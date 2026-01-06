This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Vivid Stained Glass Signs (41 Pics)
Pop-art, video game characters, celebrities - all immortalized in beautifully made stained glass signs is what Deke Cameron, aka ‘The Glass Clown’, has made his life’s work.
Using such an old and painstaking technique to capture the vivid colors and odd shapes of a Pokémon or one of the vintage cartoon characters many grew up with makes sense the more you think about it. As much as every frame and animation took time and effort from the artists, so does capturing the essence of the characters forever in glass.
Cameron’s work is old-school in the best way possible, inviting an appreciation for the fine craftsmanship and time it takes to break, cut, and infuse each little piece of glass. In a world that seems to only know trends that move too fast for most to keep up with, this is the type of art that makes you stop and wait a few moments for the light to hit it at that perfect angle.