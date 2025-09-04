Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Legendary Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away At 91
Giorgio Armani waving on runway wearing black suit with models in sparkling gowns applauding in background at fashion show.
Legendary Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away At 91

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion icon who reshaped global style with his relaxed elegance and billion-dollar empire, has passed away at his home in Milan at 91, his company confirmed.

The announcement comes just weeks before a major event was scheduled during Milan Fashion Week to celebrate 50 years of the brand. 

News of his deteriorating condition spread last June, when the designer missed Milan Fashion Week for the first time to recover from an undisclosed condition.

Highlights
  • Giorgio Armani passed away at home at age 91, just weeks before his brand’s 50th anniversary.
  • He left behind a $10 billion empire spanning fashion, hospitality, cosmetics, and sports.
  • His designs became a Hollywood staple, with more than 200 film credits and a place on Rodeo Drive’s Walk of Fame.

Many in the fashion world took notice of his absence, with some seeing it as the beginning of a final farewell.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Legendary designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at 91, leaving behind a fashion empire that defined generations

    Giorgio Armani, legendary fashion designer, waving and smiling on runway with models in elegant dresses applauding behind him.

    Image credits: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

    “I design for real people. There is no virtue whatsoever in creating clothes and accessories that are not practical,” Armani once said. 

    That philosophy became the backbone of his empire, which spanned more than clothes, extending into perfumes, cosmetics, furnishings, chocolates, books, flowers, and even hotels.

    Giorgio Armani smiling in sunglasses and patterned cap, showcasing his legendary fashion designer style and charisma.

    Image credits: PERFECT Magazine/willyvanderperre

    Armani became one of the most influential names in fashion with a strategy that put simplicity at the forefront. Making well-crafted, quality items that could be worn everyday while still being aspirational.

    His signature look, characterized by flowing jackets, muted tones, and soft tailoring, made its way from Milan’s runways to the boardrooms of Manhattan and the red carpets of Hollywood.

    In 1975, with just $10,000 scraped together from selling a Volkswagen, Armani and partner Sergio Galeotti launched their menswear label. A year later, womenswear followed.

    It wasn’t long before the Armani suit became a status symbol in the 1980s.

    For men, it was a staple of effortless luxury. For women, it was deemed revolutionary: the shoulder-padded pantsuit embodied confidence and a femininity that could coexist with executive roles.

    Inspirational quote by Giorgio Armani on commitment and respect, highlighting the legacy of the legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

    Image credits: giorgioarmani

    This somewhat androgynous approach to fashion remains a staple of the brand even to this day, particularly the Giorgio Armani line of products, which coexists with the Emporio Armani, and Armani Exchange brands, both of which aim for a younger, more casual demographic.

    Armani’s designs became synonymous with Hollywood glamour, being involved in numerous productions

    Giorgio Armani holding a fluffy gray cat, wearing a navy sweater, sitting in front of a window with blinds.

    Image credits: Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty

    The 80s also marked Armani’s breakthrough in Hollywood, when Richard Gere wore his designs in American Gigolo, turning both the actor and the designer into international stars. 

    Over the next decades, Armani dressed the biggest names in entertainment. From Brad Pitt and George Clooney, to Sofia Loren, Jodie Foster, and Anne Hathaway.

    He received wardrobe credits in over 200 films and was immortalized with a plaque on Rodeo Drive’s “Walk of Fame” in 2003.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Raw Archive (@raw_archive_)

    On Oscars night, his work often stole the spotlight. Sean Penn wore a black-on-black Armani ensemble when he won Best Actor in 2009, and that same night Anne Hathaway dazzled in a white strapless gown from Armani Prive.

     David and Victoria Beckham, another of his favorite muses, fronted his 2009 underwear campaign.

    The current heads of menswear and womenswear are expected to jointly succeed Armani in a collaborative arrangement

    Elderly man adjusting clothing on mannequin in a stylish Giorgio Armani fashion store window display.

    Image credits: 222store

    At the time of his passing, Armani’s empire was valued at over $10 billion. 

    The company employs more than 9,000 people across seven industrial hubs and over 600 stores worldwide. Armani also ventured into hospitality, opening two luxury hotels, and more than 20 restaurants and bars since 1998.

    Despite his wealth, Armani remained private. His residences in Broni, Pantelleria, and St. Tropez, were characterized by a minimalist aesthetic, decorated with bare walls and just a few key pieces.

    Armani never had children, but was extremely close to his niece Roberta Armani, who left a budding film career to handle his public relations.

    Giorgio Armani wearing glasses and a dark scarf, captured in a close-up portrait with a blurred background.

    Image credits: SOPA Images/Getty

    In later years, Roberta became his bridge to the celebrity world, especially as Armani preferred to stay out of the limelight. She famously orchestrated the 2006 wedding of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, where Armani designed the outfits for both bride and groom.

    Regarding succession, Armani is believed to have placed his trust in two long-time collaborators: Leo Dell’Orco, the current head of menswear, and his niece SIlvana Armani, who leads womenswear.

    When asked how he would describe his aesthetic sensibilities and what he values in fashion, the designer said:

    “I love things that age well, things that don’t date and become living examples of the absolute best.”

    “Legend.” Netizens flooded social media with tributes to the late fashion designer

    Tweet praising legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s lasting impact on fashion, cinema, and culture.

    Image credits: michaeldwm

    Tweet mentioning legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s designs and legacy, posted on social media in 2025.

    Image credits: AimHighLtd

    Tweet reading Rip to a legend, legends never die, reflecting on legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani passing away at 91.

    Image credits: benjamins_st

    Tweet from a user expressing gratitude for the legacy left by legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

    Image credits: tinkerbellannab

    User posted a tweet praising a fashion legend, referencing Giorgio Armani as the greatest of all time.

    Image credits: gojex__kun

    Tweet shown on social media with user commenting on loss of top designers, referencing Giorgio Armani passing away at 91.

    Image credits: flowzki

    Tweet by Sayantan Bhaumik about Giorgio Armani being unwell and missing Milan Men's Fashion Week, related to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

    Image credits: CEOBhaumik

    Social media tribute to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, honoring his impact on the fashion world.

    Image credits: austindemocrats

    Tweet reply expressing condolences for legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, honoring his lasting creations and legacy.

    Image credits: NandSahu463076

    Tweet from user poppy expressing condolences for legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, mentioning his iconic designs and rest in peace.

    Image credits: imnotpopbase

    Tweet by BLOCKXS.COM paying tribute to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani following his passing, expressing condolences.

    Image credits: blockxs

    Tweet expressing sadness over the passing of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, impacting the fashion world.

    Image credits: 0xKrop

