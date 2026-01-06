ADVERTISEMENT

Pop-art, video game characters, celebrities - all immortalized in beautifully made stained glass signs is what Deke Cameron, aka ‘The Glass Clown’, has made his life’s work.

Using such an old and painstaking technique to capture the vivid colors and odd shapes of a Pokémon or one of the vintage cartoon characters many grew up with makes sense the more you think about it. As much as every frame and animation took time and effort from the artists, so does capturing the essence of the characters forever in glass.

Check out Cameron’s work on his website and Instagram page, and let us know which of YOUR favorite characters he should do next!

#1

Stained glass sign featuring a vivid pop culture icon of a duck wearing a top hat with dollar sign eyes.

theglassclown Report

11points

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would have loved this as a kid! And prob kow too!

1
1point


Cameron’s work is old-school in the best way possible, inviting an appreciation for the fine craftsmanship and time it takes to break, cut, and infuse each little piece of glass. In a world that seems to only know trends that move too fast for most to keep up with, this is the type of art that makes you stop and wait a few moments for the light to hit it at that perfect angle.
    #2

    Stained glass sign featuring a pop culture dog icon with speech bubble saying this is fine, vivid colors.

    theglassclown Report

    10points
    
    #3

    Stained glass sign of a vivid orange pop culture fish icon with red and white background hanging by chains.

    theglassclown Report

    8points
    
    #4

    Vivid stained glass sign of a red ladybug with black spots on a brown background, showcasing pop culture icon style.

    theglassclown Report

    8points
    
    #5

    Stained glass sign of a pop culture icon Snoopy dressed as a chef stirring a pot with vegetables around.

    theglassclown Report

    8points
    
    #6

    Stained glass sign depicting a pop culture icon wearing a red dress with white ears on a dark circular background.

    theglassclown Report

    7points
    
    #7

    Stained glass artwork of a pop culture icon Mario driving a kart, showcasing vivid colors and intricate design details.

    theglassclown Report

    7points
    
    #8

    Snoopy pop culture icon crafted as a vivid stained glass sign holding scales and sword.

    theglassclown Report

    7points
    
    #9

    Vivid stained glass sign featuring a colorful yellow and orange pop culture icon bird with blue border.

    theglassclown Report

    6points
    
    #10

    Vivid stained glass sign of a pop culture icon in white armor holding weapons against a yellow and red background.

    theglassclown Report

    6points
    
    #11

    Stained glass sign of a pop culture icon wearing a winter hat with New York letters in blue and white colors.

    theglassclown Report

    6points
    
    #12

    Stained glass art of a colorful vintage car piled with luggage and tropical leaves, showcasing pop culture icons.

    theglassclown Report

    6points
    
    #13

    Stained glass art of a popular pop culture icon Pikachu holding a pink flower, displayed outdoors on rocks.

    theglassclown Report

    6points
    
    #14

    Stained glass pop culture icon resembling a cartoon character holding colorful gems and a white knife.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Respect my authority!"

    0
    0points
    
    #15

    Stained glass sign of In-N-Out Burger logo with vivid colors, showcasing pop culture icons in artistic design.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    #16

    Stained glass sign of a cartoonish bird with a yellow beak, showcasing vivid pop culture icon art style.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    #17

    Stained glass art of a pop culture icon Homer Simpson in vibrant colors and detailed design.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    #18

    Stained glass sign depicting a pop culture icon in vivid colors, hanging against a window with trees outside.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    #19

    Stained glass sign depicting pop culture icons Batman and Superman in a vivid and colorful design.

    theglassclown Report

    5points
    
    #20

    Stained glass pantry sign featuring a vivid pop culture icon of a chef with a red bow tie and cooking utensils.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #21

    Stained glass sign featuring pop culture icon Snoopy wrapped as a mummy in vivid blue and beige hues.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #22

    Stained glass art of a pop culture icon holding an umbrella, showcasing vivid colors and intricate design details.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #23

    Stained glass art of a cat wearing a red scarf, a vivid pop culture icon in colorful stained glass signs hanging by a window.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #24

    Vivid stained glass sign featuring a pop culture icon raccoon character in bright orange and yellow hues.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #25

    Stained glass art featuring vivid pop culture icons as colorful UFOs with alien figures in a circular space design.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #26

    Vivid stained glass sign of a person with blonde hair wearing a blue helmet and riding a blue scooter outdoors.

    theglassclown Report

    4points
    
    #27

    Vivid stained glass art featuring pop culture inspired spider designs with colorful glass and wire details.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #28

    Stained glass art of pop culture icon Bart Simpson dressed as a superhero, set against a blue and beige background.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #29

    Stained glass art depicting a pop culture icon with vibrant colors and detailed design in an outdoor setting.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #30

    Stained glass sign featuring a pop culture icon holding a yellow staff, with vivid purple and orange colors.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    sheila_graham_9655 avatar
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band? Love this.

    0
    0points
    
    #31

    Stained glass sign featuring a pop culture icon with vivid colors and detailed design hanging by chains.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #32

    Stained glass sign featuring a vivid pop culture icon with red eyes and a mischievous grin.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #33

    Stained glass art depicting a colorful pop culture icon character in vibrant colors and detailed design.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #34

    Artist posing outdoors with vivid stained glass sign depicting a colorful pop culture icon in yellow and green tones.

    theglassclown Report

    3points
    
    #35

    Stained glass art depicting a pop culture icon with glasses, set against a purple circular background.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #36

    Vivid stained glass sign depicting pop culture icons Superman and Batman in a dynamic face-off scene.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #37

    Close-up of a vivid stained glass sign featuring a pop culture icon in bright orange and blue colors.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #38

    Stained glass art of pop culture icons The Flying Deuces in vivid colors and bold outlines.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #39

    Vivid stained glass sign of Snoopy on his doghouse, showcasing pop culture icon art with bright red and white colors.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #40

    Stained glass artwork of a green pop culture icon character with wide open mouth and colorful eyes in progress.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    
    #41

    Stained glass artwork of a dog’s face featuring vivid colors and intricate metal outlines in a circular design.

    theglassclown Report

    2points
    

