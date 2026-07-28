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I’ve heard quite a number of times that when couples start planning their wedding, the stakes are higher, as breakups are just imminent then. I do believe that wedding planning has a way of revealing things couples never knew about each other.

While discussing where they would spend their wedding night, today’s Original Poster’s (OP) fiancée casually mentioned a generations-old family custom, one that left him stunned and questioning how he was supposed to navigate both his relationship and his future in-laws without sacrificing his own comfort.

More info: Reddit

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While family traditions often help create lasting memories and strengthen bonds, not every custom is an easy fit for newcomers

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author discovered his fiancée’s family expected them to follow an unusual wedding night tradition after discussing honeymoon plans

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His fiancée explained that newlyweds were expected to go into a bedroom while relatives waited outside before adding a piece of the bedsheet to a family tapestry

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Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Uncomfortable with the ritual, he firmly refused to take part, leaving his fiancée upset and prompting her mother to defend the generations-old custom

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Image credits: throwraxcel2

Still wanting to marry the woman he loves, he sought advice on how to respect his future family while maintaining his personal boundaries

The OP explained that he and his fiancée were planning to get married early the following year. After the engagement, however, he began noticing that several of his fiancée’s cousins kept making jokes about the couple’s wedding night. Since the couple already lived openly as partners and even shared a bed during family vacations, the comments seemed strange, though he initially brushed them off.

While discussing honeymoon ideas and whether to book a bridal suite at their wedding hotel, his fiancée suggested they spend their wedding night at her parents’ home instead. She appeared hesitant before finally revealing there was an old family tradition behind the request. According to her, newlyweds were expected to retreat to the master bedroom together while the rest of the family waited outside the door.

Once the couple emerged, relatives would applaud and celebrate, after which a small piece of the bedsheet would be cut away and added to a family tapestry passed down through generations. Sensing his discomfort, she reassured him that they would not actually have to consummate the marriage and could simply pretend for the family’s sake. Even so, the idea of participating in such a ritual left him feeling deeply unsettled.

He told his fiancée there was no scenario in which he would even pretend to perform such an intimate ritual while her entire family waited outside the bedroom door. After stepping outside to clear his head, he returned to find his fiancée visibly upset. Soon afterward, he received a message from her mother, who insisted he simply failed to appreciate the family’s traditions which had existed for generations.

Image credits: ALEXSTUDIO / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Family traditions can play an important role in creating a shared identity and strengthening connections between generations. However, Psychology Today highlights that traditions are not fixed forever. As families and societies change, some customs are adapted or even abandoned when they no longer align with the values or comfort levels of the people involved.

In fact, Family Education notes that one of the most important skills couples develop before marriage is learning how to establish healthy boundaries with extended family. They emphasize that strong couples make important decisions together and create limits that respect both partners. Although family customs can be valuable, they should not come at the cost of an individual’s privacy, comfort, or sense of autonomy.

Nest Matrimony also points out that this is why communication before marriage matters. They state that discussing expectations around family involvement, traditions, finances, and personal boundaries before tying the knot can help couples avoid bigger conflicts later. They also encourage partners to approach these disagreements as a team rather than viewing them as one person against the other’s family.

Netizens were shocked by the wedding night tradition, with many describing the ritual as an extreme invasion of privacy rather than a meaningful family custom. What do you think about this situation? How would you react if your future in-laws expected you to take part in such an intimate wedding ritual? We would love to hear from you!

A large portion of netizens focused on the importance of setting expectations with his fiancée before marriage and not allowing family pressure to influence their relationship