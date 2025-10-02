“Depressed Is Not An Excuse For Being Lazy”: Guy Snaps At Girlfriend, Instantly Regrets It

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
While any solid relationship is built on love, trust and communication, it’s important to not lose sight of the simple fact that going through life has its own set of logistics as well. Dishes have to be cleaned, floors vacuumed and people need to eat. So when one partner feels they are pulling all the weight, resentment begins to grow.
A man asked the internet if he was wrong to call his unemployed and depressed partner lazy after she had gotten into the habit of simply doing nothing around the house all day. We reached out to the man who shared the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
It can be hard to feel good about your partner if you are literally cleaning up after them
Young woman sitting on the floor, hugging knees and looking upset, illustrating depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.
Mental health issues can often take a toll on both partners
Depression in a relationship can make for a sensitive and often agonizing imbalance. There is the struggling partner, on one hand, laden with fatigue, lack of motivation, or hopelessness that renders even the most mundane chores insurmountable. On the other hand, there is the other partner who bears the extra burden of shouldering the duties alone, be it working for the household, taking care of finances, or just keeping the daily chores afloat. Both are true experiences, and both need to be heard. The problem is in how to talk about this inequality without increasing the hurt and reinforcing the stigma of depression.
First is to approach the conversation with empathy. Depression is not laziness, even though it can seem that way from the outside looking in. A partner who seems to be “not pulling their weight” may already feel guilty or ashamed for not contributing as much as they should, so direct accusations have a tendency to quickly make things worse.
Starting from a place of concern, speaking with “I” statements instead of “you” statements, keeps the focus on the impact instead of blame. For example, “I feel overwhelmed handling everything by myself” opens the door far more effectively than “you’re not doing anything.” In this story, we’re seeing the alternative approach of this concept, where the man’s statements, while having some merit, come off as attacks.
Timing and tone also matter. Trying to bring up sensitive topics in the heat of frustration often leads to defensiveness. Instead, it helps to choose a calmer moment and frame the discussion as a joint problem to solve. Phrasing it as, “How can we do things so that they work for both of us at this moment?” invites collaboration rather than confrontation.
Sad woman sitting on couch hugging knees, showing signs of depression and emotional struggle in a bright room.
Communication is key, but it has to be handled correctly
This lets you talk about functional changes, doing something different, lowering expectations on something, or developing low-stakes goals that feel within reach for the hurting partner. It is also important to label limits on what a partner can do. To love someone with depression is not to try and fix them or to bear the whole emotional weight alone.
Promoting professional intervention, therapy, medication, or other treatment, can sometimes be the kindest act. At the same time, however, the overwhelmed partner should not neglect his or her own needs. Resentment comes fast when self-care is forsaken. Seeking assistance, whether from a therapist, family, or friends, can help to offload some of the pressure and prevent burnout. Lastly, communication here involves honesty, patience, and the ability to hold two truths at once.
Depression makes life harder for the ill person, and it affects the loving partner. Naming both sides of that reality allows the relationship to stay in compassion without hiding the real, underlying tension. Neither perfection is the aim nor is it even doable, but balance, finding ways for each partner to be heard, seen, and valued even in the midst of an ugly chapter. If handled sensitively, such conversations can not only relieve some of the immediate tension but strengthen the bond and trust of the relationship too. If this story felt like quite a downer, there is an update after the comments below that the man shared later.
Young man consoles girlfriend in a kitchen setting, reflecting on depressed and lazy behaviors after snapping at her.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
