We reached out to Vorja Sánchez to learn more about his creative process and his work. The way he blends nature with surreal elements is fascinating, so we were curious to know what inspires his artistic style. "Those photographs of fog, clouds, and other elements subtly enhanced with drawing—they’re essentially playful experiments, a delightful diversion that lets me give tangible form to the images you might imagine when you catch sight of an intriguing cloud. It’s a beautiful game we all once played, gazing up at the sky."

Sánchez’s portfolio includes much more than "Interventions." The majority of his work focuses on the natural world, with a particular emphasis on the intricate details of plants and creatures. "I draw direct inspiration from the forest," the artist shared. "I live in a house nestled in the woods, where countless animals visit, and many of them live here. This way of life has a direct and profound influence on my work, though I’m also influenced by cinema, literature, and other art forms. I especially adore the studies of 19th-century biologists and botanists like Ernst Haeckel."