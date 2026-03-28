Man Shocked Fiancée Left The Relationship He’s Been Neglecting, Gets A Harsh Reality Check
To paraphrase a popular saying, man plans, fate laughs. Reddit user Concordian thought he had met the one, and the two of them had it all figured out. An engagement, a house, and a shared vision of the future seemed firmly in place. But the man’s fiancée started to grow distant, pulling away without ever clearly explaining why. As the emotional gap widened, the couple reached a point where their relationship no longer made sense. And now, they’re separating, leaving him searching for answers, and asking the internet if anyone else has been through something similar—and how to move forward.
While this man was busy working on their future, he felt like his fiancée was out chasing butterflies
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
And the relationship that once felt secure and full of promise started to lack even the basics
Image credits: simonapilolla (not the actual photo)
Shortly after sharing his story, the man posted an important update
Image credits: Concordian
As people reacted to what happened, he answered some of their biggest questions
Most people tried to be kind and offered their advice to the heartbroken guy
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
The people with poor reading comprehension are out again. No he didn't think she was done travelling because she went on some trips, he thought they were meeting her passion on such a thing by taking multiple multiple trips every year. Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling? So many people are used to automatically assuming man = evil. And while its possible he was wrong, neglected her and her attempts to communicate, the amount of such heavy judgement... for someone who was self aware enough to state that yes? He wasnt a perfect partner? People just want to assume the man has to be the bad guys instead of giving him the benefit of the doubt.
The FluffyDreg with poor reading comprehension is out again. “Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling?” He didn’t imply it but rather SAID he thought she’d “she’d checked that box”! As if she’s seen a few places and now she’s done! Not only did HE say it, but multiple commenters called him on the carpet about it, quoting it and then telling him why that’s the wrong way to look at it, and you missed ALL of it? His statement and all the quotes? You and your reading comprehension fell on your face with this one!Load More Replies...
A former family member did something "kind of" similar. He bought a fixer upper, got remarried, but started to ignore his kids - my grandkids. Whenever they spent time at his house they said that's all he ever did was work in the house. He takes them on trips several times a year (think Disneyworld), but I'll bet they would much rather spend time with him at home, too.
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The people with poor reading comprehension are out again. No he didn't think she was done travelling because she went on some trips, he thought they were meeting her passion on such a thing by taking multiple multiple trips every year. Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling? So many people are used to automatically assuming man = evil. And while its possible he was wrong, neglected her and her attempts to communicate, the amount of such heavy judgement... for someone who was self aware enough to state that yes? He wasnt a perfect partner? People just want to assume the man has to be the bad guys instead of giving him the benefit of the doubt.
The FluffyDreg with poor reading comprehension is out again. “Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling?” He didn’t imply it but rather SAID he thought she’d “she’d checked that box”! As if she’s seen a few places and now she’s done! Not only did HE say it, but multiple commenters called him on the carpet about it, quoting it and then telling him why that’s the wrong way to look at it, and you missed ALL of it? His statement and all the quotes? You and your reading comprehension fell on your face with this one!Load More Replies...
A former family member did something "kind of" similar. He bought a fixer upper, got remarried, but started to ignore his kids - my grandkids. Whenever they spent time at his house they said that's all he ever did was work in the house. He takes them on trips several times a year (think Disneyworld), but I'll bet they would much rather spend time with him at home, too.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM
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