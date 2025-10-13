Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Ends Her 2-Year Relationship When Boyfriend Plans A Cruise For Her Birthday
United States passport with boarding passes on a laptop representing travel plans for a cruise trip
Couples, Relationships

Woman Ends Her 2-Year Relationship When Boyfriend Plans A Cruise For Her Birthday

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-5

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

One constant in every successful relationship is good, honest and open communication. It’s the building block of everything. However, communication is just the path to a lasting relationship, one still has to actually go down it. In other words, it doesn’t matter if your partner listens to your preferences if they still choose to ignore them.

A woman shared how she decided that her relationship was probably over, after discovering that her boyfriend had got them cruise tickets for her birthday. As it turns out, she doesn’t like cruises and that he booked the tickets during an event she was already planning to go to. Netizens decided to share their thoughts and some advice in the comments section.

RELATED:

    Birthday gifts can be quite tricky to get right

    US passport and airline boarding passes on a white surface, representing travel plans and cruise vacation ideas.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

    The guy in this story really missed the mark on his girlfriend’s birthday gift. To the point that she was willing to break up with him

    Woman ends her 2-year relationship after discovering boyfriend planned a cruise for her birthday as a gift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a woman revealing she ended her 2-year relationship over a planned cruise birthday gift.

    Woman ends her 2-year relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday she does not want.

    Women dressed in Renaissance costumes participating in a crowded outdoor festival, symbolizing relationship and birthday events.


    Image credits: midiman (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message explaining frustration over boyfriend booking an expensive cruise conflicting with festival plans.

    Text showing a woman expressing annoyance in her 2-year relationship after her boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday.

    Text about a woman ending her 2-year relationship after her boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday.

    Woman having a tense conversation with boyfriend indoors, related to ending relationship over cruise plans for birthday

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman ending 2-year relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday.

    Alt text: Text about a woman feeling sad over her boyfriend’s birthday cruise plan, ending their 2-year relationship.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her reaction to her boyfriend’s birthday cruise plan, highlighting relationship feelings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing indifference before ending her 2-year relationship over a planned birthday cruise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Helpful-Minimum8496

    Woman ends relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday despite her sea sickness and festival plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman ends her 2-year relationship after boyfriend plans an expensive cruise for her birthday showing lack of care.

    Text showing frustration as woman ends her 2-year relationship over boyfriend planning a cruise for her birthday.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman ending her 2-year relationship when her boyfriend planned a cruise for her birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a woman describes feeling numb and avoiding a 2-hour argument with her boyfriend who wanted to talk.

    Woman ends her 2-year relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday, choosing to split amicably.

    Text excerpt from a woman ending her 2-year relationship over her boyfriend planning a birthday cruise.

    Woman writing in a notebook beside laptop, symbolizing woman ending her 2-year relationship after birthday cruise plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sonyachny (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from woman who ends relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday, explaining her feelings.

    Text message showing a woman ending her 2-year relationship after boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday.

    Text about dealing with ending a relationship and finding a new place to live after birthday plans change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Helpful-Minimum8496

    Listening is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship

    Couple having a serious conversation at a table, woman showing signs of ending her 2-year relationship.

    Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This sad situation is another confirmation of how important it is to listen to your partner. In everyday interactions, noting the details of their preferences and their exciting inner life, as well as the more serious conversations about the future of your relationship. The woman noted that she has raised her concerns a few times over the years and even then her partner didn’t hear her, which is an awful situation to be put in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you wish to be a better listener, a good place to start is by trying out a mirroring technique. In it, when you’re talking about your feelings and emotions, you listen to what your partner says and then repeat it back to them how you understood it. This gives your partner a chance to clarify any misunderstandings and misconstructions.

    Knowing how to present your feelings is also very important

    Young man discussing relationship troubles with woman, highlighting plans involving a birthday cruise trip

    Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)

    When trying to sort out issues with your partner, it is important not to start the conversation with animosity. Many of us like to jump straight to the issue and start accusing and blaming as if our partner is doing everything wrong. This is understandable as we are trying to vent our frustrations and jump to generalizations, but it’s not a good move.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead, you have to try to keep your cool. When talking about feelings, you have to keep in mind that what you’re feeling is your perspective and there are other factors at play you might not be aware of. So, starting with statements like “I feel,” “I think,” is the best way to manage a tricky situation. For example, if you also feel like your desires are being ignored, you could say “I feel unvalued and unloved when you dismiss my wishes in preference to yours.” That’s, of course, not the whole conversation but a good start.

    Either way, if you see a behavior that upsets you, bring it up. Then, if it doesn’t change and becomes a pattern, don’t be afraid to walk away, just like the woman in this story did. You deserve better.

    The author got overwhelming support from commentators

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues related to a planned cruise birthday gift.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social platform discussing relationship red flags when boyfriend plans a surprise cruise for birthday.

    Comment on a social platform discussing relationship red flags when boyfriend plans a surprise cruise for birthday.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing feelings about a relationship ending when boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday.

    ALT text: Man plans expensive birthday cruise for girlfriend who rejects it, highlighting relationship issues and lack of appreciation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman ending her 2-year relationship over a boyfriend’s birthday cruise plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman ending her relationship when boyfriend plans a cruise for her birthday, discussing priorities.

    Comment discussing a woman ending her 2-year relationship over a boyfriend’s planned birthday cruise gift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about reevaluating friendships and family support in the context of a woman ending her 2-year relationship.

    Text conversation about a woman ending her 2-year relationship after birthday cruise plans by her boyfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman ending her relationship over boyfriend planning a cruise for her birthday despite her seasickness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -5

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -5

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT