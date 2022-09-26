“[Am I The Jerk] For Wanting My Girlfriend To Wear Appropriate Shoes To An Event?”

If you ever came to school with only a bikini, you would be sent home to change or even punished for violating the dress code; however, it is completely normal to show up like that at the beach. Even though that is an extreme example, it illustrates that certain places and events have their own appropriate attire and violating the dress code would make you look like you’re out of place.

This man on Reddit was very concerned about the shoes his girlfriend was planning to wear to his work event and went online to find out if he was asking too much because he didn’t want to damage his image, which could jeopardize his career.

More info: Reddit

Man invited his girlfriend to a formal work event but was irritated with her when she refused to wear women’s shoes, fearing for his image

Image credits: HannaElise (not the actual image)

The Original Poster (OP) starts his story by introducing his girlfriend. Apparently, she doesn’t like to buy things that are unnecessary and impractical, she only buys something new when the thing she has is no longer usable and she doesn’t put on makeup or jewelry.

It isn’t because of political reasons and she isn’t consciously being a minimalist, she just genuinely doesn’t care about having a lot of things and them being there just for the beauty of it. It isn’t about the money, either, because when she does buy things, they are expensive and of good quality.

The OP described his girlfriend as non-materialistic and practical as she doesn’t see sense in having things just for the sake of it

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

The problem the boyfriend has is that she sometimes dresses weirdly. In his eyes, the clothes she pairs up doesn’t match and it is hard to buy her things as she won’t care about them. Her view on things makes the OP think that she is autistic, even though she hasn’t been diagnosed.

For the most part, the OP can bear it, but in the comments he expressed his frustration: “I do appreciate her! It’s just sometimes it feels like she doesn’t even try to be a girl – what do you buy for a girl’s birthday if she doesn’t see jewellery as anything more than expensive rocks?”

She’s not doing it because she follows an ideology or because she doesn’t have money, but things only have practical value to her

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

The man doesn’t mind his girlfriend’s appearance for the most part, but recently, he invited her to a formal work event and it made him worry how he will look in front of his boss and colleagues when his girlfriend shows up in a fancy dress and a pair of formal men’s shoes, as she doesn’t have anything else to wear other than her everyday sneakers.

In the comments, the OP explained that his job depends on it and he needs to make a good impression. Coming alone would make him look bad as well, so he asked his girlfriend to buy some high heels, which she refused to wear as they are uncomfortable.

That means that her outfits are not the embodiment of the latest fashion trends

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

Shoes that are uncomfortable that make your feet hurt like they’re falling off and make you feel unstable didn’t appeal to the woman, so she said she would rather not go. The issue of heels is actually deeper than just comfort and the girlfriend explained to the OP that she doesn’t like the expectation and wants to change that.

It seems that the OP understood where she was coming from and wouldn’t say anything in any other circumstance, but at his work, everyone is shallow and men’s shoes would make people there make assumptions about him that he wouldn’t want.

That doesn’t particularly bother the OP most of the time, but he wasn’t happy about her wearing men’s shoes with a formal dress to his work event

Image credits: Chloe Muro (not the actual image)

In the end, the woman agreed to buy women’s shoes that would fit the occasion with a lower heel that would be easy to kick off under the table. However, people in the comments noticed more red flags about the boyfriend.

They didn’t like how he couldn’t come up with any other gift apart from things because any other woman likes jewelry. They also were doubtful that his girlfriend’s shoes would really make him look so bad that his career would be on the line. People were also weirded out about the comment that his girlfriend might be autistic because she doesn’t see value in materialistic things.

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

On the other hand, there were people who imagined that a cocktail dress wouldn’t match with formal men’s shoes the best and suggested that maybe the girlfriend could wear a suit instead because even the ones who were defending the OP understood the girlfriend’s wish for her feet to be comfortable.

While some people were judgemental of the OP for wanting his girlfriend to look a certain way and not accepting who she is, others argued that his work event has certain rules, so a supportive partner would put in extra effort to make them look professional.

He was worried about his image at work and actually feared it damaging his career

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

Dress codes have existed for a long time already and date back a millennia ago, when nobility and royalty used clothing to differentiate themselves from other people. Now it is implemented to give a guide to people on how to dress so that there is a common understanding. For example, it is expected from people in Western cultures to wear black clothing at a funeral and not to wear white at a wedding if you are not the bride.

However, it faces a lot of criticism, especially in school and work environments. In schools, the blame is most often put on girls as their clothes are often described as distracting for the boys, and it makes them feel ashamed of their bodies. People also think that at work, dress codes are ineffective and uncomfortable. Employees feel like the companies put more attention on the person’s appearance than the results of their work.

Although the woman didn’t want to wear uncomfortable shoes, the couple reached a compromise of her wearing low heels

Image credits: u/Throwaway1451451455

Image credits: Nicholas Ng (not the actual image)

It is hard to get rid of traditions even if they are flawed because that’s what people did for centuries and those are thoughts they were brought up with. But do you think the OP took it too far? Or do you think his fear of being judged as the employee with the odd girlfriend is valid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

But a lot of people didn’t think it was right to force her to wear what she didn’t want to; others agreed that men’s formal shoes would look out of place with a dress