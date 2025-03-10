Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Mourning This Dog For Way Too Long”: Guy Freaks Over GF’s Dog’s Ashes
Couples, Relationships

“Mourning This Dog For Way Too Long”: Guy Freaks Over GF’s Dog’s Ashes

35

8

Many would agree that losing a pet carries the same pain and grief as losing a loved one. It’s why some people hold onto the remains of their late pets, whether ashes in an urn or smaller keepsakes like jewelry.

However, this man failed to understand the importance of keeping these tangible memories when he refused to let his girlfriend bring her late dog’s ashes on their vacation. 

He apologized after a huge argument, but the woman nonetheless broke things off with him. Scroll down for the entire story. 

    Some people may experience prolonged grief after losing a pet

    Image credits: 1footage / envato (not the actual photo)

    A man didn’t understand his girlfriend’s mourning of a late dog and refused to let her bring her pet’s ashes on their vacation

    Image credits: Emily / emazon.com (not the actual photo)

    He later apologized and admitted to his mistake, but she still decided to break things off with him

    Image credits: Overall_Tomato_6664

    Pet grief may feel worse than human loss 

    It was unfair for the author to criticize his girlfriend for “mourning this dog for too long,” which he eventually realized. Pet loss counselor Beth Bigler describes this as “disenfranchised grief,” wherein it isn’t openly acknowledged like how people grieve when a loved one passes on. 

    In her interview with USA Today, she says it’s why losing a pet is “worse than human loss” for some people. 

    “No one’s bringing over a casserole when it’s an animal. You don’t get bereavement days off work for that,” Bigler explained, adding that divorces and miscarriages fall under the same category.

    According to Bigler, many of her clients go through periods of shock, disbelief, and even brain fog after losing a pet. Others experience it through physical manifestations like heart palpitations and stomach pain. 

    Bigler adds that many pet owners particularly mourn losing a companion that shows them unconditional love. 

    “[It] is something many guardians haven’t always received in their lives,” she added. 

    However, some people don’t develop the same attachment for their pets. According to licensed mental health counselor Lisa Hutchison, LMHC, these owners may see their animal companions as a mere “trophy” or “property.” 

    It may be the reason why some of them could act dismissive towards someone in deep grief, which has no timeline, according to Los Angeles-based therapist Nadja Geipert

    “It’s going to take as long as it’s going to take,” Geipert told Psych Central, emphasizing that it is not a linear process. 

    The author realized he was wrong, which was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, he made things worse by showing his partner the Reddit comments he made, which was the final nail in the coffin that pushed the woman to break up

    She may (or may not) agree to reconcile, but for the time being, he will have to deal with the consequences of his actions. 

    Most commenters agreed he was being a jerk

    Some shared similar experiences

    There were also those who sided with the author

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Bloody hell, what jerk. Nobody should dictate how anyone shold grief or for how long, we all mourn different. I still get emotional when i think of my first cat, she died a horrible death and I never got her remains or the chance to grief the loss properly. She will always have a special place in my heart. ❤️

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think the key phrase was "you're not allowed" to bring. It's very different from "I'd rather you didn't" or "Don't you think it's time to move on?".

    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Unfortunately, there are too many retards without any emotional intelligence in this world. You go girl, f**k this lunatic

    ToGo
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I agree with the sentiment but, in case you are unaware, using the word "r****d" to describe/insult people is widely regarded as a slur.

