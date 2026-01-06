ADVERTISEMENT

Pop-art, video game characters, celebrities - all immortalized in beautifully made stained glass signs is what Deke Cameron, aka ‘The Glass Clown’, has made his life’s work.

Using such an old and painstaking technique to capture the vivid colors and odd shapes of a Pokémon or one of the vintage cartoon characters many grew up with makes sense the more you think about it. As much as every frame and animation took time and effort from the artists, so does capturing the essence of the characters forever in glass.

