgangers, and he has found that it’s very common for owners to resemble their fur babies. He has several theories as to why this happens, one of which being the exposure effect. This essentially means that we are drawn to familiar things, so pet owners tend to gravitate towards animals with similar facial features to their own, particularly around the eyes. Perhaps this is also why animal doppelgangers tend to find one another?
Twinsie Derp. How This Is Comfortable?
Catnal Space
A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild
Glitches in the Matrix can happen with anything and everything, though. They don’t have to feature animals who look creepily alike. And although the first Matrix film was released in 1999, many people have held onto the ideas discussed in the movies. In 2021, film directory Rodney Ascher released A Glitch in the Matrix, a documentary tackling the question of whether or not we’re living in a simulation, featuring testimonies, philosophical evidence and even scientific explanations in his search for the answer.
Jordan Hoffman, a writer for Vanity Fair, spoke to Rodney Ascher about the film and discussed the world’s fascination with this topic. Hoffman first notes that the documentary features some very upsetting scenes, including one early on in the film where an “eyewitness” vividly describes a terrifying dissociative episode he had. Whether the Matrix exists or not, Hoffman says the world is certainly a bizarre place.
I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He's The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something
These Birds In Hyde Park
Everybody Smiles For The Camera
Hoffman explains that A Glitch in the Matrix is a heavy film to watch, and it even features a testimony from the so-called “Matrix murderer” Josh Cooke, who at 19 years old shot his mother and father, claiming he was living in the Matrix. Hoffman wondered if the nature of this documentary started to mess with director Rodney Ascher’s head, but thankfully, he said he managed to keep work separate from his personal life. “Even having conversations with Joshua Cooke about the murder of his parents, I would go home and play with my kid, then fall asleep in front of the TV,” Ascher explained. “It’s a day at the office. I like to think that my movies are crazier than I am in person. What affected me was being in the mix room—watching it big, hearing the sound design and music that Jonathan Snipes made. Hearing that existential dread at a loud volume does start to work through your lower intestines.”
On Our Walk Today, We Met Two Dogs Identical To Ours
Sometimes It's Hard To Tell Them Apart
Last Month My Cat Disappeared. A Week Ago I Found Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Cat Came Back. Now I Have Two Identical Cats
And although Rodney Ascher was happy to make a film exploring possible glitches in the Matrix, he understands that sometimes the reason people believe in such an idea is due to the use of psychedelic drugs, though he decided not to discuss that in his documentary. “We considered including the topic of DMT, in which people who take it go to another reality," he told Vanity Fair. "If you read the book The Spirit Molecule, there are descriptions of people who take a short psychedelic trip that reminded me a lot of sleep paralysis, in that there are reports of similar apparitions,” Ascher explained. “One possibility suggests that it is not a hallucination from random imaginary sparks—that you are seeing something ‘real’ from a heightened sense of awareness.”
My Cat's Doppelganger Lives Upstairs From Us
There Is 2 Of Each Cat Outside Of This Abandoned House
Night Herons And Kingfishers With Identical Poses. Looks Like Copied And Pasted (Taiwan)
There are a variety of possible explanations as to why we might think we’ve observed a glitch in the Matrix. One interesting point that Dr. Steven Novella brings up on his blog, Neurologica, is that we could be experiencing glitches in our brains rather than reality. “There is no question that people experience glitches in their stream of perception of external reality,” Dr. Novella writes. “This is a common topic of psychological study, and pretty much the entire field of stage illusion. One very common theme of critical thinking and scientific skepticism is that we seek to carefully explain these apparent glitches as largely neurological phenomena (an approach I call neuropsychological humility).”
For Weeks Kept Seeing What I Thought Was The Same White Cat Everyday But Like A ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ It Was Impossibly Everywhere. Then Today My Questions Were Answered
I thought maybe it was two cats just never spied at the same time. Then that seemed impossible.
This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers From South Of Stockholm, Sweden Who Likes To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes
Well, that white dot will mess a bit if they try blaming eachother 😄
Picture? What Picture?
