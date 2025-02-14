“Interventions” By Vorja Sánchez (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Vorja Sánchez is a Spanish artist who blends nature and fantasy, turning everyday scenes into something extraordinary. His art is deeply influenced by the natural world, and he has a knack for making everyday landscapes feel otherworldly.
One of his most captivating series, "Interventions," brings rural settings to life in a way that feels both haunting and beautiful. He adds delicate, hand-drawn figures that appear to emerge from clouds and mist. These ghostly creatures seem to float in perfect harmony with the surroundings, encouraging us to see the world not just as it is, but as it could be—a place where the boundaries between the real and the imagined blur.
"Forest Swimmer" 2020
We reached out to Vorja Sánchez to learn more about his creative process and his work. The way he blends nature with surreal elements is fascinating, so we were curious to know what inspires his artistic style. "Those photographs of fog, clouds, and other elements subtly enhanced with drawing—they’re essentially playful experiments, a delightful diversion that lets me give tangible form to the images you might imagine when you catch sight of an intriguing cloud. It’s a beautiful game we all once played, gazing up at the sky."
Sánchez’s portfolio includes much more than "Interventions." The majority of his work focuses on the natural world, with a particular emphasis on the intricate details of plants and creatures. "I draw direct inspiration from the forest," the artist shared. "I live in a house nestled in the woods, where countless animals visit, and many of them live here. This way of life has a direct and profound influence on my work, though I’m also influenced by cinema, literature, and other art forms. I especially adore the studies of 19th-century biologists and botanists like Ernst Haeckel."
"Time To Connect" 2020
"Whispering Cloud" 2024
According to Sánchez, "Interventions" simply emerge from observation and an intuitive process. "Typically, these are landscapes from my surroundings—sometimes even the mountains I encounter on my hikes. There isn’t a deliberate search for the 'perfect' location; rather, the clouds decide for themselves. When I see the fog beginning to condense in an interesting way, I watch and wait until a cloud forms a magical interplay with a mountain—that’s the perfect moment to capture the scene.
Later, in my studio, I develop the idea by digitally tracing over the photograph with a fine line in one or two colors—nothing more. I patiently add details, whether they’re arms, fingers, eyes, or whatever the scene demands. It’s a straightforward yet labor-intensive process, and I believe the true magic lies in the original moment rather than in the drawn enhancements.
Moreover, this technique, being quite different from my usual methods, offers a refreshing break—a playful experiment of sorts."
"Neighbor's House" 2020
"Countryside" 2022
Many of Sánchez's pieces blur the lines between the natural world and fantasy. With this in mind, we asked what message he hopes viewers take away from his art. "Like many people, I simply love nature. I’ve always felt a deep connection to it and relish learning and exploring what lies beyond the visible through my own creative language. This blend is born purely out of my personal passion—nothing more.
I’ve never intended to send a direct message. Much like a painting or a film that invites you to dive deeper into its layers, my work is meant to expose a scene or a situation imbued with my essence—one that you are free to make your own. This way of engaging with art may invite reflection, maybe not! Ultimately, my only aim is to give form to what truly captivates me."
"The Color Collector"
"White Caterpillar" 2020
The artist shared that along his creative journey, he has faced many challenges. "In the art world, you often have to improvise, dare, adjust, and experiment; there’s no single right way to do things, and every path is uniquely personal. Even on the logistical side, I find myself inventing new solutions to overcome obstacles along the way."
On the flip side, his creative process has also brought many rewarding moments, with the greatest reward for Sánchez being the freedom to create. "A few years ago, I decided to invest fully in my own work, shedding any filters that might constrain my studio process. I stopped taking commissions and began focusing solely on creating my own pieces. Working full-time with this kind of freedom, despite the effort and occasional risks it entails, is incredibly fulfilling. I’m truly grateful to be able to do what I love."