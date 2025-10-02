Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Depressed Is Not An Excuse For Being Lazy”: Guy Snaps At Girlfriend, Instantly Regrets It
Young woman sitting on floor looking upset, illustrating depression and emotional struggle in a home setting.
Couples, Relationships

“Depressed Is Not An Excuse For Being Lazy”: Guy Snaps At Girlfriend, Instantly Regrets It

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

While any solid relationship is built on love, trust and communication, it’s important to not lose sight of the simple fact that going through life has its own set of logistics as well. Dishes have to be cleaned, floors vacuumed and people need to eat. So when one partner feels they are pulling all the weight, resentment begins to grow.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to call his unemployed and depressed partner lazy after she had gotten into the habit of simply doing nothing around the house all day. We reached out to the man who shared the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    It can be hard to feel good about your partner if you are literally cleaning up after them

    Young woman sitting on the floor, hugging knees and looking upset, illustrating depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

    So one man wondered if telling his girlfriend that depression was no excuse was perhaps too harsh

    Text excerpt about a guy telling his girlfriend that being depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining supporting a girlfriend with anxiety and depression, addressing mental health and misconceptions about laziness.

    Text describing a man snapping at his girlfriend about depression not being an excuse for being lazy and instantly regretting it.

    Text excerpt discussing tiredness and household chores relating to depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a person overwhelmed by laundry and dishes, illustrating the struggles behind the excuse of being lazy.

    Dirty dishes and leftover food clutter a kitchen sink area, depicting signs of possible laziness or neglect.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text on white background describing laziness and depression with main SEO keywords depressed and lazy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a guy snapping at his girlfriend about her laziness and housework, illustrating depressed is not an excuse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing lack of motivation and fatigue in a conversation about depression and laziness.

    Text graphic showing a man refusing to accept depression as an excuse for being lazy in housework.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Note from girlfriend apologizing for leaving, explaining her stay with her mother after a regretful argument about depression and laziness.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s regret after snapping at his girlfriend dealing with depression and emotional struggle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a plaid shirt speaking on phone with a frustrated expression, illustrating depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing depression affecting motivation and home cleanliness, highlighting a difficult emotional situation.

    Text discussing personal views on depression and questioning if telling someone depression is not an excuse is appropriate.

    Text discussing depression, therapy, job loss impact, and efforts to find work despite depression challenges.

    Image credits: Throwawayadvice236

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mental health issues can often take a toll on both partners

    Depression in a relationship can make for a sensitive and often agonizing imbalance. There is the struggling partner, on one hand, laden with fatigue, lack of motivation, or hopelessness that renders even the most mundane chores insurmountable. On the other hand, there is the other partner who bears the extra burden of shouldering the duties alone, be it working for the household, taking care of finances, or just keeping the daily chores afloat. Both are true experiences, and both need to be heard. The problem is in how to talk about this inequality without increasing the hurt and reinforcing the stigma of depression.

    First is to approach the conversation with empathy. Depression is not laziness, even though it can seem that way from the outside looking in. A partner who seems to be “not pulling their weight” may already feel guilty or ashamed for not contributing as much as they should, so direct accusations have a tendency to quickly make things worse.

    Starting from a place of concern, speaking with “I” statements instead of “you” statements, keeps the focus on the impact instead of blame. For example, “I feel overwhelmed handling everything by myself” opens the door far more effectively than “you’re not doing anything.” In this story, we’re seeing the alternative approach of this concept, where the man’s statements, while having some merit, come off as attacks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Timing and tone also matter. Trying to bring up sensitive topics in the heat of frustration often leads to defensiveness. Instead, it helps to choose a calmer moment and frame the discussion as a joint problem to solve. Phrasing it as, “How can we do things so that they work for both of us at this moment?” invites collaboration rather than confrontation.

    Sad woman sitting on couch hugging knees, showing signs of depression and emotional struggle in a bright room.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual image)

    Communication is key, but it has to be handled correctly

    This lets you talk about functional changes, doing something different, lowering expectations on something, or developing low-stakes goals that feel within reach for the hurting partner. It is also important to label limits on what a partner can do. To love someone with depression is not to try and fix them or to bear the whole emotional weight alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Promoting professional intervention, therapy, medication, or other treatment, can sometimes be the kindest act. At the same time, however, the overwhelmed partner should not neglect his or her own needs. Resentment comes fast when self-care is forsaken. Seeking assistance, whether from a therapist, family, or friends, can help to offload some of the pressure and prevent burnout. Lastly, communication here involves honesty, patience, and the ability to hold two truths at once.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Depression makes life harder for the ill person, and it affects the loving partner. Naming both sides of that reality allows the relationship to stay in compassion without hiding the real, underlying tension. Neither perfection is the aim nor is it even doable, but balance, finding ways for each partner to be heard, seen, and valued even in the midst of an ugly chapter. If handled sensitively, such conversations can not only relieve some of the immediate tension but strengthen the bond and trust of the relationship too. If this story felt like quite a downer, there is an update after the comments below that the man shared later.

    Young man consoles girlfriend in a kitchen setting, reflecting on depressed and lazy behaviors after snapping at her.

    Image credits: yanalya (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers thought he had been too harsh

    Reddit conversation discussing depression not as an excuse for laziness and the importance of therapy support.

    Alt text: Comment discussing depression is not an excuse for being lazy and the mental toll it takes on individuals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing how depression symptoms differ from laziness and the harmful effects of labeling it as such.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments discussing how being depressed is not an excuse for being lazy, highlighting struggles with depression and anxiety.

    Reddit user discusses depression as an illness, not laziness, emphasizing the challenge of supporting someone with mental health struggles.

    Comment discussing depression struggles and patience in relationships addressing depression and laziness myths.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about depression and relationship challenges with a significant age gap, addressing mental health and support.

