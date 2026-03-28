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Man Shocked Fiancée Left The Relationship He’s Been Neglecting, Gets A Harsh Reality Check
Young couple sits apart looking upset, illustrating a man trying to understand why fiancu00e9e wants to chase butterflies.
Couples, Relationships

Man Shocked Fiancée Left The Relationship He’s Been Neglecting, Gets A Harsh Reality Check

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To paraphrase a popular saying, man plans, fate laughs. Reddit user Concordian thought he had met the one, and the two of them had it all figured out. An engagement, a house, and a shared vision of the future seemed firmly in place. But the man’s fiancée started to grow distant, pulling away without ever clearly explaining why. As the emotional gap widened, the couple reached a point where their relationship no longer made sense. And now, they’re separating, leaving him searching for answers, and asking the internet if anyone else has been through something similar—and how to move forward.

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    While this man was busy working on their future, he felt like his fiancée was out chasing butterflies

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    And the relationship that once felt secure and full of promise started to lack even the basics

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    Shortly after sharing his story, the man posted an important update

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    As people reacted to what happened, he answered some of their biggest questions

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    Most people tried to be kind and offered their advice to the heartbroken guy

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Justinas Keturka

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people with poor reading comprehension are out again. No he didn't think she was done travelling because she went on some trips, he thought they were meeting her passion on such a thing by taking multiple multiple trips every year. Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling? So many people are used to automatically assuming man = evil. And while its possible he was wrong, neglected her and her attempts to communicate, the amount of such heavy judgement... for someone who was self aware enough to state that yes? He wasnt a perfect partner? People just want to assume the man has to be the bad guys instead of giving him the benefit of the doubt.

    7
    7points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The FluffyDreg with poor reading comprehension is out again. “Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling?” He didn’t imply it but rather SAID he thought she’d “she’d checked that box”! As if she’s seen a few places and now she’s done! Not only did HE say it, but multiple commenters called him on the carpet about it, quoting it and then telling him why that’s the wrong way to look at it, and you missed ALL of it? His statement and all the quotes? You and your reading comprehension fell on your face with this one!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A former family member did something "kind of" similar. He bought a fixer upper, got remarried, but started to ignore his kids - my grandkids. Whenever they spent time at his house they said that's all he ever did was work in the house. He takes them on trips several times a year (think Disneyworld), but I'll bet they would much rather spend time with him at home, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    User avatar
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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people with poor reading comprehension are out again. No he didn't think she was done travelling because she went on some trips, he thought they were meeting her passion on such a thing by taking multiple multiple trips every year. Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling? So many people are used to automatically assuming man = evil. And while its possible he was wrong, neglected her and her attempts to communicate, the amount of such heavy judgement... for someone who was self aware enough to state that yes? He wasnt a perfect partner? People just want to assume the man has to be the bad guys instead of giving him the benefit of the doubt.

    7
    7points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The FluffyDreg with poor reading comprehension is out again. “Nothing implied he thought she was done travelling?” He didn’t imply it but rather SAID he thought she’d “she’d checked that box”! As if she’s seen a few places and now she’s done! Not only did HE say it, but multiple commenters called him on the carpet about it, quoting it and then telling him why that’s the wrong way to look at it, and you missed ALL of it? His statement and all the quotes? You and your reading comprehension fell on your face with this one!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A former family member did something "kind of" similar. He bought a fixer upper, got remarried, but started to ignore his kids - my grandkids. Whenever they spent time at his house they said that's all he ever did was work in the house. He takes them on trips several times a year (think Disneyworld), but I'll bet they would much rather spend time with him at home, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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