Dr. Novella explains that when we experience an anomaly or an amazing coincidence, the idea of neuropsychological humility means that we should first consider that it was a glitch in the way our brain functions, rather than assuming there were external phenomena at play. “Our stream of experience is an extremely active constructive process,” Dr. Novella notes. “Perceptions are filtered, altered, enhanced, compared, matched to internal patterns, and altered again. Memory is also an active constructive process. Attention, cognitive biases, and expectation all shape our perceptions of reality.”
Look-Alikes
Our Identical Twin Lambs
You Don't See This Every Day
Dr. Novella goes on to note that the brain is not perfect. “Even things that the brain does well comes at a cost. Our brains are great at finding patterns in data – but that talent means that our brains also tend to see possible patterns in noise,” he writes. “Further, the brain is not always functioning ‘normally’ (within nominal parameters). We may be sleepy, drunk, highly emotional, or even experience seizures or similar neurological phenomena. But to be clear, even when functioning perfectly, the brain is subject to glitches.”
I've Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake
There's Been A Glitch In The Matrix
“The bottom line is that parsing reality is horrifically complex, and our brains do an incredible job, but they are also an evolved mess,” Dr. Novella says. “Like all adaptations, they work well enough with the material at hand, but are not perfect, include many trade-offs, and have serious limitations. It is no wonder that our perception of reality is a little fuzzy at the edges.” Our brains making mistakes can’t account for the photos on this list, as we have photographic evidence of these occurrences. But when it comes to spooky and unsettling experiences that we can’t explain, don’t count out the possibility that your brain just had a hiccup.
2 Deer Pooping At The Same Time
These deers poop like a dog! Never knew they did it like that.
The Dog I'm Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food
When I read the title, I thought the dog looked like her food, not the food packet! smh
My Cat Went Missing For 2 Days. My Cat Comes To The Door And 30 Mins Later My Neighbor Comes And Drops Off What He Thought Was My Cat
Now I have two identical cats.
Is this list convincing you that we're living in a simulation? Or at least making you want to rewatch The Matrix? We hope you're enjoying these adorable, yet maybe a little unsettling, photos of animals looking identical or mimicking one another. Keep upvoting the pics that would have blown your mind if you had seen them in real life, and feel free to share any of your own personal "glitch in the matrix" stories in the comments. Then, if you want to check out even more animal doppelgangers, you can find a previous Bored Panda article featuring animals who look suspiciously like celebrities right here.
My Dog, Flirt (Left) Found Her Doppelgänger
Perfect example of how some breeds are prone to eye problems...
Double Double Doggo
They Do This Every Day At The Same Time
A Few Years Ago I Found Someone Online Who Had My Dog's Doppelgänger. Well, Thanks To A Road Trip, They Were Able To Meet Last Week! This Is Potato And Rufus
These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth
My Dog's Ear Looks Like His Own Face
My Roommate's Little Voids
A Glitch In The Puppy Matrix
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V
Glitch In The Matrix
Um. My Parents Don’t Have A Cat, Let Alone Half A Dozen
Copy Dachshund, Paste Dachshund
Adorable Glitch In The Matrix
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
We Thought This Cat Was Ours But Ours Just Came Home And Now We Have Two. Is She Yours?
There Was An Old German Shepherd Here Last Month
Double Doppelgangers
Goat Spawn Glitch In Earth Version 1.0.4
One Of These Is Not My Cat, But Tried To Join The Dog/Cat Walk
This could be a picture I've taken, except for the dog. My tuxedo cat likes to walk with me, and sometimes we meet an identical one that lives nearby.
A Rather Cute Glitch In The Matrix
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
Thought My Cat Was Outside When I Saw This Guy
Found A Glitch While Scrolling On Facebook Pictures Of Cats
Copycats
My Cat Gets Visits From His Doppelganger
One Of These Is Not My Cat, Can Get Confusing From A Distance
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
The way their tongues hang out of their mouths!! Too cute for me