    Comment discussing how depression is a serious challenge and not an excuse for laziness or harsh treatment.

    Comment discussing how snapping at a depressed partner is unfair and highlights the struggle with laziness perception.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing mental state and regret after snapping, highlighting depressed not an excuse for being lazy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how depression is misunderstood as laziness and the impact of calling someone lazy during mental illness.

    Comment saying you gave her a choice she didn’t choose, related to depressed not an excuse for being lazy discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing depression struggles and addressing misconceptions about laziness in relationships.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing depression and the impact of being lazy on relationships and mental health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing struggles of depression and the impact of being judged as lazy by a partner.

    Comment discussing depression struggles and relationship conflicts with a partner about motivation and leaving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining depression as a gluttonous beast affecting the victim and their support system, discussing psychic distress and empathy.

    Some saw his point of view

    Reddit conversation about depression and relationship struggles, discussing sensitivity and misunderstandings in emotional support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing depression, mental health, and challenges of supporting a girlfriend with chronic cyclical depression.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing depression and the challenges of being lazy while managing mental health in a relationship context.

    Comment discussing depression and the challenges of overcoming it, related to depressed and lazy mindset debate.

    Others thought it was a messy situation and both of them deserved some grace

    Comment discussing challenges of dealing with depression in relationships, emphasizing emotional struggles and the need for reevaluation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining how depression is not an excuse for being lazy, describing family support and struggles with mental health.

    Comment discussing the validity of mental health and the pressure it can put on relationships about depression and motivation.

    Reddit comment explaining depression is not an excuse for being lazy, offering advice after guy snaps at girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discusses depression as not an excuse for being lazy in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post sharing personal experience with depression, discussing motivation struggles and impacts on daily responsibilities.

    Comment discussing depression and emotional responsibility, highlighting that depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing depression and mental health struggles during quarantine, emphasizing the need for patience and support.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a heated argument involving depression and laziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment excerpt from a girlfriend explaining the mental health struggles behind appearing lazy, relating to depression and frustration.

    Comment discussing the challenges of depression and its impact on relationships, mentioning therapy and coping.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing caretaker fatigue and depression, sharing opinions on support and enabling behavior in a relationship context.

    He shared a more positive update later

    Text excerpt reflecting a man regretting snapping at his girlfriend over depression not being an excuse for laziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple talking through a difficult moment, addressing depression and misunderstandings to improve their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple holding hands on a table showing support and comfort during a moment related to depression and motivation.

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual image)

    Text discussing concerns about a therapist against anything other than talking therapy, prompting a search for someone new.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a boyfriend suggesting his depressed girlfriend take a break from job hunting to relieve pressure and focus on herself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a plan to improve depression symptoms by doing exercise videos and starting Yin Yoga for better mental wellness.

    Text excerpt discussing chore routine and appreciation, focusing on depressed is not an excuse for being lazy mindset in relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in casual clothes holding a glass and towel, reflecting on emotions related to depressed and lazy behavior.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

    Text passage explaining a successful deep cleaning routine every Sunday, promoting productivity and managing chores effectively.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about being more supportive and learning to help with depression, improving communication and effort in the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image with a heartfelt message expressing hope for progress in a relationship despite challenges.

    Image credits: Throwawayadvice236

    He chatted with some readers in the comments

    Screenshot of an online discussion about caregiver fatigue and mental health challenges related to depression and laziness.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing mental health and motivation, featuring advice on overcoming depression and laziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing depression and procrastination, offering a tool to help fight laziness and manage tasks effectively.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing depression and the struggle to overcome feelings of laziness.

    Commenter shares motivation tips for overcoming laziness linked to depression, emphasizing small steps and persistence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about encouraging a depressed girlfriend to volunteer at an animal shelter for mental health and activity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many were happy they were working on their issues together

    User comment praising happy ending and communication in relationship, relating to depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    Comment discussing depression support, accountability, and recommending online yoga for managing depression and anxiety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit expressing support and encouragement about overcoming depression and avoiding laziness in relationships.

    Comment on relationship conflict with depressed partner, expressing regret after snapping at girlfriend about laziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment praising patience and support for mental health during a depressive episode, highlighting importance of empathy over laziness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a relationship update related to depression and motivation challenges.

    Comment about learning depression and strengthening relationships after snapping at girlfriend, highlighting depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    User comment about the challenges of depression affecting communication with a significant other, emphasizing support and effort.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing struggles with major depression and the effort to support each other despite depression challenges.

    Reddit comment praising a user for understanding that depression is not an excuse for being lazy and supporting their girlfriend.

    Comment from a user with depression sharing how love, support, and activities help manage frustration and improve coping.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on dealing with executive dysfunction and apologizing, showing care in a conversation about depression and motivation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing patience and support during depression, highlighting the importance of understanding without labeling it as laziness.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support and pride in overcoming challenges in a relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the importance of balancing chores and well-being, highlighting depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    Comment about severe depression and cognitive behavioral therapy offering hope for motivation and better days ahead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support and well wishes to a couple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment describing severe depression impacting motivation and challenging the label of laziness in daily tasks.

    Some readers were still bitter at the story’s resolution

    Comment from user bradford250 expressing frustration about relationship dynamics and chores, related to being lazy or depressed.

    Comment discussing the challenges of depression and relationship dynamics, focusing on mental health and partnership balance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the balance between being a parent, caregiver, and equal partner in a relationship.

    Comment expressing frustration in a relationship over lack of effort, linked to depressed is not an excuse for being lazy.

    Text of a comment discussing relationships affected by depression, focusing on codependency and enabling behaviors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing depression and mental illness, addressing excuses for being lazy and lack of motivation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT