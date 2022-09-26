“[Am I The Jerk] For Wanting My Girlfriend To Wear Appropriate Shoes To An Event?”
If you ever came to school with only a bikini, you would be sent home to change or even punished for violating the dress code; however, it is completely normal to show up like that at the beach. Even though that is an extreme example, it illustrates that certain places and events have their own appropriate attire and violating the dress code would make you look like you’re out of place.
This man on Reddit was very concerned about the shoes his girlfriend was planning to wear to his work event and went online to find out if he was asking too much because he didn’t want to damage his image, which could jeopardize his career.
Man invited his girlfriend to a formal work event but was irritated with her when she refused to wear women’s shoes, fearing for his image
Image credits: HannaElise (not the actual image)
The Original Poster (OP) starts his story by introducing his girlfriend. Apparently, she doesn’t like to buy things that are unnecessary and impractical, she only buys something new when the thing she has is no longer usable and she doesn’t put on makeup or jewelry.
It isn’t because of political reasons and she isn’t consciously being a minimalist, she just genuinely doesn’t care about having a lot of things and them being there just for the beauty of it. It isn’t about the money, either, because when she does buy things, they are expensive and of good quality.
The OP described his girlfriend as non-materialistic and practical as she doesn’t see sense in having things just for the sake of it
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
The problem the boyfriend has is that she sometimes dresses weirdly. In his eyes, the clothes she pairs up doesn’t match and it is hard to buy her things as she won’t care about them. Her view on things makes the OP think that she is autistic, even though she hasn’t been diagnosed.
For the most part, the OP can bear it, but in the comments he expressed his frustration: “I do appreciate her! It’s just sometimes it feels like she doesn’t even try to be a girl – what do you buy for a girl’s birthday if she doesn’t see jewellery as anything more than expensive rocks?”
She’s not doing it because she follows an ideology or because she doesn’t have money, but things only have practical value to her
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
The man doesn’t mind his girlfriend’s appearance for the most part, but recently, he invited her to a formal work event and it made him worry how he will look in front of his boss and colleagues when his girlfriend shows up in a fancy dress and a pair of formal men’s shoes, as she doesn’t have anything else to wear other than her everyday sneakers.
In the comments, the OP explained that his job depends on it and he needs to make a good impression. Coming alone would make him look bad as well, so he asked his girlfriend to buy some high heels, which she refused to wear as they are uncomfortable.
That means that her outfits are not the embodiment of the latest fashion trends
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
Shoes that are uncomfortable that make your feet hurt like they’re falling off and make you feel unstable didn’t appeal to the woman, so she said she would rather not go. The issue of heels is actually deeper than just comfort and the girlfriend explained to the OP that she doesn’t like the expectation and wants to change that.
It seems that the OP understood where she was coming from and wouldn’t say anything in any other circumstance, but at his work, everyone is shallow and men’s shoes would make people there make assumptions about him that he wouldn’t want.
That doesn’t particularly bother the OP most of the time, but he wasn’t happy about her wearing men’s shoes with a formal dress to his work event
Image credits: Chloe Muro (not the actual image)
In the end, the woman agreed to buy women’s shoes that would fit the occasion with a lower heel that would be easy to kick off under the table. However, people in the comments noticed more red flags about the boyfriend.
They didn’t like how he couldn’t come up with any other gift apart from things because any other woman likes jewelry. They also were doubtful that his girlfriend’s shoes would really make him look so bad that his career would be on the line. People were also weirded out about the comment that his girlfriend might be autistic because she doesn’t see value in materialistic things.
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
On the other hand, there were people who imagined that a cocktail dress wouldn’t match with formal men’s shoes the best and suggested that maybe the girlfriend could wear a suit instead because even the ones who were defending the OP understood the girlfriend’s wish for her feet to be comfortable.
While some people were judgemental of the OP for wanting his girlfriend to look a certain way and not accepting who she is, others argued that his work event has certain rules, so a supportive partner would put in extra effort to make them look professional.
He was worried about his image at work and actually feared it damaging his career
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
Dress codes have existed for a long time already and date back a millennia ago, when nobility and royalty used clothing to differentiate themselves from other people. Now it is implemented to give a guide to people on how to dress so that there is a common understanding. For example, it is expected from people in Western cultures to wear black clothing at a funeral and not to wear white at a wedding if you are not the bride.
However, it faces a lot of criticism, especially in school and work environments. In schools, the blame is most often put on girls as their clothes are often described as distracting for the boys, and it makes them feel ashamed of their bodies. People also think that at work, dress codes are ineffective and uncomfortable. Employees feel like the companies put more attention on the person’s appearance than the results of their work.
Although the woman didn’t want to wear uncomfortable shoes, the couple reached a compromise of her wearing low heels
Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455
Image credits: Nicholas Ng (not the actual image)
It is hard to get rid of traditions even if they are flawed because that’s what people did for centuries and those are thoughts they were brought up with. But do you think the OP took it too far? Or do you think his fear of being judged as the employee with the odd girlfriend is valid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The whole focus/argument was on changing her choice of shoes. Why not change the outfit? Instead of an "evening gown" -- why not wear a tux or a silk pantsuit or something along those lines?
The last formal event I went to I got a fancy swishy pants outfit so I could wear comfy shoes that "went with" the outfit. Was it different than what most people wore, yes. Was it formal, appropriate, comfortable, and looked good on me? Heck ya! The focus should be on the whole outfit to be comfortable and appropriate.
Yep - trousers and a jacket would pair nicely with the shoes she wanted to wear and look classy. Unless the company is one of those ‘women must wear tights and heels and dresses and makeup to be acceptable’ in which case….dude, find another job because a place that intolerant WILL have other issues. Trust me..
1940s style mary janes might be an option that walks the line between fancy and practical, but I agree. Women's shoes suck. I own 3 pair that I actually wear, sneakers for work and hiking boots or sandals at home. Or barefoot.
I own a pair of orthopedic mary janes; they're super comfy, and they look nice. Very practical and they go with just about everything. They were very expensive, but they have lasted me more than 10 years.
Yes. Sure heels, especially the ones that have you balancing on a 1cm wide spike, are uncomfortable, impractical, bad for your back, etc. But even most women's flats are uncomfortable. Straps do help. They keep the shoe in place so it's not rubbing the backs of my heels raw, or I'm not constantly having to tense my toes to keep them from falling off. Then many flats squish your toes into a point or taper from the top down because designers don't think my feet should be foot-shaped. If only I didn't have toes, I'd be so much more lady like. We should just rebel and refuse to wear this stuff.
Everyone is so hell-bent on making the guy look like he only cares about looks, but watch your partner walk in on battered shoes or in a shirt with holes in them for weeks on end and see how you feel about it. It's perfectly fine to not be materialistic, but it's also fine if your partner likes to see you put in a little effort. Making an effort doesn't automatically mean you're going back to the 50's, you can also buy nice women's shoes that are more comfortable than heels. It's 2022, the options are limitless. I'm glad for OP that they talked about it and came to a solution together.
Thank you ! It's not always about looks or comfort but making an effort
He also called her a little autistic sooo
